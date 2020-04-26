 Berlin: Trial starts over theft of 250-year-old violin | News | DW | 07.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Berlin: Trial starts over theft of 250-year-old violin

The eighteenth-century violin, worth more than a quarter of a million euros, was stolen in March 2019 from a Berlin music college. The trial has begun — but the instrument remains missing.

Justitia Statue

A trial in the case of the theft of a 250-year-old violin was set to begin in Berlin on Thursday.

A 41-year-old man is accused of stealing the violin from a Berlin music university. The instrument, built by renowned violin-maker Nicolaus Gagliano in 1769 in Naples, Italy, is valued at around €275,000 ($297,000), according to the German Press Agency (dpa).

Read more: Dresden police release details of brazen €1 billion heist

The violin was never recovered and is still missing since its theft in March 2019. The man was arrested six weeks after the arrest, and is believed to have carried out the theft with an accomplice.

The man has already spent 14 months in prison. 

At the time of the theft, police reported that the violin should be easily recognisable for what it was as the words "Nicolaus Gagliano 1769" were clearly legible on the neck of the instrument.

Gagliano's violins, along with those of Antonio Stradivari, are considered some of the most beautiful and valuable ever produced.

CCTV footage showed two men carrying the violin on Berlin public transport, according to Berlin newspaper B.Z. The second man, along with the violin, has evaded capture for over a year.

No verdict is expected on Thursday.

  • Dresden's Green Vault (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Breaking into one of the world's oldest museums

    The Green Vault in Dresden's Royal Palace is one of the most famous treasure chambers of Europe. Early in the morning of November 25, 2019, burglars broke into the museum and stole three sets of jewelry from the early 18th century. The works made up of diamond, ruby and emerald gems are seen as "priceless." German newspaper Bild called it "probably the biggest art theft since World War II."

  • Mona Lisa theft 1911 (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    When Mona Lisa's smile disappeared

    The world's most famous portrait, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," was stolen in 1911. A young Italian named Vincenzo Peruggia took the painting from the Louvre in Paris. Dressed as a member of the museum staff, he was able to hide the relatively small painting under his work coat. It reappeared in 1913 after an art dealer alerted the police.

  • Jacques III de Gheyn, Rembrandt (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    The world's most frequently stolen painting

    Rembrandt's portrait of "Jacques III de Gheyn" wasn't stolen from Britain's Dulwich Picture Gallery just once, but four times, namely in 1966, 1973, 1981 and 1986. That's why it came to be nicknamed the "Takeaway Rembrandt." Fortunately the painting has been recovered after each theft.

  • Johannes Vermeer, Concert (Gemeinfrei)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Art robbery in Boston remains a mystery

    The burglary of 13 paintings from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum stirred international attention in 1990. Two men disguised as policemen broke into the building and removed the paintings, among them Edouard Manet's "Chez Tortoni" and Jan Vermeer's "Concert" (pictured). The empty picture frames are still hanging on the walls.

  • Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Van Weel)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Spectacular Van Gogh theft

    In 1991, a man managed to lock himself into a bathroom in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam — unnoticed. With the help of a warden, he removed a total of 20 paintings, among them the Dutch painter's "Self-Portrait with Easel." However, police were able to recover the works from the getaway car just one hour later. The thieves were caught a few months later.

  • Drumlanrig Castle (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Da Vinci disappeared for years

    "Madonna of the Yarnwinder" by Leonardo da Vinci, valued at €70 million ($76 million), was stolen from a Scottish castle in 2003. Two thieves who entered an exhibition as tourists overpowered the security guard at Drumlanrig Castle and fled with the precious artwork. It remained lost for years until it was discovered during a raid in Glasgow in 2007.

  • Norway Munch's The Scream and Madonna (picture-alliance/dpa/Munch Museum Oslo)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Armed assault on the Munch Museum

    Two paintings by expressionist Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," were stolen in Oslo in 2004. Two armed robbers invaded the Munch Museum and, witnessed by numerous visitors, ripped the paintings from the wall. Police were able to retrieve the two famous paintings. However, "The Scream" was damaged so badly during the incident that it could never be fully restored.

  • Frace Claude Monet, Poppy Field Near Vétheuil (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Europe's biggest art burglary

    In 2008, armed thieves pilfered four paintings amounting to a total value of 180 million Swiss francs (€156 million, $182 million) from the collection Bührle in Zurich. "The Boy in the Red Vest" by Paul Cézanne, "Ludovic Lepic and His Daughters" by Edgar Degas, "Blossoming Chestnut Branches" by Vincent van Gogh, and "Poppy Field Near Vétheuil" by Claude Monet (pictured) all resurfaced later on.

  • Big Maple Leaf coin (picture-alliance/dpa/F.May)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Theft of a 100-kilo gold coin in Berlin

    In March 2017, a huge gold coin weighing 100 kilos was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum. Just its sheer material value alone amounts to four million dollars. It is believed that the thieves found their way into the building through a window. The "Big Maple Leaf" coin originated in Canada. It is 53 cm high and 3 cm thick. On the front side, it bears an image of Queen Elizabeth II.

    Author: Ines Eisele (ad)


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Berlin gold coin heist: 3 sentenced to jail

A Berlin court found three men guilty of having stolen a massive 100-kilogram gold coin from the city's Bode Museum in an audacious inside job in 2017. The coin, valued at millions, has not been seen again since. (20.02.2020)  

Art theft: 'There is always a risk for museums'

Stolen art is not alien to Düsseldorf professor Ulli Seegers, who used to run the German branch of the Art Loss Register. How does she assess the chances of recovering the stolen jewels from Dresden's Green Vault? (03.12.2019)  

Related content

Berlin | Coronavirus: Pariser Platz

How coronavirus has changed Berlin 26.04.2020

The coronavirus outbreak has meant big changes in the short term for billions of people around the globe. For Germany's capital, some of the changes could be here to stay.

Atemschutzmaske

Thieves steal thousands of facemasks from Cologne hospital 17.03.2020

Items which normally have a value measured in cents now apparently have value to criminals. Hospitals across Germany have reported thefts of protective gear.

Berlin Bianca Hase Konzertflötistin musiziert öffentlich

Coronavirus in Germany: Music at a distance brings Berlin street together 20.04.2020

A month ago, amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Berlin flutist Bianca Hase started giving a daily "window concert." Her initiative has now grown into an ad hoc street orchestra that plays every evening.

Advertisement