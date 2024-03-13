Berlin techno listed as Intangible Cultural Heritage

UNESCO has just added six new entries to the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Germany, including Berlin's techno scene. The Intangible Cultural Heritage designation is meant to preserve cultural traditions.

UNESCO announced on Wednesday that it has added six new entries in Germany to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list, including Berlin techno.

The German capital has become world famous for its vibrant techno scene. However, the Berlin clubs are still suffering from the aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lutz Leichsenring, a member of the executive board of "Clubcommission" in Berlin, a network of clubs and cultural promoters, told DW that the designation was "another milestone for Berlin techno producers, artists, club operators and event organizers."

Clubcommission also supports the preservation and development of Berlin's club culture.

"The decision will help us ensure that club culture is recognized as a valuable sector worthy of protection and support," Lutz said.

What does intangible cultural heritage mean?

The idea of putting Berlin's techno scene on the cultural heritage list came 10 years ago from mathematician and musicologist Hans Cousto, before Loveperade co-founder Dr. Motte, and the team of the non-profit organisation Rave The Planet made it happen. They submitted the application to UNESCO in November 2022.

According to UNESCO, intangible cultural heritage refers to mainly cultural forms of expression, which are directly linked to human creativity and traditions, and which people pass those on through generations and are constantly evolving.

This includes practices, rituals, knowledge, skills and performing arts such as music, dance and theater, which are meant to be preserved and kept alive.

"Kraftwerk and African-American DJs and producers like Underground Resistance from Detroit, made a significant contribution to the creation and spread of techno culture," said Leichsenring.

Berlin's world famous techno club Berghain is known for its strict door policy Image: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

What are the other five entries in Germany?

Together with the German UNESCO Commission, the Conference of Culture Ministers and Germany's Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth announced the six new entries in Berlin and the former capital, Bonn.

UNESCO's list now has 150 entries in Germany.

Along with Berlin's techno scene, the Finsterwalde singing tradition was added.

The "Kirchseeon Perchtenlauf," a winter parade in Bavaria where participants dress in furry monster costumes, was also added.

"Schwälmer Weißstickerei," a tapestry sewing style from the state of Hesse, apple cider Viez, as well as mountaineering in Saxony, all made the list.

"Whether subculture or traditional craftsmanship, all of this is part of the cultural wealth of our country," said Roth.

Vice President of the German UNESCO Commission Christoph Wulf added "our living heritage creates community and brings people together day after day."

Edited by: Wesley Rahn