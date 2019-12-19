 Berlin remembers Christmas market attack on third anniversary | News | DW | 20.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Berlin remembers Christmas market attack on third anniversary

Thursday marked the third anniversary of the deadly Berlin Christmas market terrorist attack. Mourners gathered to remember those lost and injured.

Deutschland Berlin 2018 | Jahrestag Anschlag Breitscheidplatz (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Koall)

Mourners in Berlin gathered throughout the day on Thursday at a memorial to the victims of the Breitschiedplatz Christmas Market attack that took place in City West three years ago.

People lit candles, laid down wreaths, and stood in silence at the memorial near the market to remember the night in 2016 when an Islamist terrorist hijacked a 40-ton truck and crashed it into the Christmas market at Breitschiedplatz.

In the incident, 12 people died and around 100 were injured. 

Among those present for the memorial were some of the injured as well as police officers, firefighters, and Christmas market employees who were present the day of the attack.

People lay flowers at the memorial to the 2016 Breitscheidplatz Christmas market attack in Berlin

A memorial service for victims and injured took placed in the nearby Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church. Evangelical Bishop Christian Stäblein called the anniversary of the attack "a moment of the deepest darkness" before adding that memories of those lost triumph over "darkness, death, murder, and terror." He called for a society that stands up to hate.

Read more: Breitscheidplatz: A Christmas market like no other

The Christmas market then closed temporarily and the lights at Breitscheidplatz were turned off.

At 8:02 p.m. CET, the time the attack took place, a bell rang 12 times in memory of the 12 victims, who came from Germany, Poland, Czechia, Ukraine, Israel, and Italy.

A "golden crack" runs through the stairs outside the church in memory of the victims of the attack. 

Watch video 01:36

Berlin marks 3 years since truck attack

kp/rc (dpa, epd)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Breitscheidplatz: A Christmas market like no other

The Christmas market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz is centrally located next to the Memorial Church, in the middle of shopping avenues. Three years ago it acquired sad notoriety when it became the target of an attack. (19.12.2019)  

Berlin Christmas market attack: 'We weren't prepared'

One year after the Berlin Christmas market attack, German politicians have said more must be done to offer assistance to victims following a terrorist incident. What should that support look like? (19.12.2017)  

Berlin remembers Christmas market victims one month after attack

One month after a truck plowed into a crowded Berlin Christmas market, a memorial service for the 12 victims has been held in the German capital. Spiritual leaders urged against misusing religion to justify violence. (17.01.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin marks 3 years since truck attack  

Related content

Berlin Christmas market attack three years on 19.12.2019

Three years ago, Anis Amri, an Islamist extremist rammed a truck into a busy Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 12 people. A parliamentary committee investigating the case has now presented interim findings.

Berlin marks 3 years since truck attack 19.12.2019

Three years on from the Islamist terrorist attack on a Berlin Christmas market, counter-terrorism expert Yan St-Pierre assesses what the German authorities have learned and what extremist threats exist in Germany today.

Berliner Weihnachtsmarkt, Gedenken an die Opfer

Germany prevented 7 attacks since Berlin Christmas market atrocity 23.10.2019

An attack like the one that left 12 dead in 2016 would not be possible today, says the head of the Federal Criminal Police Office. But the effects of online hate speech have officials worried for democracy in Germany.

Advertisement