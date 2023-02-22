Berlinale: Award-winning 'Tar' premieres in German
Actress Cate Blanchett, singer Bono of U2 and director Steven Spielberg have all attended the 73rd Berlinale that has seen high attendance among trade visitors and the press too.
Cate Blanchett celebrates 'Tar'
Cate Blanchett was at the Berlin film festival to give a talk on the genesis of Todd Field's "Tar." She also walked the Berlinale's red carpet to mark the film's German premiere on February 23, a few days ahead of its release in the country. The award-winning music-drama was in part shot in Berlin, and Blanchett portrays a fictional female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic.
Steven Spielberg honored with Golden Bear
Steven Spielberg received on February 21 the Berlinale's honorary Golden Bear, an award recognizing the prolific lifetime work of the Hollywood director-producer. Even at the age of 76, making new films continues to excite him. "It's an excitement that supersedes everything," said Spielberg at a press conference ahead of the award ceremony.
Helen Mirren remains a style chameleon
Dame Helen Mirren attended the February 20 premiere of "Golda," in which she portrays former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, transformed by expert prosthetics and makeup. Commenting on the controversy ahead of the film as to whether non-Jews should portray Jewish characters, her co-star Lior Ashkenazi simply asked: "Let's say this was a movie about Jesus Christ. Who's going to play him?"
U2's Bono remembers the siege of Sarajevo
Bono was in Berlin for the premiere of the documentary "Kiss the Future," which revisits U2's campaign to bring the world's attention to the plight of the citizens of Sarajevo during the brutal siege of the city in the 1990s. The Irish rock band was also the first major group to perform in Sarajevo after the end of the Bosnian War. The cathartic musical event reunited some 45,000 fans.
Boris Becker back in the spotlight after imprisonment
"Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker," a documentary on the former tennis star, premiered on February 19. The German returned to his home country after his release from a UK prison, having served eight months for tax evasion. "I see the world with a different perception. I'm able to rebuild my life," he said at the Berlinale. "I hope the film shows a facet of my life that is not so known."
Ukrainian president opens the gala
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address via video link was a highlight of the gala opening on February 16. He thanked the film festival for showing its clear support to the Ukrainian people. Many films from Ukraine are part of the program, and the festival's official badge has the colors of the country's flag.
Sean Penn supports Ukraine's 'Superpower'
The actor-director was on stage to introduce Zelenskyy's video address at the opening ceremony, and returned to the red carpet a day later to premiere his documentary, "Superpower," which centers on the Ukrainian president and Sean Penn's efforts to boost support for Ukraine during the war.
Kristen Stewart: Berlinale's youngest jury president
The 32-year-old US actress and director Kristen Stewart is best known as the star of the "Twilight" series (2008-2012), but she went on to become the first American to win a Cesar, the French film award, for her role in "Clouds of Sils Maria" by Olivier Assayas. Fans were visibly excited as she appeared on the red carpet. Heading the jury is an "enormous opportunity," she said.
Dinklage on inspiration
Peter Dinklage was another eagerly-awaited guest on the red carpet. Famous for his role in "Game of Thrones," the actor stars in the Berlinale's opening film, "She Came to Me," playing the role of an opera composer with writer's block. Asked about his own creative path, Dinklage admitted he isn't sure he will keep acting "for the next 30 years," but he intends to "keep seeking out" inspiration.
'She Came to Me' opens festival
The stars of "She Came to Me" gathered for a press conference ahead of the gala ceremony, and all appeared on the red carpet later in the evening. The film is a romantic comedy set in New York. From left to right are actors Marisa Tomei, Evan Ellison, Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage, Joanna Kulig and filmmaker Rebecca Miller.
Hathaway's 'heart beats for film'
Anne Hathaway, whose breakthrough came by starring in Disney's "The Princess Diaries" (2001), plays the role of the composer's psychiatrist and wife in "She Came to Me." She is also one of the film's producers. Beyond this independent production, the star said at the press conference that her "heart beats for film, and the more types of them the better," encouraging everyone to go to cinemas.
Berlin, a 'symbolic' city for Golshifteh Farahani
Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, who is on the international jury, was forced to flee Iran after her country's regime declared her persona non grata for her role in a Ridley Scott film. She now lives in France. "It's very symbolic to be in Berlin," she said at a press conference. "The city that broke the wall, towards equality, freedom, and brought so many people together."
'Woman, Life, Freedom' protests in the spotlight
The film festival is also supporting the Iranian protesters with different events, screenings and red carpet protests. Here, Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai hold scarves with the revolutionary slogan as they head to the opening gala.
Wide diversity of films
From February 16 to 26, the Berlin International Film Festival will screen nearly 300 new productions from 67 countries. According to the festival's own statistics, 38.7% of them were directed by women, while 4.1% were made by nonbinary filmmakers.