Berlin Philharmonic in concert, part two

The Margravial Opera House, a UNESCO World Heritage site, reopened this year after extensive restoration. We'll take you back there this hour.
The Margravial Opera House's name derives from the word "margrave," a designation for some princes of the Holy Roman Empire. In 1731, Margrave Frederick of Brandenburg-Bayreuth married Wilhelmine, making her a margravine. For Wilhelmine, it was a step down the social ladder, as she was actually a princess, the daughter of the King of Prussia and Frederick the Great's favorite sister.
Finding herself off the beaten track in Bayreuth, she decided to turn it into a hub of culture. Wilhelmine has a number of sumptuous buildings and monuments in Bayreuth to her credit, among them the Margravial Opera House. The richly decorated theater is made completely of wood and canvas. Restoring it cost nearly €30 million, or $34 million. Part of the restoration involved removing older, darker layers of paint, and some parts were carefully touched up.
Afterwards, the Berlin Philharmonic went there for the house's festive reopening on May 1. That date has another significance: the Berlin Philharmonic marks its anniversary every year on that day, having been founded on May 1, 1882.
We'll begin however with sounds from the Berlin Philharmonic's traditional Easter Concert in Baden-Baden. The program includes "Sheherazade": not the tone poem by Rimsky-Korsakov but the one by Ravel. It's actually a cycle of three songs with voice and orchestral accompaniment. The inspiration for it came from Rimsky — or rather, it was a poet named Tristan Klingsor who was inspired by Rimsky's music.
So to sort it out: in Ravel's "Sheherazade," we have an old fairy tale that gave rise to a piece of music. That, in turn, inspired a poem, which then triggered the imagination of a second composer. The issue of intellectual property rights was clearly considered differently in times past!
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade
Elina Garanca, soprano
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Simon Rattle, conductor
Recorded by Southwest German Radio (SWR) at the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden on May 1, 2018
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major, op. 60
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Paavo Järvi, conductor
Recorded by Southwest German Radio (SWR) at the Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth on on May 1, 2018
