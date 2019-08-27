 Berlin Zoo says panda Meng Meng is pregnant | News | DW | 27.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Berlin Zoo says panda Meng Meng is pregnant

Meng Meng, a female giant panda, is expecting at least one cub, the Berlin Zoo announced, saying it was "overjoyed" with the news. Meng Meng's cub would be the first baby panda to be born in Germany.

A female giant panda named Meng Meng stares at visitors from her enclosure in the Berlin Zoo

Meng Meng, a giant panda on loan from China and one of the stars of the Berlin Zoo, is pregnant, the zoo announced on Tuesday.

An ultrasound revealed the good news — marking a possible breakthrough in the zoo's efforts to breed Meng Meng and her male partner Jiao Qing since they arrived at the zoo in 2017.

The zoo posted a video of the ultrasound on Twitter, saying it shows a "mini-panda with a fast-beating heart."

Meng Meng is expecting at least one cub, which the zoo says could be delivered within the next one or two weeks.

If all goes well, Meng Meng's cub would be the first baby panda to be born in Germany.

"We are overjoyed with the news. For endangered species like the pandas, every offspring is a great gift," zoo director Andreas Knieriem said in a statement.

  • Panda eating bamboo (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

    Bamboozled

    Meng Meng and Jiao Qing appear to have made themselves at home in Berlin, where measures have been taken to ensure their surroundings are to their liking. That includes lots of bamboo, a favorite food of the black-and-white bears.

  • Angela Merkel during an official welcoming ceremony for two panda bears (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

    Warm welcome

    Meng Meng and Jiao Qing received a warm welcome from Chancellor Merkel at an official opening ceremony on Wednesday. The Berlin Zoo has created a special Panda Garden habitat for the giant pandas in the hope of making them feel at home in the German capital. Berlin is the only zoo in Germany to house panda bears.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a welcome ceremony for Chinese panda bears (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

    On loan from China

    In Germany on official business just ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, China's President Xi Jinping met with Merkel before taking part in the official ceremony. The giant pandas are on loan from China after Germany struck a deal two years ago to secure their addition to the Berlin Zoo.

  • Panda eating bamboo in Berlin (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

    Panda diplomacy

    Despite the presence of two of the world's most powerful leaders, the panda bears stole the show. Merkel said the long-awaited bears were "two very nice diplomats" which serve as "special ambassadors between our two nations."

  • Panda in bamboo (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

    Peek-a-boo pandas

    Visitors to the Berlin Zoo will be able to see the highly-anticipated panda bears beginning Thursday.

  • A panda enjoys some bamboo during an official welcoming ceremony (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

    Panda babies?

    While there are high hopes that they may mate, any offspring produced in Berlin will need to be returned to China once old enough to survive without its mother.

  • Xi Jinping & Angela Merkel with pandas (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

    At home in the Panda Garden

    The new additions to the Berlin Zoo seem to be feeling right at home in their newly renovated Panda Garden. The last panda resident at the zoo, Bao Bao, died in 2012, so his home had to be updated for the happy pair, the only pandas in Germany. They are on loan from China for 15 years.

  • Meng Meng and Jiao Qing land in Berlin (Getty Images/AP Photo/T. Schwarz)

    Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

    Royal reception

    Crowds eagerly awaited the arrival of the two giant pandas when their plane touched down at Schönefeld Airport on June 24. The long-awaited bears received a royal reception on the runway before being brought to their new home in the Berlin Zoo.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Zoo on panda baby-watch

Already two weeks ago, the zoo in the German capital voiced hopes that Meng Meng was pregnant, but it proved difficult to get the 92 kilogram (203 pound) panda to lie still for an examination.

The zoo said that its team of veterinarians and biologists as well as Chinese panda breeding experts are keeping an eye on Meng Meng and that night shifts have been implemented to monitor the mother-to-be if she goes into labor.

After around six to eight months in the womb, panda cubs are born blind with very little fur — often weighing only 90 to 130 grams (3 to 4.6 ounces).

Pandas are notoriously difficult to mate, as females are only able to get pregnant once a year in a time window of 24 to 72 hours.

Should the birth be successful, Berlin will not be able to keep the offspring. As part of the panda's loan agreement, any cubs will be returned to China after two to four years once they no longer need their mother.

Meng Meng and Jiao Qing (whose names mean "Sweet Dream" and "Darling" in Chinese) made headlines when the arrived at the Berlin Zoo in 2017 as part of a 15-year loan agreement that Chancellor Angela Merkel worked out with China.

Watch video 01:52

Why are pandas black and white?

rs/rc (AFP, dpa)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Pandas begin new life in Germany as the stars of Berlin Zoo

Berlin Zoo's new star attractions landed in the German capital. Meng Meng and Jiao Qing, two Chinese giant pandas, will be introduced to the public next week by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (24.06.2017)  

Panda diplomacy: Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Meng Meng and Jiao Qing

Ahead of the G20, Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Berlin to celebrate the arrival of two giant pandas. The bears will be on view to the public at the Berlin Zoo starting Thursday. (05.07.2017)  

Panda diplomacy: Merkel receives Chinese visitors

On loan from China, two giant pandas have made their way to the Berlin Zoo. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping have celebrated their arrival at a special ceremony. (05.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Why are pandas black and white?  

Related content

Deutschland Protest gegen steigende Mieten in Berlin

Left Party urges Germany-wide rent control 27.08.2019

The Left's Bundestag leader, Sahra Wagenknecht, has proposed a nationwide rent cap for Germany. Berlin's urban development minister has already proposed capping monthly rates at €7.97 per square meter in the capital.

Berlin Moabit | Mann erschossen - Polizei sucht am Tatort nach Hinweisen

Berlin police probe 'execution-style' killing in park 25.08.2019

A 40-year-old Georgian man was shot to death in a Berlin park by a man on a bicycle. Police have arrested a Russian national over the killing, but authorities are still trying to determine the motive behind the attack.

Deutschland | Haus im Berliner Neukölln

Gentrification battle: Berlin tenants fight to save their homes from new buyers 26.08.2019

Renters in Berlin are appealing to the local council to stop the sale of their homes. But if buyers offer no guarantees, and the building is too expensive, there isn't much the authorities can do to protect them.

Advertisement