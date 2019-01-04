 Berlin: Staff to strike at Tegel and Schönefeld airports | News | DW | 05.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin: Staff to strike at Tegel and Schönefeld airports

Germany's largest trade union has called for industrial action following a failed round of negotiations for an hourly wage. The affected airports have warned of "sever disruptions" for passengers on Monday.

Ryanair and EasyJet airplains at Schönefeld airport in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Settnik)

Security personnel at Berlin's Tegel and Schönefeld airports are to go on a nearly four-hour strike on Monday, following a fourth round of failed wage negotiations between Germany's largest trade union, Ver.di, and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS).

Ver.di said the strike will begin at 5 a.m. local time (0400 UTC) and last until 8:45 a.m. (07:45 UTC).

Tegel and Schönefeld have warned of "sever disruptions" for air traffic and called on passengers expecting to travel on Monday to contact airlines to check the status of particular flights.

Read more: Ryanair German strike causes severe travel disruptions

Employers' offer "inadequate"

Ver.di's decision came after BDLS put forward what union officials said was a "completely inadequate offer" in talks over wage increases for 23,000 airport security personnel across Germany just before Christmas.

The union said the association proposed a wage increase of 2 percent instead of 1.8 percent per year for those on a two-year contract and a wage increase for personnel in East German states only after five years.

Ver.di union officials striking at an airport in western Germany (DW/N. Steudel)

Ver.di is Germany's largest trade union

The union is demanding an increase in the hourly wage to €20 ($22.79) for staff working in passenger, freight, personnel and goods control at all German airports. An employee working in passenger control at one of the two Berlin airports currently receives €17.12 per hour.

Employers hits back

"Ver.di doesn't seem to want to negotiate a collective agreement, but rather strike," said the director of the employer's collective bargaining commission, Rainer Friebertshäuser. He said the Ver.di's demands could mean an increase in individual wages of up to 55 percent at some airports.

The trade union has not ruled out possible strikes at other airports across the country, but it said it would take into account individual holiday periods in each federal state.

A fifth round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in Berlin on January 23.

Watch video 01:37
Now live
01:37 mins.

Strikes in Germany

rh/amp (AP, dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ryanair German strike causes severe travel disruptions

Thousands of Ryanair passengers are facing travel disruptions as the airline's German pilots and cabin crew begin their 24-hour strike. The Irish carrier has canceled 150 flights to and from Germany. (11.09.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Strikes in Germany  

Related content

Deutschland Air Berlin

Berlin Tegel airport closed by World War II bomb, flights land at Berlin Brandenburg 30.08.2017

Air traffic above the German capital was thrown into chaos by the discovery of an unexploded bomb. Flights were diverted to Berlin's unfinished airport.

Flughafen Tegel in Berlin

'Severe disruption' as Berlin airport ground staff strike 08.02.2017

Flights in and out of Berlin's two commercial airports are likely to face delays as ground staff go on strike in a dispute over pay. The walkout follows similar action by German airline pilots and flight crew.

Deutschland BER Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Berlin's delayed Brandenburg Airport will not open in 2017 21.01.2017

The opening of Berlin's problem-plagued project, Brandenburg Airport, will not take place in 2017 as planned. The inauguration of the BER airport has already been delayed by six years.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 