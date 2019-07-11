 Berlin′s Kreuzberg asks residents to sit out pollution — literally | Global Ideas | DW | 26.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Berlin's Kreuzberg asks residents to sit out pollution — literally

How do you make a city more sustainable? One street in the Berlin neighborhood of Kreuzberg is trying to figure that out with local democracy, yellow furniture and green dots. But not everyone is happy.

Yellow furniture on the street

In the scorching summer sunshine, a few people have taken respite by sitting on the canary-yellow metal furniture dotted along Berlin's leafy Bergmannstrasse.

The new street furniture is part of a government-run test phase to turn the street into a "meeting zone," aimed at making the street in the city's Kreuzberg-Friedrichshain district greener by reducing traffic and improvingpoor air quality

Read more: A day in the life of eco-Berlin

Once a quiet street, Bergmannstrasse is now wildly popular among tourists and Berlin newcomers alike. Over the past decade, Berlin itself has grown twice as fast as city planners predicted and between 2013 and 2018 more than 15,000 extra people moved to the district. Today cars, bikes and people jostle for space.

But not all locals are convinced the changes will benefit the area.

Romina Bassarino from Argentina, one of the people taking a break on the "nice and comfortable" seats, has mixed views.

"I think it would make more sense if more people used them — usually they are empty," said 37-year-old Bassarino, who has been living in the neighborhood for nine years. 

A woman sits on a bench smiling into the camera

Romina Bassarino (pictured) likes the changes to the street and hopes the furniture stays

Read more: Living next door to tourism in Berlin

Other responses range from outright confusion to anger.

Ingrid Saniwski has lived in the Bergmann neighborhood since fleeing Soviet-occupied Lithuania with her family 55 years ago. She says today the "totally ugly" seats are empty. But in the evening that changes.

"At night people are having parties [on the benches] ...People are complaining that they can't sleep," she said.

As for one of the other measures — green dots painted on the road to encourage road traffic to slow down — the 76-year-old had this to say: "You couldn't get anymore loony than those green dots. What are they supposed to be?" 

Read more: Bicycle, tram, e-car: Why e-mobility still has no chance in Berlin

Citizen participation take a 'really long time'

Hans-Peter Hubert, a long time resident in the area, fought to ensure that locals were involved in Bergmannstrasse zone decision process. Hubert and the initiative he founded to reduce traffic on a street adjacent to Bergmannstrasse helped establish a steering group of residents and representatives from the city government to guide a citizen participation process.

Green dots and bollards on a street

Many residents are confused by the green dots and other changes to Bergmannstrasse

Since then, they've held workshops and meetings with hundreds of participants from the area, and citizens like Saniwski and Bassarino can now provide feedback about the changes, including the green dots, online.

While the process hasn't been without its challenges, Hubert says 300 locals turned up to their last workshop in May and were thinking constructively and creatively about how their neighborhood should look.

That's in contrast to their first meeting on the project in 2014 when people "were jumping up, throwing chairs, shouting slogans and insulting the government representatives," said Hubert. 

Still, the question of how and if Bergmannstrasse will ultimately be transformed after the test phase finishes in November remains open. The local government will vote on a final concept for the green area once they've evaluated local opinion.

A man stands on the street holding his dog

Hans-Peter Hubert (pictured) wants citizens to have more say in how their local areas shaped

"I'm curious to see if there will be a consensus," said Florian Schmidt, local Green Party councillor for building, planning and facility management, involved in the project. "But when we discussed it at the last workshop with about 300 people, the consensus was that cars should be reduced. Car traffic was really the most important point."

Read more: Rental bikes or e-scooters: Who will win Berlin's urban mobility battle?

A new planning mindset

Schmidt thinks citizens participation is good in theory but "can take a really long time." Instead it might be a better option to work more with initiatives that want to make urban mobility greener, he said. 

Changing Cities is one such initiative in Germany pushing to change how people get around. In 2016, the group started a cycling campaign that eventually pushed the Berlin Senate to pass Germany's first "mobility law," which aims to improve public transport and introduce thousands of kilometers of new bike lanes by 2030.

Berlin seriously lags behind bicycle-friendly cities like Copenhagen and Amsterdam in terms of infrastructure and, in recent years, has become increasingly dangerous for cyclists.

Bicycles parked on the street

Berlin is lagging behind other cities when it comes to bike infrastructure. But on Bergmannstrasse, car parking spaces have made way for places to lock your bike

"Change is still slow partly because of budget and staff cuts," said Ragnhild Sorensen from Changing Cities. "But also because city officials have been planning for cars and not bikes for the last 70 years."

"A lot of politicians think that the car owners are the majority and are their voters,"  said Sorensen. "It is not like that anymore — not in the big cities." Changing Cities now has 15 initiatives across Germany working to support pedestrians and cyclists.

Skeptical of change

Back on Bergmannstrasse, Guillaume Berthot chats with customers in the wine shop he works in. Berthot says that after the weather and wine, complaints about the changes to the street are the main topics of conversation. Part of that is because people are often skeptical of change, still he thinks Berlin could learn from examples in France where many cities have pedestrian zones.

Berthot thinks the test phase lacked a proper vision of how the street would look in the end.

"It would be interesting if they did it in like France, where you have a lot of spaces in cities where there are no cars. It's green and it's really interesting to be able to chill and enjoy it,"  he said. "Because right now, you can't tell me it's nice to sit here with all those cars going by."

  • Copenhagen (DW/E. Kheny)

    The world's greenest cities

    Copenhagen, Denmark

    Copenhagen wants to become the world's first carbon-neutral capital by 2025. Since 1995, it has reduced its carbon emissions by half. It stands out for its efforts on sustainable mobility, with large car-free zones, high quality public transport and impressive cycling facilities. District heating and cooling systems – some of which use cold seawater – do their bit to reduce emissions, too.

  • Iceland Reykjavik (picture-alliance/U. Bernhart)

    The world's greenest cities

    Reykjavik, Iceland

    The Icelandic capital already has a renewable supply of heat and electricity – mainly from hydropower and geothermal. An impressive 95 percent of homes are connected to the district heating network. The city is also aiming to make all public transport fossil-free by 2040 and strongly encourages residents to do without their cars.

  • Curitiba, Brazil (picture alliance/GES/M. Gilliar)

    The world's greenest cities

    Curitiba, Brazil

    In Brazil's eighth biggest city, around 60 percent of the population relies on the urban bus network. They also have 250 kilometers of bike lines at their disposal, as well as the country's first major pedestrianized street, Rua das Flores. Curitiba's green belt provides natural protection against flooding. But its rapid population growth is putting its green ambitions under pressure.

  • San Fransisco (AFP/Getty Images/J. Edelson)

    The world's greenest cities

    San Francisco, United States

    In 2016, San Francisco passed a law that all new buildings must set aside space for rooftop photovoltaic systems – the first major US city to do so. Plastic bags have been banned since 2007, and it introduced an urban food waste program in 2009. Now, it plans to go waste-free by 2020. Plus, the majority of its buses and light rails are zero-emission.

  • Frankfurt am Mai (CC BY Epizentrum 3.0)

    The world's greenest cities

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Germany's financial center was one of the first cities to adopt a roadmap towards a 100 percent renewable energy supply by 2050. New buildings must follow strict guidelines on energy efficiency. Controversial materials like PVC are forbidden, and it has drastically reduced its waste, thanks to a modern waste management system. Frankfurt also has ambitious plans for e-mobility.

  • Vancouver, Canada (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/A. Chin)

    The world's greenest cities

    Vancouver, Canada

    Vancouver is trying to become the world's greenest city by 2020. By then, it seeks to reduce carbon emissions by 33 percent compared to 2007. The city's electricity comes almost entirely from hydroelectric dams, but it still needs to move away from natural gas and oil for heating and transportation. The goal is to reduce per-capita ecological footprint by 33 percent.

  • Kigali City (Imago/robertharding)

    The world's greenest cities

    Kigali, Rwanda

    Kigali has been described as Africa's cleanest city. It's planning to develop pedestrian and cycling corridors. Plastic bags are banned and citizens spend a day each month cleaning up the city, where it's rare to find litter. However, human rights groups have denounced the high price of this "cleanliness," which they say is as an excuse to impose a discriminatory control over the population.

  • Ljubljana, Slovenia (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Kaufhold)

    The world's greenest cities

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    The European Green Capital 2016 gets all its electricity from hydropower. It has a strong focus on public transport, pedestrian and cycling networks, and has banned cars from its city center. It was the first European city to aim for zero waste, and already recycles over 60 percent – one of the highest rates in Europe.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

Living next door to tourism in Berlin

Berlin's popularity with tourists is growing, but so is local residents' resentment: noise, rubbish levels and prices are rising. Is the tourism boom backfiring? We assess the mood in Berlin's Kreuzberg district. (22.11.2017)  

Berlin citizens' initiative proposes radical approach to skyrocketing rents

Berlin rents are rising at an eye-watering pace, and many blame greedy real estate firms for the situation. Activists have now proposed nationalizing housing companies. The idea is legal, novel, and highly controversial. (28.11.2018)  

A day in the life of eco-Berlin

Depending on who you speak to, the German capital is a city of varying shades of green. Tamsin Walker hit the streets to find out its true hue. (16.05.2017)  

Can green pioneer Costa Rica get citizens on their bikes?

Costa Rica gets 98% of its power from renewables, yet has one of the biggest carbon footprints in Central America. Now, it wants to clean up transport, but can cycling improve its image? (21.05.2019)  

Oslo starts 2019 as Europe's eco capital

The Norwegian capital plans to cut emissions by 95 percent by 2030, despite being one of Europe's fastest growing cities. As European Green Capital 2019, it hopes to set an example for others. (02.01.2019)  

Rental bikes or e-scooters: Who will win Berlin's urban mobility battle?

The German capital's fame as a cyclist's paradise has attracted many rental bikes companies. And now electric scooters have joined this fast-paced business race. The fight for this new market has started. (17.07.2019)  

Bicycle, tram, e-car: Why e-mobility still has no chance in Berlin

Our author recently took his first spin in an electric car in Berlin. Now he's wondering why these cars are a rare sight in the city. It's about more than just their reach. (25.08.2017)  

Which German cities are the most bicycle-friendly?

Every year, Germany's cycling club rates the nation's cities according to their bicycle-friendliness. While Münster stays at the top of the list, here's how Berlin and other German cities ranked. (19.05.2017)  

The world's greenest cities

Cities around the world are stepping up to reduce their carbon footprints. We look at some of the sustainable high-achievers. (09.03.2018)  

WWW links

Testphase: Bergmannstrasse (in German)

Initiative: Leiser Bergmannkiez (in German)

Air quality Berlin (in German)

Changing Cities

Related content

Symbolbild Videostreaming

Is Netflix bad for the environment? How streaming video contributes to climate change 11.07.2019

Driving an electric car, choosing train travel or using less plastic — we know there are many things we can do to be less of a burden on the world's environment. But would you be willing to give up on streaming video?

Senegal Seepferdchen-Projekt

An appetite for dried seahorse in China could spell the marine animal's demise 26.06.2019

The international seahorse trade out of West Africa is booming. The animals are used in dried form in soups, teas and rice wine. But growing demand is putting these little fish at risk of extinction.

Leipzig - Streik bei Halberg-Guss - Burkhard Jung

First mayor from former East heads German Cities Association 06.06.2019

Progressive Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung has become the first local politician from the former East to lead Germany's municipalities. His election precedes polls in three eastern states likely to swing to the far-right.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  