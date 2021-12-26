Berlin's "Cold Bus": Helping the homeless

Kathy’s job sometimes pushes her to the limit, partly because of the plight of many homeless people, but also because far too few passersby stop and call for help when they see a person in need. Many of Berlin’s homeless people come from Eastern Europe. They can have difficulty making themselves understood, and often have mental health problems. Sometimes, even Kathy is unable to help. But she is determined to continue her work, because she knows she is making a big difference. A report by Killian Bayer.