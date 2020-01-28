 Berlinale Competition boasts ′dark tones′ for top prizes | Film | DW | 29.01.2020

Film

Berlinale Competition boasts 'dark tones' for top prizes

Starting February 20, 18 films from 18 countries, 16 of them world premieres, will compete for the Golden and Silver Bears in Berlin. A past focus on star power will give way to darker themes that aim to "open our eyes."

  • Sigourney Weaver stand holding a cigarette in My Salinger Year (micro-scope)

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    Opening film: "My Salinger Year"

    The 70th Berlinale will open with the Canadian-Irish film "My Salinger Year." Based on the memoir by Joanna Rakoff, director Philippe Falardeau tells the story of a young writer who works as an assistant to a successful literary agent (played by Sigourney Weaver), and who gets the job of responding to fan mail for cult author J.D. Salinger. Sigourney Weaver is expected to attend the premiere.

  • Marietta Rissenbeek, Carlo Chatrian und Monika Grütters (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    New leadership duo

    After long-time director Dieter Kosslick resigned last year, the 70th edition of the Berlinale is the work of a new management duo: former Locarno Film Festival director Carlo Chatrian (center) as artistic director; and Mariette Rissenbeek (left), formerly of German Films, as managing director. The two were officially introduced in 2019 by Minister of State for Culture, Monika Grütters (right).

  • The facade of the Cubix cinemas in Berlin (DW/A. Gollmer)

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    Updated cinema locations

    The new festival heads had to quickly deal with changes in Berlin's cinema landscape. Because a large multiplex cinema on Potsdamer Platz closed its doors, and some other venues were no longer available, replacements were needed. The Cubix cinema on Alexanderplatz, previously a secondary location of the festival, is now — alongside Potsdamer Platz — one of the central venues for the Berlinale.

  • Jeremy Irons (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Smith)

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    Jury head: Jeremy Irons

    Actor Jeremy Irons should cut a fine figure on the red carpet at the Berlinale, with the Briton announced as head the international jury this year. At the close of the competition screenings, he and his team will decide the coveted Golden and Silver Bear winners. The Oscar winner won plaudits for 1981's "The French Lieutenant's Woman," and stars in HBO's current superhero series, "Watchmen."

  • Roberto Begnini in Pinocchio (Greta De Lazzaris )

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    'Non-competition' films part of Special Gala

    The "out of competition" component of the Competition has been scrapped, with non-competing films to be presented as part of the Berlinale Special Gala. Leading the pack will be "Pinocchio," from director Matteo Garrone and starring Roberto Begnini. "Garrone succeeds in re-telling the well-known story with his very own world of images," said Carlo Chatrian of a "much more cheerful" Pinocchio.

  • Sandra Hüller in the film Schlaf (Marius von Felbert/Junafilm)

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    German cinema again in focus

    German film will again be a key component of the program via the Perspektive Deutsches Kino section. A compact programme features four outstanding documentary and feature films that shows how new filmmakers choose to reflect on German society and its social and political orientation. The psychological drama "Schlaf" (Sleep) starring Oscar-nominated Sandra Hüller (pictured) will premiere.

  • Ivan Trojan and Juraj Loj in the film Charlatan (Marlene Film Production)

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    Women behind the camera

    As in most major film festivals, increased female participation will be much anticipated this year after former director Dieter Kosslick in 2019 signed the 5050x2020 pledge to work for increased gender equality. The final program will soon reveal if the Berlinale has increased opportunities for female filmmakers. At the least, celebrated Polish director Agnieszka Holland will premiere "Charlatan."

  • Helen Mirren (picture-alliance/newscom/J. Ruymen)

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    Honorary Golden Bear for Helen Mirren

    Oscar winner Helen Mirren will receive the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. The British actor, who emerged on screen following her tremendous success on the theater stage — she became a Dame in 2003 for her services to drama — went on to win the best actress Oscar for "The Queen" in 2007. She was on the Berlinale red carpet in 2015 for her role in "Women in Gold."

  • King Vidor with Audry Hepburn and Jeremy Brett (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

    Retrospective: King Vidor

    Hollywood director King Vidor (pictured left with Audrey Hepburn while filming "War and Peace" in 1955) is the focus of the retrospective. The Texan director of near 80 works began making silent films and helmed the 1928 Oscar-nominated masterpiece "The Crowd." In addition to "War and Peace," his countless sound film era classics included the western "Duel in the Sun" (1946) starring Gregory Peck.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sb)


On Wednesday the Berlinale International Film Festival leadership team revealed the movies that will compete for its top prizes under the "Competition" heading. The festival runs from February 20 to March 1 in the German capital.

With a new artistic director, Carlo Chatrian, and managing director, Mariette Rissenbeek, at the helm of the 70th Berlinale, films have been selected that are "part of a bigger picture," Chatrian said at the press conference.

It is "the end of an epic and exciting journey where we have encountered more than 6,800 films from the whole world — short as well as feature-length films, documentaries and fiction films," he added.

The Competition programme includes 18 films from 18 countries with 16 world premieres, as well as one documentary form. The selection appears to be a homage to film art rather than big names. The two US directors in the running, Kelly Reichardt ("First Cow") and Eliza Hittman ("Never Rarely Sometimes Always"), have an indie film pedigree and have not utilized A-list stars.

Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian attend the press conference ahead of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival running February 20 - March 1 (Reuters/A. Hilse)

Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian attend the press conference ahead of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, running February 20 to March 1

World cinema

Chatrian is a film connoisseur who previously headed the renowned Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. The selection he announced seemed to address past criticism of the Berlinale's middling competition entries that aimed for mainstream appeal.

A number of recognized directors are taking part in the 2020 Competition, and others are Berlinale alumni, but above all the selection is marked by its global diversity.

Tsai Ming-Liang from Taiwan, Hong Sangsoo from South Korea, Rithy Panh from Cambodia, Briton Sally Potter, French director Philippe Garrel, as well as French duo Benoit Delepine and Gustave Kervern, are some of the better-known names. American enfant terrible Abel Ferrara is directing a co-production from Italy, Germany and Mexico called "Siberia."

There are a number of other international co-productions in the selection, incuding "The Intruder" from Argentina/Mexico and "All the Dead Ones" from Brazil/France.

  • Berlinale 2019 Filmstill Synonymes | Synonyms | Synonyme (Guy Ferrandis/SBS Films)

    2019 Berlinale Winners

    Golden Bear: 'Synonyms' by Nadav Lapid

    An ex-Israeli soldier rejects his national identity as he moves to Paris: One could expect just another take on the cliched expat genre from this one-line description of "Synonyms," but the movie explores the concept of identity down to its core. Israeli director Nadav Lapid took the main award of the Berlinale with his outstanding contribution.

  • Film still: 'So Long, My Son' (Li Tienan/Dongchun Films)

    2019 Berlinale Winners

    Best Actor/Best Actress: 'So Long, My Son' by Wang Xiashuai

    Dealing with the scars of China's one-child policy and its Cultural Revolution, which saw countless people imprisoned, tortured and executed, Chinese director Wang Xiashuai's three-hour drama depicts the country's political upheaval through two families over three decades. The film won Best Actor and Best Actress with outstanding performances by Wang Jingchun and Yong Mei.

  • Film still 'I Was at Home, But' (Nachmittagfilm)

    2019 Berlinale Winners

    Best Director: 'I Was at Home, But' by Angela Schanelec

    Long static shots, deadpan dialogues and disorientating ellipses: Angela Schanelec's entry is one of the most divisive works of the competition. The German press and hardcore cinephiles are absolutely ecstatic about this elegant Berlin School work, but many others found "I Was at Home, But" unnecessarily pretentious. Still, Schanelec won the Silver Bear for Best Director.

  • Film still: La paranza dei bambini | Piranhas (Palomar 2018)

    2019 Berlinale Winners

    Best Screenplay: 'Piranhas' by Claudio Giovannesi

    The adaptation of Roberto Saviano's novel depicts the world of teenage gangs in Naples, where youths grow up with violence and crime as rites of passage. This next generation of mobsters isn't afraid of the police even when they occasionally do get into trouble. The Italian film won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay.

  • Film still: 'By the Grace of God' (Jean-Claude Moireau)

    2019 Berlinale Winners

    Grand Jury Prize: 'By the Grace of God' by Francois Ozon

    In "By the Grace of God," Francois Ozon tells the story of an association of victims who take action against the attempted cover-up of a Catholic priest's years of sexual abuse. It's a highly topical film whose conclusion remains to be written in real life, as the trial of Lyon's Cardinal Barbarin is still ongoing. Ozon's movie won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize.

  • Film still: 'System Crasher' (Peter Hartwig/kineo/Weydemann Bros./Yunus Roy Imer/Berlinale/dpa)

    2019 Berlinale Winners

    Alfred Bauer Prize: 'System Crasher' by Nora Fingscheidt

    Screened early in the competition, the German filmmaker's debut centers on an aggressive, traumatized nine-year-old who defies the German child welfare system. Everyone agreed that the young actress in the lead role, Helena Zengel, offered a deeply impressive performance. The movie bagged the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize as a feature film that "opens new perspectives on cinematic art."

  • Ut og stjæle hester | Out Stealing Horses | Pferde stehlen (4 1/2 Film)

    2019 Berlinale Winners

    Outstanding Artistic Contribution, cinematography: 'Out Stealing Horses' by Hans Petter Moland

    Cinematographer Rasmus Videbaek, who in the past worked on international productions including "12 Strong" and "The Dark Tower," won a Silver Bear for his work on the Norwegian drama "Out Stealing Horses." The poetic film features Swedish superstar Stellan Skarsgard.

  • Film still: 'God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya' (sistersandbrothermitevski)

    2019 Berlinale Winners

    Not quite a winner: 'God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya' by Teona Strugar Mitevska

    Macedonian filmmaker Teona Strugar Mitevska offers a Balkan satire about the predominance of religion and macho culture in her home country. Zorica Nusheva's performance in the title role garnered particular praise. Nonetheless, the movie failed to win a main award but took the Guild Film Prize home as well as the Ecumenical Jury award.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Sertan Sanderson


Remake of 'Berlin Alexanderplatz'

German cinema will be very prominently represented: Christian Petzold will present his new film "Undine" starring German actors Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski (top image). The remake of Alfred Döblin's 1929 novel Berlin Alexanderplatz by German-Afghan filmmaker Burhan Qurbani is also eagerly anticipated.

A total of five films with German production funds are running in the race for the Golden Bear, the best picture award.

The premiere of the film "DAU. Natasha" by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy and Yekatarina Oertel, which portrays the life of Soviet physicist Lev Davidovich, combines funding from Germany, Ukraine, the UK and the Russian Federation.

A still from the film 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' by Burhan Qurbani (Wolfgang Ennenbach/2019 Sommerhaus/eOne Germany)

The film 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' by Burhan Qurbani is an adapation of a classical 1929 novel

'Predominance of dark tones'

"The Competition films tell intimate and earth-shattering, individual and collective stories that have an enduring effect and gain their impact from their interplay with the audience," Chatrian said. "If there is a predominance of dark tones, this may be because the films we have selected tend to look at the present without illusion — not to cause fear, but because they want to open our eyes."

There will also be representation from Iran, which traditionally has a strong presence in Berlin. Director Mohammad Rasoulof presents "There is No Evil," a story from his home country that is again caught in geopolitical crosshairs.

Chatrian said that all the directors would present their works in Berlin in person, and he hoped that Rasoulof could also do so. In the past, Tehran has repeatedly refused to allow local film directors, including banned filmmaker Jafar Panah, to travel to major festivals.

Gender balance?

In 2019, former Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick signed the 5050x2020 pledge to achieve gender equality. Of the 18 competition films for 2020, a third were directed by women. Chatrian described the "process" as ongoing.

Managing director Rissenbeek promised that an overall majority of the other festival sections would be directed by women. She added that the year's proportion of women in the entire Berlinale programme, even behind the scenes, is relatively high.

Watch video 26:01

Berlin: Film Capital

Gala glitz

Despite the change in fesitval leadership, there will continue to be a few gala premieres running under the heading "Berlinale Special Gala." According to Chatrian, this will "fulfil the desire for the stars, glitz and glamour that is part of every big festival."

For example, the Disney/Pixar animated fantasy film "Onward," including voicing by Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia-Louis Dreyfus, will have its international premiere, as will the Vanessa Lapa documentary "Speer Goes to Hollywood." 

But Chatrian emphasized the Berlinale Special section also "presents itself as a forum for debate and discussion and builds bridges between the audience and cinema."  

Film

a woman holds a man's head in a swimming pool (Christian Schulz/Schramm Film)

Berlinale Competition boasts 'dark tones' for top prizes

Starting February 20, 18 films from 18 countries, 16 of them world premieres, will compete for the Golden and Silver Bears in Berlin. A past focus on star power will give way to darker themes that aim to "open our eyes."  

Arts.21

Naomi Klein, author & climate activist (Getty Images/C. Koall)

Naomi Klein’s Plan to Save the World

Globalization critic and environmental activist Naomi Klein is convinced that only a radical Green New Deal can save the climate and humanity.  

Music

62. Grammy-Auszeichnungen | Billie Eilish (AFP/R. Beck)

Billie Eilish: From bedroom artist to queen of pop

Marked by her ethereal soprano vocal style and teen-goth persona, singer Billie Eilish gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a DIY album made with her older brother. Now, she's made pop music history.  

Arts

Frontalansicht des Genter Altars von Jan van Eyck. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

The Ghent Altarpiece: a masterpiece with an adventurous history

Looted, burned and hidden: Jan van Eyck's Ghent Altarpiece had an eventful history over the centuries. But the revolutionary realism of the paintings remains just as spectacular.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  

Lifestyle

Two kids hugging on a beach (Imago/Westend61)

Have you hugged today?

January 21 is World Hugging Day, which celebrates cuddly affection between people — but always with consent. Hugs don't just feel good, they're also healthy — for body and mind.  

More culture

