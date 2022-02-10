Berlinale opens with a love letter to Fassbinder

With their selection of films, the Berlin International Film Festival organizers hope to share a bit of the love we've been deprived of during the pandemic: "Never before have we seen and welcomed so many love stories as this year: crazy, improbable, unexpected and intoxicating love — which is, after all, what all encounters are about, deep down," said the Berlinale's artistic director Carlo Chatrian as he introduced the competition's program ahead of the festival, which runs from February 10 to 20.

'Von Kant' as a Fassbinder self-portrait

The opening film, Francois Ozon's "Peter von Kant," offers not only one of those love stories on-screen, but is also a love letter to cinema, and more specifically to one of its towering figures: legendary German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

The film is loosely based on one of Fassbinder's most famous films, "The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant" (1972). But instead of centering on a prominent female fashion designer, the main protagonist is a male filmmaker modeled along the traits of the prolific German director, who died at the age of 37 from an overdose of cocaine and barbiturates.

Denis Menochet and Isabelle Adjani in 'Peter Von Kant'

"I always suspected the story was a thinly veiled self-portrait, centered around one of Fassbinder's passionate love affairs," said Francois Ozon of his decision to change the gender of the three main characters in this story dealing with toxic homosexual relations.

The French filmmaker, who has directed films of various genres, has among others created works that are deliberately theatrical, such as "Water Drops on Burning Rocks" (2000), an approach that was also one of Fassbinder's trademarks.

Ozon however said he wanted to inject more empathy into his version of the film, and the tears of Peter von Kant (Denis Menochet) are not quite as bitter as Margit Carstensen's in the original version.

Hanna Schygulla, who gained renown for her acting work with Fassbinder and who played Petra von Kant's object of desire, Karine, in the 1972 film, also appears in Ozon's tribute — this time around as Peter's appeasing mother.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Early death of a cinema great Fassbinder is one of the most important film directors of Germany's post-WWII era. He died in 1982 at age 37, yet in his short life span he made 44 movies. While influenced by his predecessors, his films were unique, earning him a place in international cinematic history and influencing a subsequent generation of directors around the world.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Inspired by Douglas Sirk Fassbinder's most important role model was director Detlef Sierck, who was born in Germany in 1897. In 1937 Sierck released "To New Shores" and "La Habanera," featuring star actress Zarah Leander. He was forced to flee Nazi Germany the same year, as his wife was Jewish. After settling in Hollywood, he took on the name Douglas Sirk and made melodramas such as "Magnificent Obsession" (photo, 1954).

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Douglas Sirk: The master of the melodrama In the winter of 1970-71, Fassbinder visited his role model in Ascona, southern Switzerland, where Sirk was living at the time. Fassbinder once said in an interview that Sirk's melodramas, such as "All that Heaven Allows" (1955), made him believe that Sirk loved people and never caricatured them. Fassbinder also once said Sirk made films "that were just as I would have made them myself."

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Following in Fassbinder's footsteps: Pedro Almodovar Just as Fassbinder incorporated elements from Sirk's work into his own, European directors, such as Pedro Almodovar, later drew on Fassbinder's style. The Spaniard discovered Fassbinder's films as a young adult in Madrid and was fascinated by them, particularly by how the characters defied typecasting. Above, a scene from Almodovar's "Labyrinth of Passion" (1982).

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Almodovar: A mess of emotions Almodovar's early films particularly recall Fassbinder's. Strong and hyperactive women, men trapped between masculine expectations and hidden sensitivity — this can be found in both directors' work. Homosexuality and tension between the sexes are also reoccurring themes. They are often portrayed in an exaggerated and loud manner, but also always with humanity. Shown above: "Kika," from 1993.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Feelings in full bloom: Francois Ozon Fassbinder's biggest fan in the French-speaking world was Francois Ozon. Particularly the French director's early work contained visual and thematic parallels. Works such as "Sitcom" (1998) and "Water Drops on Burning Rocks" (2000; above), which is based on a play by Fassbinder, recalled the German director's films through its use of aesthetics and character selection.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder More strong women with Ozon Ozon's 2002 film, "8 Women," also took inspiration from Fassbinder in its female protagonists; they are strong, energetic women who make diva-like appearances and display capricious behavior. All the characters are different, but one thing unites them: pure emotion, sometimes showed openly and other times hidden behind mask-like demeanor.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Fassbinder's Hollywood trail: Todd Haynes In the US, film students quickly became familiar with Fassbinder's work, thanks to its early presence in arthouse cinemas. When looking for traces of his influence, director Todd Haynes stands out. He is yet another a fan of the German director, and his female characters often recall Fassbinder's. Above, a scene from the melodrama "Carol" (2015), starring Rooney Mara (l) and Cate Blanchett (r).

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder An indirect influence: Michael Ballhaus and Martin Scorsese The cameraman Michael Ballhaus (left) worked for Fassbinder for years and became renowned for his innovative cinematography. Then he went to the United States and became Martin Scorsese's director of photography. And so in a way, Fassbinder is also present in some Scorsese films.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder An imprint in Asia: Wong Kar-wai In Asia, it is the Shanghai-born director Wong Kar-wai whose work most resembles Fassbinder's. Known for his beautiful shots (above, "In the Mood for Love," 2000), Wong once said that he most admired how Fassbinder directed his female actors: "They are strong women, and he constantly wrapped them in melodramatic events. "

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Fassbinder fan Bong Joon-ho Bong Joon-ho, the Korean filmmaker best known for his Golden Palm and Oscar-winning film "Parasite," told German newspaper "SZ" that he too was an admirer of the German director. "Lack, lust and greed influence people and families," he said, adding that Fassbinder had mastered the art of portraying these human traits.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Back to Germany: Fatih Akin And in Fassbinder's home country directors were also influenced by his work. For example, Fatih Akin cast Hannah Schygulla in the lead role of his film "The Edge of Heaven" (2007); the actress had starred in several Fassbinder films. At the film's premiere, she said that Akin "reminded me of the young Fassbinder" and that she had been impressed by "this wildness, this naivete."

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Akin's magnetic field of emotions Powerful, full of wild emotions: Fassbinder and Akin's films have much in common. They also share certain themes. Akin, who was born in Hamburg to Turkish parents, often places cultural conflict at the center of his films, such as in "In the Fade" (2017, picture). Fassbinder's 1974 movie "Ali: Fear Eats the Soul" was one of the first films to address cultural tensions.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Fassbinder's double: Oskar Roehler However, many experts consider a different German director to most reflect Fassbinder: Oskar Roehler. His films bubble over with emotion, sometimes even to an extreme. Characters and dramatic arcs are sometimes overexaggerated or affected. And yet the films present emotional universes that span Germany, as was also the case in Fassbinder's work.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Men in leather: 'Punk Berlin 1982' Fassbinder's favorite accessory was the leather jacket. But that's not the young director above; it's the actor Frederick Lau in Roehler's film "Punk Berlin 1982" (2015). The characters in Roehler's films can be imagined as part of Fassbinder's subcultural scene. The movie exudes raw artistry and Fassbinder-esque charm.

The influential Rainer Werner Fassbinder Fassbinder portrayed in 'Enfant Terrible' It's no coincidence that Oskar Roehler has made a film based on episodes from Fassbinder's life, released in Germany in May 2020. The film, "Enfant Terrible," stars Oliver Masucci as the German director and focuses on Fassbinder's early years. Author: Jochen Kürten (cmb)



Strict hygiene measures

Even though the new film does not match the aesthetic brilliance of the cult original, which featured Michael Ballhaus' legendary cinematography, it remains a tribute to filmmaking's enduring power. When Amir (Khalil Gharbia) — the young man who becomes von Kant's lover and muse — first reveals himself before the director's rolling camera, his charisma unfolds on the big screen in a way that definitely wouldn't work on a laptop.

A few weeks ago, the Sundance Film Festival was held online for the second consecutive year, and the decision to hold the Berlinale as an in-person event only was criticized by some observers. However, cinephiles will be thankful for the series of hygiene measures set in place that allow them to once again access the film festival in its usual February setting.

Movie-goers must show proof of vaccination and wear a high-filtering FFP2 mask during the screenings; the theaters will only be filled at half capacity.

Even fans who gather outside along the red carpet before the premieres must follow these measures.

M. Night Shyamalan leads the Berlinale jury

On the morning before the opening film, the streets of the main festival area were still quiet. There seemed to be less autograph collectors than usual, but it is unclear whether it was the threat of the omicron virus that deterred them from greeting the jury or rather the fact that its members are not the biggest Hollywood stars.

The 2022 jury is helmed by Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, most famous for the supernatural psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense" (1999).

His co-jurors are Zimbabwean filmmaker and Booker Prize-nominated author Tsitsi Dangarembga; Brazilian film director and visual artist Karim Ainouz, Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who just obtained four Oscar nominations for "Drive My Car," German filmmaker Anne Zohra Berrached, who was in the Berlinale competition in 2016 with "24 Weeks" and Danish actor Connie Nielsen, whose mainstream breakthrough came with her portrayal of Princess Lucilla in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" (2000).

Together, they will be selecting the Golden Bear, the top award of the competition, as well as the Silver Bears, recognizing achievements in different categories.

Scaled down due to the pandemic, the competitive program of the Berlinale will be completed on February 16, with the Bears awarded on that evening, but public screenings of 256 different films will continue until February 20 — allowing a few more film fans to access the festival's atypical love stories.

