10/29/2024 October 29, 2024

The execution of a German-Iranian national has sparked outrage in Germany. Jamshid Sharmahd was convicted on terror charges last year, in what Germany denounced as a 'sham trial.' Berlin summoned the Iranian envoy and recalled Germany's representative in Tehran. It needs to take stronger actions than these, says Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam of the NGO ‘Iran Human Rights’ in our interview.