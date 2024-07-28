Berlin's Mendelssohn family legacy might soon be homeless

The family name was made world-famous by composer Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy. Now, the historic heritage building in Berlin that preserves the family's legacy is at risk.

They were philosophers, bankers, and musicians: The Jewish Mendelssohn family left distinctive marks on Germany's intellectual, economic, and cultural life as early as the 18th century.

However, the family's zenith ended abruptly in 1933, when the Nazis seized power in Germany. The eventful history of the Mendelssohns is commemorated in a building that once belonged to them, in the center of Berlin.

The Mendelssohn-Remise, which lies on a side street off Berlin's Gendarmenmarkt Square, was originally part of a bank and later used as a carriage house. Today, this historic site is home to a privately run museum that organizes concerts, readings, discussions and guided tours.

The multifunctional exhibition hall of the Mendelssohn-Remise is both a museum and concert hall Image: Manfred Fuß/Mendelssohn-Gesellschaft

From bank to concert venue

But the museum's position is only secure until the end of 2024. The building's owner, a hedge fund company, has drastically increased the rent, and is pressuring the museum to negotiate a contract that will include termination at short notice. The director of the Mendelssohn-Remise, Thomas Lackmann, told DW that these conditions will make running the museum impossible.

This gem that preserves Jewish German history — and its current cultural life — has for the past 20 years mainly been financed through the Mendelssohn Society by private donations and membership fees. The society was founded in 1967 and is responsible for running the museum and organizing the varied programs in the exhibition hall.

"If there is no forthcoming institutional support that can help compensate for our structural budget deficit, this memorial site will become an on-call history workshop," said Lackmann, describing the dilemma. The building's rent is set to rise by 25% to around €80,000 ($86,000) annually.

"The 12-month notice period will mean we can no longer undertake sensible museum work," said Lackmann. The option of a three-year notice period on offer is equally out of the question, he added, as that would require an additional termination fee of €28,000.

Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy was the most famous musician in a large family dynasty Image: Mendelssohn-Gesellschaft

Closure of Mendelssohn-Remise would 'damage the culture of remembrance'

Should the Mendelssohn-Remise be forced to close its doors at the end of this year, the traditional "The Last Rose of Summer" festival, presented in mid-August, would also mark the end of a top-class chamber music concert series.

This year, its program includes performances by international stars such as Vladimir Stoupel on piano and Judith Ingolfsson on viola, and a piano quartet composed by Fanny Hensel, sister of Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy.

During her lifetime, Hensel, who composed more than 450 works, remained in the shadow of her more famous brother. Busts of the two Hamburg-born siblings greet visitors in the idyllic courtyard of the Mendelssohn-Remise, with its fountain and benches.

The two composers' most creative period was spent in Berlin, and in Leipzig where Felix was the Gewandhaus Kapellmeister, or conductor.

"There are Mendelssohn museums in Hamburg and Leipzig. But soon, Berlin won't have one," said Lackmann, adding that such a reality "would damage the culture of remembrance."

The latest concert at the Mendelssohn-Remise included a piano quartet composed by Fanny Hensel, sister of Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy Image: Mendelssohn-Gesellschaft

The name Moses Mendelssohn stands for overcoming hatred and building bridges between religions. A philosopher and polymath, Moses Mendelssohn shaped the Age of Enlightenment in the 18th century.

Lackmann is particularly keen to remind the public of this tradition, calling it "a legacy of tolerance, but also of civic responsibility."

No permanent funding from federal gov't

The plethora of fascinating stories from the extensive Mendelssohn family illustrate how one can be engaged with society, said Lackmann, who is also a journalist and author. He believes the government has a duty to ensure the preservation of the Mendelssohn philosophy.

DW inquired about the situation at the office of Claudia Roth, Germany's commissioner for culture and the media, or BKM. A spokesperson replied: "Institutional funding from the BKM budget is not possible, but the society could, in principle, apply for funding from the Capital Cultural Fund."

However, since that body is oriented toward project funding, Lackmann believes it would only be able to provide temporary assistance to the Mendelssohn-Remise.

Roth's office did not wish to comment on the significance of the Mendelssohn-Remise for the cultural and intellectual life of Berlin — nor on whether Berlin could afford to forego this historic site, with its immediate connection to the Mendelssohn family. In both cases, the office implied that responsibility fell to the city government, not the federal level.

DW's query to Joe Chialo, Berlin's senator for culture and social cohesion, also received a spokesman's reply: "Preserving the Mendelssohn-Remise as a meeting, event and exhibition venue is an important concern for us. Since its opening in 2004, the Mendelssohn-Remise has developed into a place of outstanding cultural and political importance."

Chialo has sent a letter to the building's owner, requesting that the rental agreement with the Mendelssohn Society be continued on its previous terms.

"In addition, we are currently making inquiries to determine whether the state of Berlin can support events at the Remise."

During the Nazi era, the swastika was emblazoned next to the entrance of the building that now houses the Mendelssohn-Remise Image: Mendelssohn-Gesellschaft

Appeal for donations

Chialo's office said it could not promise long-term financial support, and it appears the chances of rescue are dwindling with each day. Lackmann and his volunteer team can now only hope for help from other sources, and have already launched appeals for private donations.

Recently, a check arrived from the US from the sponsors of an American opera house, who had been in Berlin and had organized their own concert in the Mendelssohn-Remise. "I think people on the outside have a much more sensitive and enthusiastic view; they can see how special this place is," said Lackmann.

Lackmann is now left to hope that a wealthy person might buy the entire building complex. Not just as an investment, but with a bit of idealism: To continue the tradition of the Enlightenment.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.