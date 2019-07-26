Berlin sees sharp increase in homophobic attacks

Berlin police on Monday reported a significant increase in attacks against gay men, lesbians and transgender people in 2019.

In the first nine months of 2019 there were 261 incidents compared with 184 in 2018. Recorded incidents included physical attacks as well as insults and threats.

Barbara Slowik, Berlin's police chief, warned of "an increasing polarization of society" and an increase in hate crimes in many areas, after she presented the figure at the event organized by the Berlin-based Alliance against Homophobia.

Most incidents happened in districts where homosexuality is highly visible — in the city center, as well as Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, Neukölln and Schöneberg.

Award for promoting acceptance of homosexuality

During the event, the "Respect prize" for promoting acceptance of homosexuality was awarded to the Turkish Union in Berlin-Brandenburg.

Other groups nominated for the Respect prize were the Bode-Museum for an exhibition, an inclusive sports club for gays and lesbians and a youth center.

Berlin is widely renowned as a capital of queer culture, with many famous nightlife spots and neighborhoods specifically catering to a LGBT+ crowd.

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin Nollendorfplatz, Schöneberg Since the 1920s, Nollendorfplatz in the "rainbow neighborhood" of Schöneberg has been considered the center of the lesbian and gay scene in Berlin. Since 1993, a two-day lesbian-gay street festival, also known as the "Motzstraßenfest", has taken place every summer. It marks the beginning of Pride Week and, with around 350,000 visitors, is the largest homosexual street festival in Europe.

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin Cafe Berio, Schöneberg Just a few steps away from Nollendorfplatz is Cafe Berio, a popular meeting place for lesbians and gays in Berlin-Schöneberg. On hot summer days, the terrace is the perfect place for a nice chat among friends. The cafe has an excellent selection of food and drinks, and the homemade cakes in particular are very popular.

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin ArtHotel Connection, Schöneberg The ArtHotel "Connection" is also located in the "rainbow neighborhood" of Schöneberg. The gay hotel wants to offer gay Berlin visitors a charming place to stay, but guests of any sexual orientation are welcome as well. The extravagant furnishings in kitsch design are definitely an eye-catcher!

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin Club SchwuZ, Neukölln The parties that take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at SchwuZ have long been an institution in Berlin's LGBTQ nightlife. The music on the three dance floors varies between Pop, Rock, Techno and German traditional Schlager songs. Events such as talent competitions, Dyke-March-handicrafts and other interactive activities provide variety.

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin Schwules Museum, Tiergarten The Schwules Museum (Gay Museum) in Berlin-Tiergarten has been informing its visitors about the diversity of sexual identities and gender concepts since 1985. It also offers free guided tours in English and German every Thursday (6 pm) and Saturday (4 pm).

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin Memorial to the first gay emancipation movement, Moabit The memorial to the first homosexual emancipation movement, which began at the end of the 19th century with the works of sex researcher Magnus Hirschfeld, has been on the banks of the Spree since September 2017. The memorial is a popular destination for city tours tailored to homosexual audiences, such as the "Rainbow Gay Tour" or the "Queer Berlin Walk".

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin "MonGay" at the cinema Kino International, Mitte Every Monday at 10 pm "MonGay" takes place in the Kino International cinema on Karl Marx Avenue, a film evening for a gay and lesbian audience. A visit is worthwhile not only because of the excellent film selection, but also because of the homely atmosphere, which is reminiscent of a relaxed film evening with friends.

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin OYA Bar, Kreuzberg The "OYA" in Kreuzberg is a pub where women are meant to feel completely at ease. Delicious, predominantly vegetarian-vegan food is served here until 4 pm, and drink service is open-ended. Every Thursday is a women*, lesbian*, trans*, inter* and queer* evening (short: FLTIQ). In addition, LGBTQ artists regularly exhibit their works here.

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin Silver Future, Neukölln The Silver Future is a gay bar in Neukölln, which is known far beyond the borders of Berlin for its provocative and unconventional themed parties. Every last Monday of the month the travesty show "Dragoholic" takes place. Homosexual refugees in particular, like Haidar Darwish (picture) who fled Syria in 2016, have a place to go in the Silver Future.

10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin Bar Himmelreich, Friedrichshain For more than 15 years, Bar Himmelreich has been a regular meeting place for gay and lesbian people. A special highlight is the weekly "Women's Lounge" every Tuesday, an evening dedicated to the lesbian section of the LGBTQ community. The Frozen Margaritas with fresh fruit alone make a visit worthwhile! Author: Rosalie Engels



