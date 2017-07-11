Berlin: Two men steal car to redeem recyclable bottles

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The two men said they took the 30-year-old car when they saw several bottles inside that could be returned for cash, German police have said. The suspects also admitted to being under the influence of drugs.
The men are under investigation for theft, an illegal race, violation of explosives and narcotics laws and two hit-and-runs
Two men apparently stole a car in Berlin early on Sunday in order to get a collection of recyclable bottles, authorities said.
The two suspects, 41 and 31, said they had been under the influence of drugs at the time and had also taken heroin together. According to police, the pair said they noticed the 30-year-old Honda because it contained many returnable bottles. They said their plan was to drive the car to a location where they can redeem the containers and then abandon the vehicle.
Like many other countries, Germany has a system where used bottles can be redeemed for cash or coupons, which can then be used to buy goods in stores. The amount per container varies between €0.08 to €0.25 (between 9 and 28 US cents). It was not immediately clear how many bottles there were in the car.
The two men managed to start the car, but the plan failed when their reckless driving attracted the attention of police.
When police tried to stop the car, the driver accelerated. During the attempted escape, their vehicle hit two parked cars while driving over the speed limit. After the second collision, the men jumped out of the car and ran away, but officers were able to catch them.
Police also found tools, banned fireworks and suspected drugs on the men. They are now under investigation for particularly serious theft, an illegal motor vehicle race, violation of explosives and narcotics laws and two hit-and-runs. The owner of the stolen Honda was able to pick up his car afterwards.
The AFP news agency contributed to this report.
Hundreds of thousands of bikes are stolen in Germany every year, with top-of-the-range models increasingly being targeted. Many eventually find their way to Ukraine. DW has been following the trail.
Thieves have plundered a strawberry field in southwestern Germany almost entirely of its harvest. A similar incident a year ago led to pilfered fruit being hawked on eBay.