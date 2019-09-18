 Berlin′s celebrated Zoo Palast cinema turns 100 | Film | DW | 18.09.2019

Film

Berlin's celebrated Zoo Palast cinema turns 100

When a vast movie theater near Berlin's central Zoo railway station was revamped and opened on September 18, 1919 with the premiere of Ernst Lubitch's "Madame Dubarry," a German cinematic institution was born.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg, st)


After its opening 100 years ago, the Ufa-Palast am Zoo (Ufa Palace at the Zoo), with its legendary interior lights and vast 1,700 seat capacity, quickly became the most famous cinema in the country, the venue where the Fritz Lang's expressionist masterpiece Metropolis premiered in all its uncut glory. 

The grand movie house was the crowning jewel of the film metropolis of Europe where well over 100 cinemas flourished. But the arts institution that rose up as a symbol of a free and decadent Weimar Republic would soon become a front for Nazi propaganda, premiering numerous anti-Semitic works. Towards the end of the war, it was badly bombed. Its doors shut for nearly 15 years.

Check-in - Berlin: Film Capital

Risen from the ashes

But in 1957, the theater, now renamed the Zoo Palast, rose again into cinematic preeminence as global movie stars came to walk its red carpet. A symbol of a liberal and democratic West Berlin that had risen from the ashes to celebrate artistic expression, the Zoo Palast also became the main venue for the Berlinale

Since then, the house has gone through many ups and downs, including the loss of audience to TV and home movies, and the Berlinale's shift to the Potsdamer Platz multiplexes in 2000. But following its bold renovation in 2013, the Zoo Palast is thriving and is again arguably Berlin's premiere cinema. It hosts Berlinale screenings again, now in the Panorama section. 

To mark the anniversary of the opening of the original Ufa-Palast a century ago on September 18, the Zoo Palast is reshowing the film that kicked it all off, Ernst Lubitsch's Madame Dubarry. Meanwhile, click through the picture gallery above to discover more about Berlin's landmark movie theater. 

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Zoo Palast

    It's a cinema that has seen many celebrities. Built in the 1950s, it was for a long time THE premiere cinema of West Berlin and until 1999 also the central competition cinema of the Berlinale film festival. Unlike other iconic cinema buildings on Kurfürstendamm, it has fortunately survived. It has been rebuilt, renovated and technically upgraded and still cuts a fine figure in the 21st century.

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Kino International

    The counterpart to the Zoo Palast in the former communist East Germany was the Kino International. The cinema on Karl-Marx Allee is a gem of socialist architecture. The 60s relief facades are listed as historical monuments. Movie theater fans love the cinema because 70 mm copies can still be played here. At least as beautiful: the view from the panorama windows of the lounge onto Karl-Marx Allee.

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Titania Palast

    Once upon a time it was a large cinema, built in 1928 in the New Objectivity style, in the Steglitz district. The tower with its striking stripes of light gives an idea of what it once looked like. The cinema hall was huge, with room for almost 2,000 spectators. Unfortunately it no longer exists. The very first Berlinale took place here in 1951. The opening film was Alfred Hitchcock's "Rebecca".

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Astor Film Lounge

    This cinema on Kurfürstendamm indulges the senses. The hall is opulent, with a beautifully curved shell ceiling. The wide and soft armchairs are wonderfully comfortable, and you can even put your feet up. Drinks and snacks are brought to the seat. It's so comfortable, in fact, the biggest challenge is not falling asleep when the lights go down and the performance begins.

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Neues Off

    It is one of those cinemas that cleverly conceals itself in Berlin's sea of houses. The Neue Off hides behind an inconspicuous tenement building facade in the Neukölln district. But those who find it — and many do — will be surprised by its stylish 1950s flair. The foyer almost looks like an American diner: The bright red counter is the showpiece — an original, of course.

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Delphi Filmpalast am Zoo

    The Delphi, nearby Zoo Palast, looks almost like a little castle. During the 1920s, the city's wildest swing parties were celebrated here. It was only after the Second World War that the dance palace was transformed into a cinema palace — the music, however, remains. The Quasimodo jazz club in the basement of the Delphi — an institution — is well worth a visit.

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Delphi Lux

    Just around the corner is the Delphi Lux, the youngest cinema in the city — it only opened in 2017. Its seven movie screens are equipped with the latest projection technology. Each room has its own lighting concept. Anyone who wants to watch extra long films should come here: the comfortable reclining armchairs make it easy to lean back and relax for a few hours.

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Eva Lichtspiele

    Built in 1913 in the Wilmersdorf district, it is one of the oldest cinemas in Berlin. The facade and the sweeping lettering, however, date from the 1950s. The architecture is not the only thing that awakens nostalgic feelings. It is the only cinema in Berlin where you can once again see UFA film stars. Film classics from the 1920s to the 1940s are shown regularly, while coffee and cake are served.

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Filmtheater am Friedrichshain

    This traditional cinema was supposed to be torn down after 70 years of uninterrupted service. Thankfully, that didn't happen: Director Michael Verhoeven and committed local residents saved the cinema. Verhoeven bought it in 1995 and hired a renonvation firm that specialized in saving run-down cinemas. Today, it's clear the rescue mission has been a success.

    Berlin's classic cinema movie palaces

    Cinema Paris

    Cinema Paris, with its elegant 1950s foyer, is a movie theater that literally gleams in new splendor. It is fittingly located on Kurfürstendamm, in the "Maison de France" — the French cultural center in Berlin. Tres chic! It is the place to go for French cinema fans who want to see films in their original language version.


Berlin's celebrated Zoo Palast cinema turns 100

When a vast movie theater near Berlin's central Zoo railway station was revamped and opened on September 18, 1919 with the premiere of Ernst Lubitch's "Madame Dubarry," a German cinematic institution was born.  

Books

Schriftsteller Sasa Stanisic (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

German Book Prize shortlist announced

For English readers, Saša Stanišić is the most famous author among the six finalists for the literature award. But before they're translated from German, here's a peek at the titles that are seen as this year's best.  

Music

Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter (Deutsche Grammophon/Harald Hoffmann)

German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter wins the Praemium Imperiale 2019

One of the world's most celebrated violinists, Anne-Sophie Mutter is among the five prizewinners of the prestigious Japanese award that has been called the Nobel Prize for the arts.  

Arts

Comics by Fernandez: So German

Typically German? A cartoonist's perspective

Razor-sharp and funny to boot: That's the cartoonist's mission. But could those adjectives describes Germans as well? Artist Miguel Fernandez pokes fun at the stereotypes and personality traits attributed to the Germans.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  

Lifestyle

DW Euromaxx Gewinner Zuschaueraktion Gartenfotos (Jorge Nuño)

Do you like gardening  –  either outside or on the balcony?

We wanted a photo of you gardening – either outside or with your favorite plant at home. Find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.  

