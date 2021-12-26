Berlin's "Cold Bus": Helping the homeless

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Every winter in Germany, homeless people die in the extreme cold. Kathy Kaiser wants to change that. She drives the Berlin "Cold Bus" through the streets at night, offering help, a warm sleeping bag or a hot cup of tea – because both can save lives.
Kathy’s job sometimes pushes her to the limit, partly because of the plight of many homeless people, but also because far too few passersby stop and call for help when they see a person in need. Many of Berlin’s homeless people come from Eastern Europe. They can have difficulty making themselves understood, and often have mental health problems. Sometimes, even Kathy is unable to help. But she is determined to continue her work, because she knows she is making a big difference. A report by Killian Bayer.