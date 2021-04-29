Berlin's iconic Neue Nationalgalerie is reborn

The handover of the keys to the newly restored Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin on Thursday was ultimately a celebration of the building's esteemed architect, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

Himself a modern art collector whose Chicago apartment featured works by Paul Klee and Picasso, the former Bauhaus director enthusiastically accepted a commission to design a contemporary art gallery in Berlin in the 1960s.

Constructed between 1965 and 1968, the Neue Nationalgalerie, with its highly geometric form and vast glass windows around its signature upper showroom, became an instant classic of high modernist architecture.

After a major refurbishment, it now begins a second life.

As the keys were handed back to the Berlin State Museums that manage the institution alongside the neighboring Kulturforum, much was said of the fact that so little has changed after a six-year renovation. This is due to the painstaking effort by David Chipperfield Architects to first gut and update the heritage-listed building, and to put it back together almost exactly as they found it.

Refurbishment of the museum, seen here in 2017, took twice as long as the original construction of the building

A utopian building

David Chipperfield, who also remodeled the Neues Museum and designed the James Simon Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island, spoke via video of how Mies van der Rohe was the ideal candidate to create an architectural landmark in postwar Berlin.

"He was an architect capable of a utopian building in a city which needed some utopian thoughts, at a time when it was looking again for a future," said Chipperfield of Mies' last major commission — he died in 1969, a year after the Neue Nationalgalerie was completed.

"It is one of his most important works," he added, saying Mies imbued the structure with "extreme harmony" through "the coordination of structure and space, construction and material, purpose and form."

"It's wonderful to be part of this story of this incredible city," he told DW of his own contribution to the building, along with his practice's work on various Berlin institutions. But Chipperfield insisted that his renovation is not a work of architecture. "There's only space for one architect in this building," he said.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism A tiny Acropolis The Museum of Modern Literature in Marbach opened in June 2006. Chipperfield fluently interwove elegant motifs of classical architecture with contemporary formal language. The museum plays with perspectives and vistas, contrasting daylight and artificial light. It offers an optimal space for the exhibition of sensitive paper exhibits.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism Sensitive reconstruction In 2003, reconstruction and renovation work began on the Neues Museum in Berlin according to Chipperfield's plans. Together with the architect Julian Harrap, the British architect developed the concept of "supplementary restoration," in which the original substance was preserved. The museum, which was severely damaged during the Second World War, was closed for decades before it reopened in 2009.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism Chic modernism in Germany's Ruhr area In 2010, the Folkwang Museum in Essen opened the new David Chipperfield wing. It comprises six pavilions that complement the original museum building, which stands under historical preservation. With its huge pale green front made of recycled glass, the cubic structure radiates tranquillity.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism A seaside museum with a painter's perspective The new Turner Contemporary Gallery opened in 2011 in Margate on the Kent coast in southeastern England. The art gallery has played a key role in the city's revitalization. The once pulsating seaside resort was coming to terms with a sharp drop in visitor numbers and falling investment. The building aims to attract new visitors and makes a lasting impact on the cityscape.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism Interconnected cement construction Redesigned in 2012 as part of an inner-city development project, the old harbor quarters in Wakefield, England, was supplemented with a new museum building for the Hepworth Museum, as conceived by David Chipperfield. Surrounded by water on two sides, the building nested on the banks of the Calder River consists of 10 trapezoidal concrete hexahedra of different sizes.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism A landmark of sail and wind "Veles e Vents" — sail and wind — is the name of the building in the port of the Spanish city of Valencia. Erected in 2006 on the occasion of what is probably the most important sailing race in the world, the "America's Cup," the building is designed to resemble a sailboat. What's extraordinary is that the terraces were designed so as to ensure there is a clear view of the sea from every point.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism An airy cultural center The Museo delle Culture "MUDEC" in Milan has been uniting the Archaeological Museum, a marionette workshop, a film school and a center for non-European cultures since the beginning of 2015. The renovation of the building, which formerly was a place for industrial workers, includes a glazed inner courtyard, around which the exhibition rooms open up.

David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism A modern art castle The Museo Jumex in Mexico City has been home to over 2000 exhibits by international, Mexican and Latin American artists since 2014. Founded in 2001, Eugenio Lopez's private collection focuses on contemporary art. The museum building is based on 14 supports, which merges the surrounding public plaza with the ground floor. Author: Isabel Surges (ct)



Speaking live at the gallery on Thursday, Germany's Minister of State for Culture, Monika Grütters, also emphasized the building's architectural significance.

"With its large, light-flooded hall and the exhibition rooms in the basement, Mies van der Rohe's architectural icon now shines in new splendor," she said. She added that when it reopened on August 22, the gallery will "once again become a magnet for the public."

Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (1886 – 1969) was an icon of of mid-century design and architecture

"Mies van der Rohe created a universal beacon of classical modernism toward the end of his life's work," said Anne Katrin Bohle, state secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community. "His architecture creates spatial freedom in its purest form [and] paved the way for an entire generation of architects."

Indeed, the Berlin masterwork is also reminiscent of the German-born architect's other "International Style" buildings such as Farnsworth House in Illinois, or the pioneering German Pavilion created for the 1929 International Exposition in Barcelona.

Updated but all original

Praise also went to Chipperfield, who remained faithful to this vision by removing, restoring and reinstalling some 35,000 building objects including granite slabs, light fixtures, railings, glass and wooden panels. "Thank you very much David, you did an awesome job," said Bohle.

The Neue Nationalgalerie was also modernized to meet contemporary standards in terms of air conditioning, fire protection and security. The entire underfloor heating system, and the ventilation system, was renewed.

Chipperfield reiterated that the renewal was "surgical in nature... in order to protect his [the architect's] vision. We hope to have released the patient to all appearances untouched — just in much better condition."

"Our responsibility," he told DW, "was just to repair it and bring it back to what the architect had intended it to be."

Sculptor Alexander Calder headlines reopening

The reopening on August 22 with also be a major statement of artistic intent, with a new collection of 20th-century art being presented alongside an exhibition on Alexander Calder, the US sculptor known for his abstract kinetic "mobiles" that hang from wires. His outdoor sculpture "Têtes et Queue" (1965) is synonymous with the Neue Nationalgalerie, having been installed for its inauguration.

Having originally been dedicated to acquiring artworks deemed "degenerate" by the Nazi regime, the Neue Nationalgalerie collection today boasts contemporary masterpieces by artists from across Europe and North America, such as Edvard Munch, Pablo Picasso, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Francis Bacon, Gerhard Richter and Andy Warhol.

Much of this work can be enjoyed again from August 22 in the German capital, of course depending on COVID restrictions.