News

Berlin police bust 16th birthday party amid coronavirus lockdown

A 16-year-old flouted Germany's social distancing guidelines by celebrating her birthday with 31 others at an apartment in Berlin. Police ultimately broke up the festivities.

A police officer wearing a yellow police jacket (picture alliance / dpa)

Police in Berlin broke up a large birthday gathering in the early hours of Monday that violated Germany's social distancing restrictions.

A 16-year-old girl was celebrating with 31 other people at an apartment in the German capital's central Mitte neighborhood. The girl's mother had apparently rented the property especially for the occasion.

"If a girl together with 31 guests is celebrating her 16th birthday and her own mother has apparently rented a 2.5 room apartment in Mitte for this purpose, then unfortunately we aren't stopping by just to say congratulations," Berlin police tweeted.

The police added that all 32 party attendees were being investigated for criminal offenses and violating social distancing rules put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. The mother who rented the apartment, along with the the landlord, will also be investigated, they said.

Germany last month implemented a range of social distancing restrictions and guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Public gatherings of more than two people have been banned, except for families and those who live together.

Read more: Coronavirus: What are the lockdown measures across Europe?

Nonessential businesses, including pubs and movie theaters, have closed, while restaurants have been asked to shut unless they offer food for pick-up or delivery.

On April 1, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the restrictions would be extended until at least April 19.

  • Police and a detained man in Dhaka, Bangladesh (DW/H. U. R. Swapan)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Dhaka, Bangladesh

    A detained man crouches in front of policemen enforcing the lockdown. Dhaka, Bangladesh.

  • Polizei in aller Welt setzt Coronavirus-Sperren durch (Reuters/N. Chitrakar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Kathmandu, Nepal

    A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government. Kathmandu, Nepal, March 29.

  • People doing exercises as punishment for breaking lockdown in Chennai, India (Reuters/P. Ravikumar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Chennai, India

    Police force residents to do sit-ups as a punishment for breaking the lockdown. Chennai, India, April 1.

  • Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a motorcycle driver (Reuters/J. Silva)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Bangkok, Thailand

    Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a man on a motorcycle at a checkpoint. Bangkok, Thailand April 3.

  • Members of a rapid action force in Ahmedabad, India patrol a neighborhood (Reuters/A. Dave)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Ahmedabad, India

    Members of a rapid action force patrol a neighborhood urging people to remain indoors. Ahmedabad, India, April 1.

  • Police attempt to disperse swimmers on a Somalian beach (Reuters/F. Omar)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Mogadishu, Somalia

    Police attempt to disperse revelers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido Beach as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mogadishu, Somalia, April 3.

  • A police officer and a person on a beach in Brighton, England (Reuters/P. Cziborra)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Brighton, England

    A police community support officer speaks with a beachgoer at Brighton Beach in the UK, April 4.

  • Police detaining an ultra-Orthodox man in Jerusalem, Israel (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Jerusalem, Israel

    Israeli police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man in the Mea Shearim neighborhood during a partial lockdown. Jerusalem, Israel, March 30.

  • Guatamalan police escorting detained persons (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Guatemala City, Guatemala

    Members of Guatemala's National Civil Police escort men detained for breaking curfew. Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 3.

  • Los Angeles police speaking to people at a public transport station (Reuters/K. Grillot)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Los Angeles, California, USA

    Los Angeles Police Department officers verify permitted passenger travel at Union Station. Los Angeles, California, April 4.

  • Police officer speaking to pedestrians in Moscow (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Moscow, Russia

    During a snowfall in Moscow's Red Square, a police officer gives instructions to pedestrians after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown. Moscow, Russia, March 31.

  • Police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, speaking to beachgoers (Reuters/L. Landau)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    A police officer orders a sunbather to leave a closed beach. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28.

  • Soldiers and a police officer in a township in Cape Town, South Africa (Reuters/M. Hutchings)

    How are lockdowns enforced around the world?

    Near Cape Town, South Africa

    Soldiers and a police officer are seen among shacks in Khayelitsha township as authorities attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown. Near Cape Town, South Africa, March 27.


dr/rc  (dpa)

