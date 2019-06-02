Berlin's Club der Visionäre 'burned down almost completely'

Three people were lightly injured when a fire broke out in Berlin's Club der Visionäre on Saturday morning, authorities said.

"The club burned down almost completely," Berlin's fire department wrote on Twitter. It added that 70 responders were on the scene.

"The spread of fire to the neighboring gas station has been prevented," they wrote.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, according to Germany's DPA news agency.

Club of Visionäre terrace before the fire

Club der Visionäre is a popular spot for locals and visitors looking to experience Berlin's nightlife. The 400 square meter (4,306 square feet) venue, situated in the party district of Kreuzberg, features outdoor dancefloors and a wooden terrace looking out to the Spree river.

Many well-known DJ have performed at the club, which plays techno, house and electro music.

A Japan-themed party was held in the club on Friday evening under the slogan "Kisses from Tokyo," according to Berlin's daily Tagesspiegel newspaper.

