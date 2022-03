Travel

Berlin Tegel Airport: Help for Ukrainians

What used to be Berlin's Tegel Airport has now become an arrival center for refugees from Ukraine. Twenty million passengers used to fly through here for vacation and business trips every year; now, hundreds of refugees are arriving daily from a war zone. There are beds in the terminal and a tent city is being erected on the tarmac. DW's Lukas Stege took a look around Tegel.