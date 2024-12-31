Berlin police arrest man after knife attack injures 2

Several people intervened after the suspect began stabbing people in the German capital's Charlottenburg neighborhood, a Berlin newspaper said. A Syrian national who lives in Sweden was arrested.

Two people were wounded in a knife attack in western Berlin, police in Germany's capital said Tuesday.

The New Year's Eve stabbing took place in the western district of Charlottenburg, a police spokeswoman said.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 12 p.m. local time (11:00 UTC/GMT), police said.

The Berliner Morgenpost newspaper reported that the attack began inside a supermarket on the corner of Quedlinburger Strasse, before moving outside on the sidewalk close to a hotel.

The suspect, a Syrian national who lives in Sweden, is said to have stabbed his victims with a knife he stole from the supermarket, police said in a statement.

Report: Shoppers intervened to overpower knifeman

The Berliner Zeitung (BZ) reported that several passers-by pounced on the attacker and overpowered him until the police arrived. The paper described how the suspect had apparently "stabbed wildly."

Two people were hospitalized and the suspect was later arrested.

Police later said one of the victims remains in hospital, the other was released after outpatient treatment.

There is no immediate evidence of a terrorist-motivated attack, BZ reported.

Police said initial findings indicate the man has mental health issues.

An attempted murder investigation has been opened and taken over by a homicide squad from the Berlin State Criminal Police Office, the police statement said.

Germany remains on alert after a deadly Christmas market attack earlier this month that killed five people and injured more than 200 others in the eastern city of Magdeburg.

Berlin authorities have also deployed 4,000 police officers and 1,500 firefighters ahead of New Year's Eve fireworks on Tuesday night at the Brandenburg Gate.

Police have announced a ban on the public carrying weapons, including knives, as well as fireworks on Tuesday evening.

mm/wd (AP, dpa)