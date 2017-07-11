Berlin's Berghain to fully reopen on October 2

Berghain announced on Saturday that it will fully reopen on October 2 for the first time in nearly 19 months.

The Berlin club was closedamid the coronavirus pandemic. While it has partially reopened, the indoor area remained closed off to revelers for the entire period.

A stricter door policy?

Berghain is notorious for its tough and unpredictable door policy. People hoping to gain entry will now have to present proof of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus, as well as getting past the bouncers.

The website stated that the club was looking forward to the night, adding: "Let the bass kick, see you on the dancefloor!"

A number of Berghain stalwarts will be back behind the decks for the first "Klubnacht," including Tama Sumo and partner Lakuti, Ben Klock and Marcel Dettman.

Didn't Berghain already reopen?

Berghain has been hosting weekend garden parties and midweek events outdoors since July.

Berghain also temporarily reinvented itself as a gallery of contemporary art, beginning with "Studio Berlin," a show presenting pieces from the Boros Collection, one of Germany's most important.

The show was made up of pieces produced by lesser-known international artists living and working in Berlin, much of which was created during the pandemic.

Are all clubs reopening in Berlin?

In August, the Berlin Administrative Court overturned the ban on commercial dance events in enclosed spaces. It argued that while unrestricted events should still not be permitted due to the pandemic, events exclusively for those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from the coronavirus should now be allowed.

In early September, other Berlin clubs reopened for vaccinated or recovered people, including Wilden Renate, Ritter Butzke, KitKatClub and Watergate, where dancing was permitted without a face mask.

