Berlin remembers victims of Christmas market terror attack

Over 100 people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to mourn and remember the twelve victims of the 2016 Islamist attack on a Christmas market in the German capital.

At 8:02 p.m. — the exact time of the attack — the church bells rang 12 times to pay tribute to the 12 victims. The participants stood in silence on Breitschiedplatz where four years earlier a dozen people were killed.

Berlin doesn't forget

"We will continue to be there for the victims. On this fourth anniversary, we remember the families of the victims, the injured and first responders who are still suffering the consequences of the attack today," German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said at the ceremony.

Archbishop Heiner Koch said during the prayer service: "After December 19, 2016, the history of Berlin is no longer the same as before.... We remember what violence a human being is capable of."

Berlin mayor Michael Müller tweeted out a list of the names of the twelve victims adding that they "are not forgotten."

A solemn affair

Families of the victims and others who wanted to attend were able to book a place beforehand. They laid candles and wreaths on the steps of the church where a remembrance mass was held.

The priest giving the mass also remembered the victims of other terrorist attacks in Paris, Nice, Hanau and Halle.

There were no Christmas markets in the city this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four years ago a 24-year-old man from Tunisia, whose asylum application had been rejected, shot a Polish truck driver and then used his truck to plow into a Christmas market, killing eleven and injuring dozens more.

Following the attack he fled to Italy where he was shot four days later by police in Milan.

ab/dj (dpa, epd)