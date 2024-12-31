Berlin police arrest man after knife attack injures several

Several people intervened after the suspect began stabbing people in the German capital's Charlottenburg neighborhood, a Berlin newspaper said.

Several people were wounded in a suspected knife attack in western Berlin, police in Germany's capital said Tuesday.

A man attacked several people on a street in the western district of Charlottenburg, a police spokeswoman said.

The police suspect that the attack was carried out with a knife.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 12 p.m. local time (11:00 UTC/GMT).

Two people were hospitalized and the suspect was arrested.

The Berliner Zeitung reported that several passers-by pounced on him and overpowered him. The paper described how the attacker apparently "stabbed wildly."

There is no immediate evidence of a terrorist-motivated attack, the newspaper reported, adding that the suspect is believed to have mental health issues.

The police have yet to confirm these reports.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly...

