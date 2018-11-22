Berlin Philharmonic in concert, part one

The concert takes place in Bayreuth's Margravial Opera House. After nearly six years of restoration work, the architectural jewel reopened on May 1, 2018 with in the concert you'll hear in this and the following Concert Hours. In honor of the occasion, the Berlin Philharmonic went there for its annual Europe concert.

Was Wagner's love affair with Mathilde Wesendonck platonic? Probably not, say Wagnerians

The playbilll includes Wagner's Wesendonck Songs. Like much Wagner, this work of music involves a scandal - in this case, an illicit love. The object of his affections was Mathilde Wesendonck, the wife of a sponsor. But can a love that brought forth such wonderful music really be illicit? Those who know their Wagner will hear themes and moods in the songs that are reminiscent of two of his later operas, "Tristan und Isolde“ and "Parsifal.“ They are also filled with coded messages indicating that Richard's love for Mathilda probably wasn't only platonic.

This is what the Dutch soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek hears in it: "I can imagine it being very intense. Which is a good thing, because if there were no problems, there wouldn't be anything to sing! That's what opera is often about. You need those edgy moments, those harmonies."

We also asked Westbroek what she thinks of the newly restored Margravial Opera House. "I've never seen nor experienced anything as beautiful, " she answered. "And I've never sung in such a theater. You can't help but think of the history of the place."

The Margravial Opera in Bayreuth once had Europe's biggest stage

Apart from its annual Mayday concert, the Berlin Philharmonic regularly appears at the Easter Festival in Baden-Baden, in a tradition going back to the days of Herbert von Karajan. The most recent edition this past spring marked the last time that Sir Simon Rattle did the honors, as he is succeeded next year by Kirill Petrenko. This hour features a parting glance with Sir Simon.

Ludwig van Beethoven

Leonore Overture No. 3 in C Major, op. 72

Richard Wagner

Wesendonck Songs, orchestrated by Felix Mottl and Richard Wagner

performed by:

Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

Paavo Järvi, conductor

Recorded by Southwest German Radio (SWR) at the Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth on May 1, 2018

Richard Strauss

Don Juan (excerpt)

performed by:

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

Simon Rattle, conductor

Recorded by Southwest German Radio (SWR) at the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden on March 25, 2018