 Berlin′s ″Cold Bus″: Helping the homeless | Reporter - On Location | DW | 05.02.2022

Reporter

Berlin's "Cold Bus": Helping the homeless

Every winter in Germany, homeless people die in the extreme cold. Kathy Kaiser wants to change that. She drives the Berlin "Cold Bus" through the streets at night, offering help, a warm sleeping bag or a hot cup of tea – because both can save lives.

Watch video 12:30

Kathy’s job sometimes pushes her to the limit, partly because of the plight of many homeless people, but also because far too few passersby stop and call for help when they see a person in need. Many of Berlin’s homeless people come from Eastern Europe. They can have difficulty making themselves understood, and often have mental health problems. Sometimes, even Kathy is unable to help. But she is determined to continue her work, because she knows she is making a big difference. A report by Killian Bayer.

26.12.2021 (English News) Berlin, Germany Kathy Kaiser is a volunteer rescue bus driver. For years, she has been helping homeless people survive the cold winter months on the streets of Germany's capital Berlin. But the pandemic has made everything more difficult.

Fighting hypothermia on Berlin's streets amid pandemic 26.12.2021

