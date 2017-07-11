Berlin: Part of Victory Column's copper-plated roof stolen

Police Saturday said thieves made off with large parts of the copper plates on the roof of Berlin's Victory Column.

The Tiergarten landmark is a major tourist attraction in central Berlin.

The theft was only noticed Friday when workmen sent by the district office to check on the gutters discovered large parts of the copper plates on the roof missing.

Police said it was unclear when the theft occurred. They have launched an investigation into the theft of "significant material and historical value."

The Victory Column was built to commemorate German victories over Austria, France and Denmark between 1864 and 1871.

