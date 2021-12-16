Berliners 'don't fear another lockdown'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The German government is expected to only allow a maximum of 10 people to take part in private gatherings, with the rules also applying to vaccinated people. Night clubs and discos are also expected to be shut down.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Brussels to meet his EU counterparts. Russian tension with Ukraine tops the agenda even before a Berlin court said that Moscow had ordered a 2019 murder.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.
The UK, Germany and other European nations are planning to take action to prevent a new wave of infections. Elsewhere, Thailand may reimpose tougher restrictions for foreign travelers. DW has the latest.
