 Berlin postwar modernist buildings vie for UNESCO heritage status | Arts | DW | 06.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Berlin postwar modernist buildings vie for UNESCO heritage status

Stalinist residential blocks on Karl Marx Allee and high modernist towers in the Hansa district were constructed on opposite sides of divided Berlin.

  • Stone facade buildings with Berlin TV tower in the distance.

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Stalin's 'worker palaces'

    In the wake of Stalin's failed blockade of West Berlin, the Soviet-backed East German government set about building a socialist utopia amid the ruins of the city. In the early 1950s, West Berliners looked on aghast as new socialist-style apartment blocks (dubbed worker palaces) and retail buildings appropriated Prussian aesthetics along the grand boulevard of communist invention, Stalin Allee.

  • Berlin's Hansaviertel: A row of gray residential towers with tress at the base.

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    'The city of tomorrow'

    Meanwhile in the midst of bombed-out West Berlin, modernist masters like Le Corbusier, Egon Eiermann, Walter Gropius, Arne Jacobsen and Oscar Niemeyer were invited to pitch designs for "the city of tomorrow." The resulting Hansaviertel, or Hansa quarter, was shown off at the International Building Exhibition, the Interbau 1957, as reaction to the classical pomp of East Berlin's Stalin Allee.

  • Kino International: A large rectanguar concrete building with a relief on the side wall

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Kino International on Karl Marx Allee

    Kino International — and the iconic Cafe Moskau next door — was not completed until the early 1960s. The buildings were part of the GDR's response to the Interbau exhibition held in West Berlin and the Hansaviertel in 1957. Today, Kino International is an iconic example of postwar modernism and is among the cinemas hosting the Berlin International Film Festival.

  • Haus der Kulturen der Welt building: A sloping concrete backdropped by blue sky

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Haus der Kulturen der Welt

    Located a few kilometers away from Hansaviertel in the Tiergarten park, the Haus der Kulturen der Welt (House of the Cultures of the World), or the "pregnant oyster," was built to showcase and debate international contemporary art. Designed in 1957 by architect Hugh Stubbins as a part of the Interbau exhibition, this gift from the US could importantly be seen from the other side of the Wall.

  • A residential block with color panels

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Corbusierhaus: High modernism in the West

    Another counterpoint to the pseudo Prussian classicism of Stalin Allee, iconic Swiss-French architect and designer Le Corbusier created this color-coded residential block as a "machine for living in." The light, airy living spaces and surrounding green space created the ultimate urban living experience, while it was built near the Olympic Stadium as an outpost of the Interbau due to its size.

  • Huge prefabricated residential skyscrapers in East Berlin

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    The end of Karl Marx Allee

    By the early 1970s, the reconstruction of Karl Marx Allee would finally end at the vast Berlin Alexanderplatz. Embodying the shift back to Soviet-style international modernism, huge prefabricated residential skyscrapers dubbed "Plattenbau" rose up in every direction, while the Fernsehturm, or TV Tower, still dominates the scene.

  • black and white historical image and housing and trees

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Zehlendorf Forest Estate

    The Berlin government also wants to add an existing social housing estate deep in the west to existing UNESCO-listed social housing estates in the city. Bruno Taut, utopian socialist and Bauhaus architect, was given an undeveloped area at the edge of Berlin to create a non-profit housing complex modeled on the garden city movement, and which would be an upgrade to his famed "Horseshoe" estate.

  • a green centered Horseshoe housing estate

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    UNESCO-listed 'Horseshoe' housing estate

    Bruno Taut conceived the airy, sun-filled "Horseshoe" housing estate (Hufeisensiedlung) in Berlin in the mid-1920s at the height of the Weimar Republic's social housing boom. He used modernist design to conflate the barrier between the chaotic, industrial city and a rural arcadia. It was designated UNESCO World Heritage in 2008; now Berlin aims to add more such utopian buildings to the list.

    Author: Stuart Braun


  • Stone facade buildings with Berlin TV tower in the distance.

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Stalin's 'worker palaces'

    In the wake of Stalin's failed blockade of West Berlin, the Soviet-backed East German government set about building a socialist utopia amid the ruins of the city. In the early 1950s, West Berliners looked on aghast as new socialist-style apartment blocks (dubbed worker palaces) and retail buildings appropriated Prussian aesthetics along the grand boulevard of communist invention, Stalin Allee.

  • Berlin's Hansaviertel: A row of gray residential towers with tress at the base.

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    'The city of tomorrow'

    Meanwhile in the midst of bombed-out West Berlin, modernist masters like Le Corbusier, Egon Eiermann, Walter Gropius, Arne Jacobsen and Oscar Niemeyer were invited to pitch designs for "the city of tomorrow." The resulting Hansaviertel, or Hansa quarter, was shown off at the International Building Exhibition, the Interbau 1957, as reaction to the classical pomp of East Berlin's Stalin Allee.

  • Kino International: A large rectanguar concrete building with a relief on the side wall

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Kino International on Karl Marx Allee

    Kino International — and the iconic Cafe Moskau next door — was not completed until the early 1960s. The buildings were part of the GDR's response to the Interbau exhibition held in West Berlin and the Hansaviertel in 1957. Today, Kino International is an iconic example of postwar modernism and is among the cinemas hosting the Berlin International Film Festival.

  • Haus der Kulturen der Welt building: A sloping concrete backdropped by blue sky

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Haus der Kulturen der Welt

    Located a few kilometers away from Hansaviertel in the Tiergarten park, the Haus der Kulturen der Welt (House of the Cultures of the World), or the "pregnant oyster," was built to showcase and debate international contemporary art. Designed in 1957 by architect Hugh Stubbins as a part of the Interbau exhibition, this gift from the US could importantly be seen from the other side of the Wall.

  • A residential block with color panels

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Corbusierhaus: High modernism in the West

    Another counterpoint to the pseudo Prussian classicism of Stalin Allee, iconic Swiss-French architect and designer Le Corbusier created this color-coded residential block as a "machine for living in." The light, airy living spaces and surrounding green space created the ultimate urban living experience, while it was built near the Olympic Stadium as an outpost of the Interbau due to its size.

  • Huge prefabricated residential skyscrapers in East Berlin

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    The end of Karl Marx Allee

    By the early 1970s, the reconstruction of Karl Marx Allee would finally end at the vast Berlin Alexanderplatz. Embodying the shift back to Soviet-style international modernism, huge prefabricated residential skyscrapers dubbed "Plattenbau" rose up in every direction, while the Fernsehturm, or TV Tower, still dominates the scene.

  • black and white historical image and housing and trees

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    Zehlendorf Forest Estate

    The Berlin government also wants to add an existing social housing estate deep in the west to existing UNESCO-listed social housing estates in the city. Bruno Taut, utopian socialist and Bauhaus architect, was given an undeveloped area at the edge of Berlin to create a non-profit housing complex modeled on the garden city movement, and which would be an upgrade to his famed "Horseshoe" estate.

  • a green centered Horseshoe housing estate

    Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

    UNESCO-listed 'Horseshoe' housing estate

    Bruno Taut conceived the airy, sun-filled "Horseshoe" housing estate (Hufeisensiedlung) in Berlin in the mid-1920s at the height of the Weimar Republic's social housing boom. He used modernist design to conflate the barrier between the chaotic, industrial city and a rural arcadia. It was designated UNESCO World Heritage in 2008; now Berlin aims to add more such utopian buildings to the list.

    Author: Stuart Braun


In the 1950s, Berlin was not yet divided by a wall yet the city was already politically and culturally polarized.

Competing urban visions for the devastated city were a central subplot in this battleground of ideas.

Early in the decade, in the eastern part of the city, the communist regime constructed a sparkling new boulevard named Stalin Allee — after the all-conquering Soviet dictator who would die in 1953. The ensemble of grand residential buildings along the wide two-kilometer-long street combined socialist classicism and ornate Prussian architectural stylings. It has since been renamed Karl Marx Allee.   

Meanwhile on the other side of the city, authorities commissioned scores of modernist architects to build a new housing quarter amid the ruins of West Berlin, in what became the Hansaviertel.

Watch video 01:00

Berlin Modernist housing estates

Those buildings, designed by the likes of Le Corbusier and Walter Gropius, could soon join their Soviet-designed contemporaries on the UNESCO World Heritage list if the Berlin Senate gets its way.  

Karl-Marx-Allee and Interbau 1957 — Architecture and Urban Development of Post-War Modernism is the name of the proposal that will enter the procedure for Germany's so-called "Tentative List" for UNESCO.

Meanwhile, the Waldsiedlung Zehlendorf, or Zehlendorf Forest Estate in the far west of Berlin, is to expand the six existing "Berlin Modernism Housing Estates" that became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008.

Built between 1913 and 1934, these revolutionary social housing estates were mostly founded during the social-democratic Weimar Republic. Many were the vision of Bauhaus masters such as Bruno Taut.

  • Historic street scene in East Berlin 1953 (ullstein bild - Perlia)

    History of GDR architecture

    1953: Stalinallee, East Berlin

    "Ready to work and to defend peace," says the sign hanging from wooden scaffolding along Berlin's Stalinallee in 1953. The construction of socialist Germany was also reflected in its buildings. Politics and architecture were inseparable in the GDR. Stalinallee (Stalin Boulevard) was a showcase project.

  • tall building, in Pirna (Prester-Verlag/Hans Engels)

    History of GDR architecture

    1956-1959: VEB Continuous-Flow Manufacturing, cafeteria building, Pirna

    In the 1950s, under utmost secrecy, the GDR built a development complex for aircraft engines in Pirna near Dresden. A canteen building was added for the employees, crafted in post-war modernist style and equipped with a bright, sweeping staircase. Today, the building houses exclusive loft apartments.

  • Potsdam old train station building (Prester-Verlag/Hans Engels)

    History of GDR architecture

    1956-1958 Potsdam Train Station

    Due to its proximity to West Berlin, planners in the young GDR wanted to reorganize rail links from Potsdam to the GDR. The solution was a railway ring around Berlin. Potsdam was given a tiered train station that included a functional reception hall and opened in 1958. It became Potsdam's main station before the Wall was built in 1961, but lost that function after political changes in the GDR.

  • boarded up old movie theater (Oder) (Prester-Verlag/Hans Engels)

    History of GDR architecture

    1954/55 Frankfurt (Oder) Filmtheater der Jugend (cinema)

    The Lichtspieltheater der Jugend (youth movie theater) in Frankfurt an der Oder grew out of a UFA cinema in the mid-1950s and was expanded into a cultural center. Facade murals depict a "Trümmerfrau" (woman who helped reconstruct after the war) and a steelworker. The building was in operation until 1998. Since the construction of a modern multiplex cinema, it has clearly deteriorated.

  • view of skyscraper and TV tower, construction workers in the foreground (Bundesarchiv/Eva Brüggmann)

    History of GDR architecture

    1969 Haus der Statistik (Statistics Building), East Berlin

    The GDR built its new capital in the East of divided Berlin. By 1957, GDR architecture had returned to international modernism. Huge skyscrapers, often erected as prefabricated buildings, shot into the sky in the center. The television tower at Alexanderplatz, visible from afar, also announced the much-touted "victory of socialism."

  • tall office buildings on a street (Imago Images/G. Leber)

    History of GDR architecture

    1967-69 Haus der Elektronikindustrie, East Berlin

    The Haus der Elektronikindustrie (House of the Electronics Industry Building) and the Haus des Reisens (House of Travel) displayed the traditional forms of modernism in the East and were part of the larger GDR cityscape near Alexanderplatz in the eastern part of Berlin. Both buildings still stand today.

  • Tall building with scalloped details (Prester-Verlag/Hans Engels)

    History of GDR architecture

    1969-1971: Haus des Reisens (House of Travel), East Berlin

    Up until German reunification, the House of Travel was the main headquarters of the GDR state travel organization and home to the Interflug train and flight offices. The building still captivates with beautiful details, such as the copper relief "Man Overcomes Time and Space" by Walter Womacka and the wave-like shapes above the pedestal. Today, it is protected as an historical monument.

  • circular building (imago/Torsten Becker)

    History of GDR architecture

    1970-1972 Rundkino (Round Cinema), Dresden

    The round cinema in Dresden, designed by the architects Manfred Fasold and Winfried Sziegoleit, was intended to add variety to Prager Strasse. Along the boulevard, destroyed during the war, angular block buildings dominated the scene after reconstruction. Housing two cinemas, the cylindrical building is considered one of the city's most important post-war modernist buildings.

  • music pavillion Sassnitz (Prester-Verlag/Hans Engels)

    History of GDR architecture

    1986-1988 Music Pavilion, Sassnitz

    The elegant, playful, shell-like shape of this music pavilion on Sassnitz's beach on the Baltic island of Rügen lends it a maritime feel. Architect Ulrich Müther (1934-2007) from Binz designed an outstanding example of East German beach and spa architecture. It is now a protected as an historical monument.

  • Residential multi-storey houses (Prester-Verlag/Hans Engels)

    History of GDR architecture

    1983 - 1987 Northern Historic Downtown, Rostock

    North of Rostock's Lange Straße, construction of a new development began in 1983 with the "Urban Concrete Slab, 83 Series," in which the architects reverted to historical building forms. With a little imagination, one is reminded of northern German brick buildings that include gables and eaves. Hans Engels captured this image and others for his book "GDR Architecture."

    Author: Stefan Dege (db)


DW recommends

Jewish heritage along the Rhine might be named a World Cultural Heritage

Speyer, Worms and Mainz, regarded as the cradle of Jewish life in Europe, were also known as "Jerusalem on the Rhine." The three cities are applying to UNESCO for the title World Cultural Heritage.  

Contrasting urban visions in former West and East Berlin

Vying for UNESCO status, Stalinist residential blocks on Karl Marx Allee and high modernist towers in the Hansa district were constructed on opposite sides of divided Berlin.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spotlight on German modernist architecture  