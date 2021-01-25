Berlin State Library reopens after long pause

It is Germany's largest universal scientific library and one of the leading ones around the world: the Staatsbibliothek zu Berlin – Preußischer Kulturbesitz (Berlin State Library – Prussian Cultural Heritage). Due to the COVID pandemic, it had been closed this past year following extensive renovations, modernization and expansion. Now, on January 25, it celebrated its official opening, but only digitally per livestream.

"I am delighted that this building of the century has been freshly renovated and shines in new splendor, and at the same time, in its former glory," Monika Grütters, Minister of State for Culture and the Media, said at the opening event. At last, she said, the building finally belongs again to all those so thirsty for knowledge and insight.

An expensive restoration

The Baroque-style building was renovated over the course of nearly 15 years, with the relaunch repeatedly being postponed. Renovation costs soared way past the original budget, most recently totaling €470 million ($572 million), paid for by the federal government.

With the original building having been founded in 1661, daily operations at the "Stabi," as it is affectionately known, continued during the renovations. However, for over seven years, employees could only enter the building through the back entrance. The ceremonial handing over of the keys then took place in November 2019, but the return of staff and library holdings coincided with the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.

The Berlin State Library's priceless treasures An orange cube: the new reading room Soon, people will once again be able to browse to their heart's content in the spacious reading room, which architect HG Merz designed in a bright orange color. The institution is a historical research and reference library, with little of the holdings digitized. So, if you want to do research, you have to physically visit the site.

The Berlin State Library's priceless treasures The domed reading room in the 1930s This was how it looked nearly 100 years ago. At that time, the tables in the domed reading room were arranged in a ring, which is rather unusual for a library. In 1941, the heart of the Stabi was almost completely destroyed in a bombing raid.

The Berlin State Library's priceless treasures Always 10:25 p.m. The hands of the large reading room clock point to 10:25 pm. This was the time another bombing occurred in 1944. The framing of the clock actually survived the war and the clearing out of the reading room ruins; it was unearthed from the rubble and ashes. Here, Barbara Schneider-Kempf, director general of Berlin's public library, stands next to the clock.

The Berlin State Library's priceless treasures A world of literature for kids The library houses a total of seven reading rooms. The motifs from "Alice in Wonderland" on this globe clearly show what the area of focus is here: this part of the collection includes some 200,000 volumes of children's and young people's books, some dating back to the 17th century.

The Berlin State Library's priceless treasures Beethoven's best, among others Among the institution's greatest treasures are the original scores of Ludwig van Beethoven's "9th Symphony." This is a copy, as photographing the original could have damaged it. The building also houses 80 percent of the manuscripts of Johann Sebastian Bach and famous operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, such as "The Magic Flute."

The Berlin State Library's priceless treasures Construction work at Unter den Linden The renovation of the Stabi took almost 15 years, longer even than that of Berlin's notorious BER airport. It's no wonder that the estimated costs also skyrocketed — by more than 100 million to € 470 million euros ($572 million). Author: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer



A long, complicated history

Should the lockdown be eased this February, research will once again be permitted in the library located at "Unter den Linden." Though there will be restrictions, students of culture and history will be able to examine documents in an ambience more beautiful than at any time since World War II. In 1941, bombs destroyed the building's domed reading room and badly damaged much of the rest.

During the period of the German Democratic Republic, the ruins of the reading room at the then East German location were torn down and a neo-Baroque construction was erected, but it was ill-suited to the rest of the building's appearance. Following German reunification, the Unter den Linden site joined with a sister site at the Kulturforum on Potsdamer Strasse, linking the two libraries from East and West Berlin as "one library with two homes," known as the Berlin State Library.

The Staatsbibliothek zu Berlin one year before the outbreak of World War II

These massive renovations of the roofs, interiors and facade aimed to highlight the original design of the building. "The construction is both historical and highly modern at the same time," said Hermann Parzinger, president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation at the digital opening ceremony. The most impressive example of that is the 35-meter (115-foot) dome that now gives back the State Library back its historic appearance. A library museum is also to be built in the course of the year.

"The Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges would feel at home here," said Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble in his keynote address at the opening. He said the writer once confessed that he imagined paradise to be a library. "As of today, paradise once again has a Berlin address: Unter den Linden 8," Schäuble concluded his speech.

This article was adapted from German by Louisa Schäfer.