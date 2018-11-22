Berlin Philharmonic in concert, part one

Bayreuth, the city in Bavaria, is indelibly linked to the composer Richard Wagner and his famous festival. But in this Deutsche Welle Festival Concert we're going to Bayreuth for a different reason.
The concert takes place in Bayreuth's Margravial Opera House. After nearly six years of restoration work, the architectural jewel reopened on May 1, 2018 with in the concert you'll hear in this and the following Concert Hours. In honor of the occasion, the Berlin Philharmonic went there for its annual Europe concert.
The playbilll includes Wagner's Wesendonck Songs. Like much Wagner, this work of music involves a scandal - in this case, an illicit love. The object of his affections was Mathilde Wesendonck, the wife of a sponsor. But can a love that brought forth such wonderful music really be illicit? Those who know their Wagner will hear themes and moods in the songs that are reminiscent of two of his later operas, "Tristan und Isolde“ and "Parsifal.“ They are also filled with coded messages indicating that Richard's love for Mathilda probably wasn't only platonic.
This is what the Dutch soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek hears in it: "I can imagine it being very intense. Which is a good thing, because if there were no problems, there wouldn't be anything to sing! That's what opera is often about. You need those edgy moments, those harmonies."
We also asked Westbroek what she thinks of the newly restored Margravial Opera House. "I've never seen nor experienced anything as beautiful, " she answered. "And I've never sung in such a theater. You can't help but think of the history of the place."
Apart from its annual Mayday concert, the Berlin Philharmonic regularly appears at the Easter Festival in Baden-Baden, in a tradition going back to the days of Herbert von Karajan. The most recent edition this past spring marked the last time that Sir Simon Rattle did the honors, as he is succeeded next year by Kirill Petrenko. This hour features a parting glance with Sir Simon.
Ludwig van Beethoven
Leonore Overture No. 3 in C Major, op. 72
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck Songs, orchestrated by Felix Mottl and Richard Wagner
performed by:
Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Paavo Järvi, conductor
Recorded by Southwest German Radio (SWR) at the Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth on May 1, 2018
Richard Strauss
Don Juan (excerpt)
performed by:
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
Simon Rattle, conductor
Recorded by Southwest German Radio (SWR) at the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden on March 25, 2018
The world's oldest recording label is celebrating its 120th anniversary on November 6 with a concert in the Berlin Philharmonie. A glance back at how the "yellow label" wrote music history. (06.11.2018)
A speech by an exiled Turkish journalist alongside an orchestra of Syrian refugees may sound like a disturbing kind of arts event in Hamburg's iconic concert hall. It was in fact anything but. (30.10.2018)