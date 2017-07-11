Berlin police clear anarchist-occupied house Liebig 34

Police launched an operation to clear the occupied Liebig 34 house in Berlin on Friday morning. The house was being lived in by a group of left-wing radicals.

Hundreds of protesters gathered hours beforehand in Berlin's Friedrichshain neighborhood as the eviction commenced. Fights broke out between black-clad demonstrators and the police in front of the building, as recorded and tweeted by a reporter from the daily Die Welt.

Police drove a van up to the building's entrance and several officers tried to break through the barricaded door.

Around 1,500 officers from eight different German states took part in the evictions, including specialist units. The police were acting on behalf of a court order to return the property to its owners.

'A long history'

DW reporter Emmanuelle Chaze was on the scene as protesters and police gathered. She tweeted a video showing the hundreds of people who had gathered to "defend a building occupied by anarcho-queer-feminists that police has planned to evacuate this morning."

"Safe to say that antifas & police have a long history of stand offs in this Berlin suburb."

The mostly young people who had gathered to defend the occupied corner house shouted slogans in support of the occupants and against the police — "houses for those who live in them," "all of Berlin hates the police."

According to police accounts, glass projectiles and fireworks were thrown at officers within the closed-off zone. Throughout the night protesters allegedly burned tires, garbage dumpsters, and set fire to the Tiergarten metro station building.

Feminist refuge and symbol of resistance

Liebig 34 is an anarcha-queer-feminist housing project and one of the last remaining symbols of the leftist scene in the German capital. The leftist bar Syndikat was cleared in August despite large protests in the city.

Police were on hand early ahead of the scheduled eviction

The Liebig 34 building, which is covered in flags and leftist graffiti, offered a place of refuge for women, trans and intersex people since 1999. An autonomously run bar and cultural center allowed the occupants to raise funds to cover rent.

The owner of the property, Gijora Padovicz, refused to renew the group's 10-year rental contract in 2018 and began a court process to evict the inhabitants. Padovicz owns several hundred homes in Berlin and has been accused of allowing his properties to deteriorate in order to renovate them and increase rents, according to the AFP news agency.

ab/sms (AFP, dpa)