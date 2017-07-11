Berlin: Salafist group outlawed after police raids

Authorities in the German capital have announced a ban on the radical Islamist group Jama'atu Berlin following a series of dawn raids.
Berlin's Senate has announced on Twitter that it has banned the "jihadist-Salafist association Jama'atu Berlin," also known as Tauhid Berlin.
The tweet Thursday said police in Berlin and Brandenburg had also carried out early-morning searches of properties belonging to the group's members.
A spokesman cited by the German press agency dpa said around 800 police — including special operations commandos — took part in the raids, which targeted the districts of Reinickendorf, Moabit, Wedding and Neukölln.
Jama'atu Berlin is believed to have about 20 members. A spokesman for the Senate's Interior Department told the German news agency epd that the group was accused of glorifying the "Islamic State," advocating the killing of non-Muslims, and of being staunchly anti-Semitic.
The Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the group's followers previously attended the Fussilet Mosque, which was closed down in 2017. Anis Amri, the Tunisian national who carried out an attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 killing 12 people, also frequented the mosque, according to authorities.
