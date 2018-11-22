 Berlin Philharmonic in concert, part one | Music | DW | 09.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Berlin Philharmonic in concert, part one

Bayreuth, the city in Bavaria, is indelibly linked to the composer Richard Wagner and his famous festival. But in this Deutsche Welle Festival Concert we're going to Bayreuth for a different reason.

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

Concert Hour: Berlin Philharmonic, part one

The concert takes place in Bayreuth's Margravial Opera House. After nearly six years of restoration work, the architectural jewel reopened on May 1, 2018 with in the concert you'll hear in this and the following Concert Hours. In honor of the occasion, the Berlin Philharmonic went there for its annual Europe concert. 

Painting of Mathilde Wesendonck

Was Wagner's love affair with Mathilde Wesendonck platonic? Probably not, say Wagnerians

The playbilll includes Wagner's Wesendonck Songs. Like much Wagner, this work of music involves a scandal - in this case, an illicit love. The object of his affections was Mathilde Wesendonck, the wife of a sponsor. But can a love that brought forth such wonderful music really be illicit? Those who know their Wagner will hear themes and moods in the songs that are reminiscent of two of his later operas, "Tristan und Isolde“ and "Parsifal.“ They are also filled with coded messages indicating that Richard's love for Mathilda probably wasn't only platonic. 

This is what the Dutch soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek hears in it: "I can imagine it being very intense. Which is a good thing, because if there were no problems, there wouldn't be anything to sing! That's what opera is often about. You need those edgy moments, those harmonies."

We also asked Westbroek what she thinks of the newly restored Margravial Opera House. "I've never seen nor experienced anything as beautiful, " she answered. "And I've never sung in such a theater. You can't help but think of the history of the place."

View of the stage in the ornate Margravial Opera in Bayreuth (Bayerische Schlösserverwaltung/Achim Bunz)

The Margravial Opera in Bayreuth once had Europe's biggest stage

Apart from its annual Mayday concert, the Berlin Philharmonic regularly appears at the Easter Festival in Baden-Baden, in a tradition going back to the days of Herbert von Karajan. The most recent edition this past spring marked the last time that Sir Simon Rattle did the honors, as he is succeeded next year by Kirill Petrenko. This hour features a parting glance with Sir Simon.

Ludwig van Beethoven
Leonore Overture No. 3 in C Major, op. 72 

Richard Wagner
Wesendonck Songs, orchestrated by Felix Mottl and Richard Wagner 

performed by:
Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Paavo Järvi, conductor 
Recorded by Southwest German Radio (SWR) at the Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth on May 1, 2018 

Richard Strauss
Don Juan (excerpt) 

performed by:
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Simon Rattle, conductor
Recorded by Southwest German Radio (SWR) at the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden on March 25, 2018 

DW recommends

Deutsche Grammophon: 120 years old but not treading softly

The world's oldest recording label is celebrating its 120th anniversary on November 6 with a concert in the Berlin Philharmonie. A glance back at how the "yellow label" wrote music history. (06.11.2018)  

Joyful sounds from Syrian musicians in the Elbphilharmonie

A speech by an exiled Turkish journalist alongside an orchestra of Syrian refugees may sound like a disturbing kind of arts event in Hamburg's iconic concert hall. It was in fact anything but. (30.10.2018)  

Out of brutality, beauty: The Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra

Born out of the catastrophe in Syria, but not overshadowed by it: a diaspora of musicians in European countries has found a new homeland in music. The orchestra's founder and artistic director Raed Jazbeh explains how. (29.10.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Berlin Philharmonic, part one  

Related content

Deutschland Sir Simon Rattle, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks

Berlin Philharmonic in concert, part two 09.11.2018

The Margravial Opera House, a UNESCO world heritage site, reopened this year after extensive restoration. We'll take you back there this hour. 

Deutschland Berliner Philharmoniker - Letztes Konzert von Sir Simon Rattle

Simon Rattle bids farewell to Berlin Philharmonic as chief conductor 25.06.2018

The end of an era: The British maestro conducted his last concert as the Berlin Philharmonic's music director at a sold-out open-air event. During his 16-year tenure, Simon Rattle revamped the reputed orchestra's image.

Simon Rattle

Simon Rattle named honorary conductor of Germany's National Youth Orchestra 29.03.2018

Simon Rattle is leaving the Berlin Philharmonic later this year, but isn't out of a job. He'll continue as the music director at the London Symphony Orchestra — and now he's added a new position to the mix.

Advertisement

Kino

HBO-Serie Big Little Lies (HBO)

Window on the World - International Series

International streaming platforms compete for the biggest stars and most exciting series. KINO looks at series trends from Eastern Europe and Scandinavia to Los Angeles: What's hot in the global TV village. 

Books

A demonstrator wearing a mask (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

PEN addresses the plight of writers in prison

Dictators are afraid of people with a voice speaking uncomfortable truths, says Ralf Nestmeyer, the coordinator of PEN Germany's Writers in Prison Committee. 

Popxport

Pressefotos Popstar Namika 2018 (Sony Music)

Respect! - Women in Pop: Namika

#MeToo came to Germany one year ago, women’s suffrage 100 years ago. We ask how feminine the German pop music is and why the share of women in the charts is falling. PopXport features strong musicians. This time: Namika.  

Arts

hand holding cellphone that reads #metooo (picture alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

#MeToo included in Power 100 ranking of influential figures in the arts

Who tops British magazine ArtReview's annual ranking of the most influential players in the art world? This year, it's an art dealer, followed by a painter and, for the first time, a movement.  

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  