Berlin State Library reopens after long pause

Turning old into new: after a decade and a half of renovations, the world-renowned library opens its doors, digitally for now.
It is Germany's largest universal scientific library and one of the leading ones around the world: the Staatsbibliothek zu Berlin – Preußischer Kulturbesitz (Berlin State Library – Prussian Cultural Heritage). Due to the COVID pandemic, it had been closed this past year following extensive renovations, modernization and expansion. Now, on January 25, it celebrated its official opening, but only digitally per livestream.
"I am delighted that this building of the century has been freshly renovated and shines in new splendor, and at the same time, in its former glory," Monika Grütters, Minister of State for Culture and the Media, said at the opening event. At last, she said, the building finally belongs again to all those so thirsty for knowledge and insight.
The Baroque-style building was renovated over the course of nearly 15 years, with the relaunch repeatedly being postponed. Renovation costs soared way past the original budget, most recently totaling €470 million ($572 million), paid for by the federal government.
With the original building having been founded in 1661, daily operations at the "Stabi," as it is affectionately known, continued during the renovations. However, for over seven years, employees could only enter the building through the back entrance. The ceremonial handing over of the keys then took place in November 2019, but the return of staff and library holdings coincided with the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.
Should the lockdown be eased this February, research will once again be permitted in the library located at "Unter den Linden." Though there will be restrictions, students of culture and history will be able to examine documents in an ambience more beautiful than at any time since World War II. In 1941, bombs destroyed the building's domed reading room and badly damaged much of the rest.
During the period of the German Democratic Republic, the ruins of the reading room at the then East German location were torn down and a neo-Baroque construction was erected, but it was ill-suited to the rest of the building's appearance. Following German reunification, the Unter den Linden site joined with a sister site at the Kulturforum on Potsdamer Strasse, linking the two libraries from East and West Berlin as "one library with two homes," known as the Berlin State Library.
These massive renovations of the roofs, interiors and facade aimed to highlight the original design of the building. "The construction is both historical and highly modern at the same time," said Hermann Parzinger, president of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation at the digital opening ceremony. The most impressive example of that is the 35-meter (115-foot) dome that now gives back the State Library back its historic appearance. A library museum is also to be built in the course of the year.
"The Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges would feel at home here," said Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble in his keynote address at the opening. He said the writer once confessed that he imagined paradise to be a library. "As of today, paradise once again has a Berlin address: Unter den Linden 8," Schäuble concluded his speech.
This article was adapted from German by Louisa Schäfer.
A place of study and contemplation, a resting and meeting place: libraries have existed for over 4,000 years. As Germany celebrates National Library Day, we explore some of the most spectacular libraries on the planet.
Germany is lagging behind the fast-paced digitization happening in places like the Baltic states, with libraries in Latvia and Lithuania playing a leading role in the digital preservation of cultural heritage.