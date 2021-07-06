Berlin postwar modernist buildings vie for UNESCO heritage status

In the 1950s, Berlin was not yet divided by a wall yet the city was already polarized over competing political and cultural world views.
Competing urban visions for destroyed Berlin was a central subplot in this battleground of ideas.
Early in the decade in the destroyed inner East, the GDR constructed a new sparkling boulevard named Stalin Allee — after the all-conquering Soviet dictator who would die in 1953. The ensemble of grand residential buildings along the wide two-kilometer-long street combined socialist classicism and ornate Prussian architectural stylings. It has since been renamed Karl Marx Allee.
As a counterpoint, West Berlin commissioned scores of modernist architects to build a high design housing quarter amid the ruins of West Berlin, in what became the Hansaviertel.
Those buildings designed by the likes of Le Corbusier and Walter Gropius could join their Soviet-designed contemporaries on the UNESCO World Heritage list if the Berlin Senate gets its way.
Karl-Marx-Allee and Interbau 1957 — Architecture and Urban Development of Post-War Modernism is the name of the proposal that will enter the procedure for Germany's so-called "Tentative List" for UNESCO.
Meanwhile, the Waldsiedlung Zehlendorf, or Zehlendorf Forest Estate in the far west of Berlin, is to expand the six existing "Berlin Modernism Housing Estates" that became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008.
Built between 1913 and 1934, these revolutionary social housing estates were mostly founded during the social-democratic Weimar Republic. Many were the vision of Bauhaus masters like Bruno Taut.
History of GDR architecture
1953: Stalinallee, East Berlin
"Ready to work and to defend peace," says the sign hanging from wooden scaffolding along Berlin's Stalinallee in 1953. The construction of socialist Germany was also reflected in its buildings. Politics and architecture were inseparable in the GDR. Stalinallee (Stalin Boulevard) was a showcase project.
History of GDR architecture
1956-1959: VEB Continuous-Flow Manufacturing, cafeteria building, Pirna
In the 1950s, under utmost secrecy, the GDR built a development complex for aircraft engines in Pirna near Dresden. A canteen building was added for the employees, crafted in post-war modernist style and equipped with a bright, sweeping staircase. Today, the building houses exclusive loft apartments.
History of GDR architecture
1956-1958 Potsdam Train Station
Due to its proximity to West Berlin, planners in the young GDR wanted to reorganize rail links from Potsdam to the GDR. The solution was a railway ring around Berlin. Potsdam was given a tiered train station that included a functional reception hall and opened in 1958. It became Potsdam's main station before the Wall was built in 1961, but lost that function after political changes in the GDR.
History of GDR architecture
1954/55 Frankfurt (Oder) Filmtheater der Jugend (cinema)
The Lichtspieltheater der Jugend (youth movie theater) in Frankfurt an der Oder grew out of a UFA cinema in the mid-1950s and was expanded into a cultural center. Facade murals depict a "Trümmerfrau" (woman who helped reconstruct after the war) and a steelworker. The building was in operation until 1998. Since the construction of a modern multiplex cinema, it has clearly deteriorated.
History of GDR architecture
1969 Haus der Statistik (Statistics Building), East Berlin
The GDR built its new capital in the East of divided Berlin. By 1957, GDR architecture had returned to international modernism. Huge skyscrapers, often erected as prefabricated buildings, shot into the sky in the center. The television tower at Alexanderplatz, visible from afar, also announced the much-touted "victory of socialism."
History of GDR architecture
1967-69 Haus der Elektronikindustrie, East Berlin
The Haus der Elektronikindustrie (House of the Electronics Industry Building) and the Haus des Reisens (House of Travel) displayed the traditional forms of modernism in the East and were part of the larger GDR cityscape near Alexanderplatz in the eastern part of Berlin. Both buildings still stand today.
History of GDR architecture
1969-1971: Haus des Reisens (House of Travel), East Berlin
Up until German reunification, the House of Travel was the main headquarters of the GDR state travel organization and home to the Interflug train and flight offices. The building still captivates with beautiful details, such as the copper relief "Man Overcomes Time and Space" by Walter Womacka and the wave-like shapes above the pedestal. Today, it is protected as an historical monument.
History of GDR architecture
1970-1972 Rundkino (Round Cinema), Dresden
The round cinema in Dresden, designed by the architects Manfred Fasold and Winfried Sziegoleit, was intended to add variety to Prager Strasse. Along the boulevard, destroyed during the war, angular block buildings dominated the scene after reconstruction. Housing two cinemas, the cylindrical building is considered one of the city's most important post-war modernist buildings.
History of GDR architecture
1986-1988 Music Pavilion, Sassnitz
The elegant, playful, shell-like shape of this music pavilion on Sassnitz's beach on the Baltic island of Rügen lends it a maritime feel. Architect Ulrich Müther (1934-2007) from Binz designed an outstanding example of East German beach and spa architecture. It is now a protected as an historical monument.
History of GDR architecture
1983 - 1987 Northern Historic Downtown, Rostock
North of Rostock's Lange Straße, construction of a new development began in 1983 with the "Urban Concrete Slab, 83 Series," in which the architects reverted to historical building forms. With a little imagination, one is reminded of northern German brick buildings that include gables and eaves. Hans Engels captured this image and others for his book "GDR Architecture."
Author: Stefan Dege (db)