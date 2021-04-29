 Berlin′s iconic Neue Nationalgalerie is reborn | Arts | DW | 29.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Berlin's iconic Neue Nationalgalerie is reborn

After six long years of painstaking renovations, Mies van der Rohe's architectural masterpiece and shrine to modern art has been renewed in its original image.

  • A vast glass and metal structure is surrounded by snow and fronted by a sculpture

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Architectural icon

    Pictured upon opening in 1968, and fronted by a sculpture by Henry Moore, the Neue Nationalgalerie soon became an icon of modernist architecture. Former Bauhaus director Mies van der Rohe then lived in the US, making this his only postwar building in Europe. The museum houses an extensive collection of 20th-century art masterpieces, and was shut in 2015 for an extensive refurbishment.

  • A large modernist structure with glass walls at night

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Preservation and renewal

    Begun in 2015, the meticulous renovation of the Neue Nationalgalerie was undertaken by David Chipperfield Architects, also behind the restoration of the Neues Museum in the German capital. Learning from the refurbishment of other Mies van der Rohe buildings in the US, the original design and materials were preserved as much as possible, despite the building having been stripped to its core.

  • A man in hi-viz lays tar

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Reconstruction

    The heritage-listed museum has been completely renewed inside and out, but without compromising the iconic structure's original appearance. Roughly 35,000 original building components were restored or modified to contemporary standards and then returned to their exact original position. New features include air-conditioning, a cafe and museum shop, and improved access for people with disabilities.

  • And image of the The Skat Players - Card Playing War Invalids, a painting by Otto Dix

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Dada masterworks

    The museum's collection includes many 20th-century masterpieces, and a selection of 250 artworks will be part of an exhibition opening in August, "The Art of Society, 1900 – 1945." Among them is "The Skat Players" by Otto Dix, from 1920. The classic Dadaist collage dwells on the carnage of World War I, the faces of the card-playing soldiers having been horribly disfigured in battle.

  • Neue Nationalgalerie with 'Têtes et Queue' (1965) sculpture by Alexander Calder, 1993

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Alexander Calder: Minimal / Maximal

    Another exhibition set for August will be dedicated to Alexander Calder (1898 – 1976). The US modernist sculptor is already closely associated with the museum, as "Têtes et Queue" (1965) — which is now one of his best-known monumental public sculptures — was installed at the Neue Nationalgalerie for the inauguration of Mies van der Rohe's temple or art.

  • 100 semi-nude women stand and sit in a vast foyer

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Installation art

    Back in 2005, Italian conceptual artist Vanessa Beecroft created one of the most infamous performances within the vast glass Neue Nationalgalerie atrium. Featuring 100 women aged between 18 and 65 wearing nothing but see-through pantyhose, "VB55" was sold as three photographic prints and constitutes one of the most seminal images of artistic invention within Mies van der Rohe's grand arthouse.

  • 4-piece band perform on synthesizers in front of a projected radioactivity szmbol

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Kraftwerk

    German band Kraftwerk performed their piece "Radioactivity" during a concert at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin in January 6, 2015, soon before it shut for renovations. With the concert, the electronic music pioneers kicked off eight nights of concerts with a multimedia performance of their classic albums, including "Autobahn."

  • An elderly man stands in front of four abstract paintings

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Gerard Richter's 'Birkenau' series

    Gerhard Richter’s four-part monumental work "Birkenau," based on photographs secretly taken by a Jewish prisoner in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in August 1944, will be presented at the newly renovated Neue Nationalgalerie from 2023. The famed artist (seen with the works above in Baden-Baden in 2016), never wanted his "Birkenau" series to land on the art market.

  • a design image of large institution in a city

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Future vision

    Gerhard Richter's "Birkenau" series will be followed by 100 other works from the artist's foundation at the Neue Nationalgalerie. But after 2026 they will move next door to a sister gallery now under construction, the much-anticipated Museum der Moderne (pictured). Here, Richter will join select artists including Rebecca Horn and Joseph Beuys to have a dedicated exhibition floor.

  • A view through windows to a church and other city buildings

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Room with a view

    After completing the €110 million ($133 million) overhaul, David Chipperfield Architects will symbolically hand over on April 29 the building keys to the federal organization managing the museum, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation. The public will again have the pleasure of looking out from the renewed museum towards Potsdamer Platz from August, and to view its modern masterpieces.

    Author: Stuart Braun


  • A vast glass and metal structure is surrounded by snow and fronted by a sculpture

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Architectural icon

    Pictured upon opening in 1968, and fronted by a sculpture by Henry Moore, the Neue Nationalgalerie soon became an icon of modernist architecture. Former Bauhaus director Mies van der Rohe then lived in the US, making this his only postwar building in Europe. The museum houses an extensive collection of 20th-century art masterpieces, and was shut in 2015 for an extensive refurbishment.

  • A large modernist structure with glass walls at night

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Preservation and renewal

    Begun in 2015, the meticulous renovation of the Neue Nationalgalerie was undertaken by David Chipperfield Architects, also behind the restoration of the Neues Museum in the German capital. Learning from the refurbishment of other Mies van der Rohe buildings in the US, the original design and materials were preserved as much as possible, despite the building having been stripped to its core.

  • A man in hi-viz lays tar

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Reconstruction

    The heritage-listed museum has been completely renewed inside and out, but without compromising the iconic structure's original appearance. Roughly 35,000 original building components were restored or modified to contemporary standards and then returned to their exact original position. New features include air-conditioning, a cafe and museum shop, and improved access for people with disabilities.

  • And image of the The Skat Players - Card Playing War Invalids, a painting by Otto Dix

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Dada masterworks

    The museum's collection includes many 20th-century masterpieces, and a selection of 250 artworks will be part of an exhibition opening in August, "The Art of Society, 1900 – 1945." Among them is "The Skat Players" by Otto Dix, from 1920. The classic Dadaist collage dwells on the carnage of World War I, the faces of the card-playing soldiers having been horribly disfigured in battle.

  • Neue Nationalgalerie with 'Têtes et Queue' (1965) sculpture by Alexander Calder, 1993

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Alexander Calder: Minimal / Maximal

    Another exhibition set for August will be dedicated to Alexander Calder (1898 – 1976). The US modernist sculptor is already closely associated with the museum, as "Têtes et Queue" (1965) — which is now one of his best-known monumental public sculptures — was installed at the Neue Nationalgalerie for the inauguration of Mies van der Rohe's temple or art.

  • 100 semi-nude women stand and sit in a vast foyer

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Installation art

    Back in 2005, Italian conceptual artist Vanessa Beecroft created one of the most infamous performances within the vast glass Neue Nationalgalerie atrium. Featuring 100 women aged between 18 and 65 wearing nothing but see-through pantyhose, "VB55" was sold as three photographic prints and constitutes one of the most seminal images of artistic invention within Mies van der Rohe's grand arthouse.

  • 4-piece band perform on synthesizers in front of a projected radioactivity szmbol

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Kraftwerk

    German band Kraftwerk performed their piece "Radioactivity" during a concert at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin in January 6, 2015, soon before it shut for renovations. With the concert, the electronic music pioneers kicked off eight nights of concerts with a multimedia performance of their classic albums, including "Autobahn."

  • An elderly man stands in front of four abstract paintings

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Gerard Richter's 'Birkenau' series

    Gerhard Richter’s four-part monumental work "Birkenau," based on photographs secretly taken by a Jewish prisoner in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp in August 1944, will be presented at the newly renovated Neue Nationalgalerie from 2023. The famed artist (seen with the works above in Baden-Baden in 2016), never wanted his "Birkenau" series to land on the art market.

  • a design image of large institution in a city

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Future vision

    Gerhard Richter's "Birkenau" series will be followed by 100 other works from the artist's foundation at the Neue Nationalgalerie. But after 2026 they will move next door to a sister gallery now under construction, the much-anticipated Museum der Moderne (pictured). Here, Richter will join select artists including Rebecca Horn and Joseph Beuys to have a dedicated exhibition floor.

  • A view through windows to a church and other city buildings

    Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

    Room with a view

    After completing the €110 million ($133 million) overhaul, David Chipperfield Architects will symbolically hand over on April 29 the building keys to the federal organization managing the museum, the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation. The public will again have the pleasure of looking out from the renewed museum towards Potsdamer Platz from August, and to view its modern masterpieces.

    Author: Stuart Braun


The handover of the keys to the newly restored Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin on Thursday was ultimately a celebration of the building's esteemed architect, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

Himself a modern art collector whose Chicago apartment featured works by Paul Klee and Picasso, the former Bauhaus director enthusiastically accepted a commission to design a contemporary art gallery in Berlin in the 1960s.

Constructed between 1965 and 1968, the Neue Nationalgalerie, with its highly geometric form and vast glass windows around its signature upper showroom, became an instant classic of high modernist architecture.

After a major refurbishment, it now begins a second life.

As the keys were handed back to the Berlin State Museums that manage the institution alongside the neighboring Kulturforum, much was said of the fact that so little has changed after a six-year renovation. This is due to the painstaking effort by David Chipperfield Architects to first gut and update the heritage-listed building, and to put it back together almost exactly as they found it.

Scaffolding in the Neue Nationalgalerie in 2017

Refurbishment of the museum, seen here in 2017, took twice as long as the original construction of the building

A utopian building

David Chipperfield, who also remodeled the Neues Museum and designed the James Simon Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island, spoke via video of how Mies van der Rohe was the ideal candidate to create an architectural landmark in postwar Berlin.

"He was an architect capable of a utopian building in a city which needed some utopian thoughts, at a time when it was looking again for a future," said Chipperfield of Mies' last major commission — he died in 1969, a year after the Neue Nationalgalerie was completed.

"It is one of his most important works," he added, saying Mies imbued the structure with "extreme harmony" through "the coordination of structure and space, construction and material, purpose and form."

"It's wonderful to be part of this story of this incredible city," he told DW of his own contribution to the building, along with his practice's work on various Berlin institutions. But Chipperfield insisted that his renovation is not a work of architecture. "There's only space for one architect in this building," he said.  

  • Literature museum in Marbach (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. Hildebrandt)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A tiny Acropolis

    The Museum of Modern Literature in Marbach opened in June 2006. Chipperfield fluently interwove elegant motifs of classical architecture with contemporary formal language. The museum plays with perspectives and vistas, contrasting daylight and artificial light. It offers an optimal space for the exhibition of sensitive paper exhibits.

  • The Neues Museum in Berlin was designed by Chipperfield (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Jensen)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Sensitive reconstruction

    In 2003, reconstruction and renovation work began on the Neues Museum in Berlin according to Chipperfield's plans. Together with the architect Julian Harrap, the British architect developed the concept of "supplementary restoration," in which the original substance was preserved. The museum, which was severely damaged during the Second World War, was closed for decades before it reopened in 2009.

  • Museum Folkwang in Essen (picture-alliance/imagebroker/T. Robbin)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Chic modernism in Germany's Ruhr area

    In 2010, the Folkwang Museum in Essen opened the new David Chipperfield wing. It comprises six pavilions that complement the original museum building, which stands under historical preservation. With its huge pale green front made of recycled glass, the cubic structure radiates tranquillity.

  • Turner Contemporary in Margate (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fuller)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A seaside museum with a painter's perspective

    The new Turner Contemporary Gallery opened in 2011 in Margate on the Kent coast in southeastern England. The art gallery has played a key role in the city's revitalization. The once pulsating seaside resort was coming to terms with a sharp drop in visitor numbers and falling investment. The building aims to attract new visitors and makes a lasting impact on the cityscape.

  • Hepworth Museum in Wakefield (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hoelzl)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    Interconnected cement construction

    Redesigned in 2012 as part of an inner-city development project, the old harbor quarters in Wakefield, England, was supplemented with a new museum building for the Hepworth Museum, as conceived by David Chipperfield. Surrounded by water on two sides, the building nested on the banks of the Calder River consists of 10 trapezoidal concrete hexahedra of different sizes.

  • David Chipperfield's 'Veles e Vents' in Valencia (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Tack)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A landmark of sail and wind

    "Veles e Vents" — sail and wind — is the name of the building in the port of the Spanish city of Valencia. Erected in 2006 on the occasion of what is probably the most important sailing race in the world, the "America's Cup," the building is designed to resemble a sailboat. What's extraordinary is that the terraces were designed so as to ensure there is a clear view of the sea from every point.

  • Museum of Culture in Milan by David Chipperfield (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/O. Gonzalez)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    An airy cultural center

    The Museo delle Culture "MUDEC" in Milan has been uniting the Archaeological Museum, a marionette workshop, a film school and a center for non-European cultures since the beginning of 2015. The renovation of the building, which formerly was a place for industrial workers, includes a glazed inner courtyard, around which the exhibition rooms open up.

  • Mexico, Museum Jumex (imago)

    David Chipperfield: The architect of minimalism

    A modern art castle

    The Museo Jumex in Mexico City has been home to over 2000 exhibits by international, Mexican and Latin American artists since 2014. Founded in 2001, Eugenio Lopez's private collection focuses on contemporary art. The museum building is based on 14 supports, which merges the surrounding public plaza with the ground floor.

    Author: Isabel Surges (ct)


Speaking live at the gallery on Thursday, Germany's Minister of State for Culture, Monika Grütters, also emphasized the building's architectural significance.

"With its large, light-flooded hall and the exhibition rooms in the basement, Mies van der Rohe's architectural icon now shines in new splendor," she said. She added that when it reopened on August 22, the gallery will "once again become a magnet for the public."

Mies van der Rohe

Mies van der Rohe (1886 – 1969)

"Mies van der Rohe created a universal beacon of classical modernism toward the end of his life's work," said Anne Katrin Bohle, state secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community. "His architecture creates spatial freedom in its purest form [and] paved the way for an entire generation of architects."

Indeed, the Berlin masterwork is also reminiscent of the German-born architect's other "International Style" buildings such as Farnsworth House in Illinois, or the pioneering German Pavilion created for the 1929 International Exposition in Barcelona.

Updated but all original

Praise also went to Chipperfield, who remained faithful to this vision by removing, restoring and reinstalling some 35,000 building objects including granite slabs, light fixtures, railings, glass and wooden panels. "Thank you very much David, you did an awesome job," said Bohle.

The Neue Nationalgalerie was also modernized to meet contemporary standards in terms of air conditioning, fire protection and security. The entire underfloor heating system, and the ventilation system, was renewed.

Watch video 02:48

Renovation of Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie complete

Chipperfield reiterated that the renewal was "surgical in nature... in order to protect his [the architect's] vision. We hope to have released the patient to all appearances untouched — just in much better condition."

"Our responsibility," he told DW, "was just to repair it and bring it back to what the architect had intended it to be."

Sculptor Alexander Calder headlines reopening

The reopening on August 22 with also be a major statement of artistic intent, with a new collection of 20th-century art being presented alongside an exhibition on Alexander Calder, the US sculptor known for his abstract kinetic "mobiles" that hang from wires. His outdoor sculpture "Têtes et Queue" (1965) is synonymous with the Neue Nationalgalerie, having been installed for its inauguration. 

Having originally been dedicated to acquiring artworks deemed "degenerate" by the Nazi regime, the Neue Nationalgalerie collection today boasts contemporary masterpieces by artists from across Europe and North America, such as Edvard Munch, Pablo Picasso, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Francis Bacon, Gerhard Richter and Andy Warhol.

Much of this work can be enjoyed again from August 22 in the German capital, of course depending on COVID restrictions. 

  • Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart, 1996, Berlin (Foto: picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schoening).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart, Berlin, 1996

    Despite its name, this museum is not situated in Hamburg, but in Berlin, in the former terminus of the Hamburg-Berlin Railway. The building was renovated in the 1990s to house Erich Marx's private collection of contemporary art, which includes works by Joseph Beuys, Anselm Kiefer and Andy Warhol. Focusing on art since 1960, the museum is run by the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation.

  • Neue Nationalgalerie from the outside, modern glassed in square building (Foto: picture-alliance/chromorange).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin, 1968

    Berlin actually already has two museums of modern art. Mies van der Rohe designed this architectural icon that has been undergoing renovation since 2015. Nevertheless, the building is too small for the National Museum's inventory of contemporary art. A planned extension would be linked to the main building via underground walkways.

  • white building, square, stairs leading upwards on one side. Folkwang Museum (Foto: picture-alliance/imagebroker/T. Robbin).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Folkwang Museum, Essen, 2010

    Impressionism, Expressionism, Surrealism — in 1902 the Folkwang Museum was a pioneer of modern art. The Nazis removed about 1,400 works they saw as "degenerate art," some of which were repurchased after the war. The collection includes works by Jackson Pollock, Günther Uecker and Georg Baselitz. The new museum, designed by David Chipperfield and financed by the Krupp Foundation, opened in 2010.

  • pedestrians walk across square surrounded by buildings (Foto: Kunstmuseum Stuttgart/Dirk Wilhelmy).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Kunstmuseum Stuttgart, 2005

    The glass cube located right on Schlossplatz square has been an integral part of Stuttgart's city center since 2005. During the day, the façade reflects its surroundings and at night, the illuminated interior highlight the limestone walls. In addition to contemporary art, the museum houses an important Otto Dix collection.

  • Pinakothek der Moderne building (Foto: picture-alliance/J. Thomandl).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich, 2002

    This museum houses four collections — modern art, works on paper, architecture and design — under one roof. The modern art section offers a wide array of works and styles, including by 20th-century German artist groups Die Brücke and Der Blauer Reiter. The collection has about 20,000 works that have been steadily established since 1945 thanks to donations, acquisitions and foundations.

  • aerial view of white building on granite base (Foto: Hamburger Kunsthalle/Wolfgang Neeb).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Galerie der Moderne, Hamburg, 1997

    The gallery is part of the Hamburger Kunsthalle that presents collections from the Middle Ages onwards in three buildings. What makes it special is that artists helped shape the interior of the five-story cube. Jenny Holzer's "Ceiling Snake" shines over a staircase, and Bogomir Ecker's stalactite machine spans all floors.

  • view from outsdie of Kunstmuseum Bonn (Photo: DW/L. Mukhamadeeva).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Kunstmuseum Bonn, 1992

    The collection that started out with the purchase of two August Macke paintings in 1949 has grown to about 9,000 works. The focus has always been on a manageable number of outstanding artists whose works are presented in spacious rooms — thanks to a new building in 1992, designed by Axel Schultes. At the time, the flowing spatial concept set new standards in museum construction.

  • K20-Kunstmuseum building from the outside , granite facade (Foto: picture-alliance/Arco Images).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf, 1986

    The purchase of 88 Paul Klee works in 1961 marked the start of the collection, which has been added to ever since. The museum soon threatened to burst at the seams, so a new building, the K20, opened in 1986. That space became too small as well, so a second addition came in 2002: the K21, in the former North Rhine-Westphalia parliamentary building.

  • outside of Museum Ludwig buidling, brick and sheet metal, with spires of the cathedral visible in the background (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/O.Berg).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Museum Ludwig, Cologne, 1986

    Cologne is home to the third-largest Picasso exhibition and the largest pop art collection in Europe. Many of the latter works were gifted by collectors Irene and Peter Ludwig. Initially, the building also housed a classic picture gallery, but since 2001, the approximately 8,000 square meters are reserved for contemporary art.

  • Kunsthalle Schirn building at night (Foto: imago images/imagebroker).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Schirn Kunsthalle Frankfurt, 1986

    The Schirn does not have its own collection but instead presents changing exhibitions of international renown, for instance thematic shows on political art, the wilderness or artist self-portraits. The word "Schirn" is Old High German and means "open sales stand." The museum was built in Frankfurt's old town, an area that was destroyed in WWII.

  • Sprengel Museum Hannover (photo: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hollemann).

    Germany's museums of contemporary art

    Sprengel Museum Hannover, 1979

    The museum goes back to chocolate manufacturer and patron of the arts Bernhard Sprengel. He collected works of German Expressionism and French Modernism, and donated his considerable collection to his hometown of Hannover. The museum opened in 1979 and has been expanding ever since. In 2015, Alice Aycock's sculpture, "Another Twister," was installed in front of the building, welcoming visitors.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)


DW recommends

Berlin breaks ground on a new museum for 20th-century art

Despite controversy over its high price tag and unpopular design, the construction of Berlin's new Museum of Modern Art has begun. Set to open in 2026, it aims to put Berlin back on the map as the art hub it once was.  

Berlin's Neue Nationalgalerie: restored and ready to reopen

Designed by Bauhaus pioneer Mies Van Der Rohe, the Neue Nationalgalerie is Berlin's shrine to modern art. After a six-year makeover, the gallery will reopen in August.  

Advertisement

Film

Two photos: Leonardo Di Caprio, left; film still showing Mads Mikkelsen from Another Round, right

European films and their Hollywood remakes

Will Leonardo DiCaprio top Mads Mikkelsen's performance in a remake of the Oscar-winning "Another Round"? As film history shows, the original is usually the better version — but there are some exceptions.  

Books

The folded corner of a book's page.

Celebrating the history of the 'dog ear' bookmark on World Book Day

The practice of folding the corners of one's book to mark a page has a name — and has been done for centuries.  

Music

Christa Ludwig smiling

Opera star Christa Ludwig dies at 93

German mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig, who starred on the world's great stages for four decades, has passed away at the age of 93.  

Arts

The Neue Nationalgalerie at night

Berlin's iconic Neue Nationalgalerie is reborn

After six long years of painstaking renovations, Mies van der Rohe's architectural masterpiece and shrine to modern art has been renewed in its original image.  

Digital Culture

A collage of different still from the video series #allesdichtmachen, actors Jan-Josef Liefers, Nina Proll, Nadja Uhl, Ulrich Tukur, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Maxim Mehmet, atharina Schlothauer, Peri Baumeister, Richy Müller.

German actors' COVID videos spark controversy

Under the hashtag #allesdichtmachen, German stars satirically comment on the government's pandemic restrictions. The campaign is popular among COVID-deniers.  