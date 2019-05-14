Berlin's new BER airport finally tops-out Terminal 2

The Berlin Brandenburg International Airport (BER) celebrated the topping-out of Terminal 2, inching the long unfinished airport closer towards completion.

Construction workers raised a wreath to commemorate the topping-out, which comes 10 months after the start of construction on the building. Airport CEO Engelbert Lütke Daldrup hailed the achievement a "first important milestone" for the terminal.

The terminal, called T2, is designed for departure and arrival and is expected to serve 6 million passengers per year. It will increase the total capacity of BER to 28-30 million passengers.

Long delayed

The opening of the new airport, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of the German capital, has been delayed for years. Construction began in 2006 and it was originally scheduled to open in 2011, but the project has been delayed six times.

In 2018, the operating company of the airport said it would open in October 2020 and it would invest a further €770 million ($860 million), pushing the total cost for the airport to over €7 billion.

"It took us years to put the BER construction disaster in order," said Lütke Daldrup.

After building a "travel cathedral" with wood panelling and natural stone floors in the airport's T1 terminal, T2 is expected to be a more simple design with concrete and free ceilings. According to the airport, €200 million will be invested into T2 as well as in roads, bus stops and a building for federal police.

dv/aw (AFP, dpa)

