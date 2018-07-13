 Berlin prosecutors confiscate Lebanese clan′s properties | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 19.07.2018

Germany

Berlin prosecutors confiscate Lebanese clan's properties

Berlin authorities have seized dozens of apartments and houses they claim are owned by one of the city's Arab crime networks. A new law allows police to confiscate property bought with ill-gotten gains.

German police with a suspect (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Berlin's state prosecutors have claimed they have made an unprecedented sweep against one of the large organized crime families in the German capital: a"clan" of Arab-Lebanese origin known simply by their initial R. to comply with German privacy law.

News outlet Der Spiegel reported late on Wednesday that prosecutors and police confiscated some 77 properties, worth an estimated €10 million ($11.6 million), on the suspicion that they were bought with money made from criminal activity.

The sweep came after financial crime investigators had searched 12 apartments and commercial properties last Friday. Berlin's state police are reported to have identified dozens of properties belonging to the family, including some blocks of flats, single houses and apartments, and even allotments.

According to Berlin newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, the state has changed the entries in the city's land register, though the inhabitants of the properties are allowed to remain living in them.

This week's police action takes advantage of a new law introduced last year which allows authorities to seize property bought through suspected money-laundering deals.

Spectacular robberies

The R. family is thought to have hundreds of members, some of whom have been suspected of spectacular robberies in recent years. Four members of the network aged between 18 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of stealing a 100-kilo, €3.7-million Canadian gold coin from the city's Bode Museum in March 2017, though no charges have yet been filed.

One member of the family, Toufic R., was convicted of a 2014 bank robbery in the Mariendorf district of the city (during which an explosion nearly destroyed the entire bank), when close to €10 million was stolen.

