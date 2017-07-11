Berlin metro offers passengers edible hemp tickets

Berlin's public transport company (BVG) has come up with a way for passengers in the German capital to unwind from the stress of Christmas and COVID.

BVG is offering customers the chance to buy day tickets impregnated with hemp oil, which it promises will have a "calming effect" when they are eaten.

What exactly is the special ingredient?

The tickets, which cost € 8.80 ($ 9.95) each, are made from edible paper and are sprinkled with "no more than three drops" of hemp oil.

BVG says the oil was obtained from the seed of the cannabis plant. Unlike the flowers, this contains none of the intoxicating substances such as THC.

As a result, the operator says, the oil on the tickets — which are valid for 24 hours — is "completely harmless to health" and "completely legal."

"This way you can travel hassle-free around Berlin all day and then simply swallow your Christmas stress along with your ticket," the company said.

Not a statement on legalization

BVG said the promotion was not a matter of it taking a public stance in the debate about the legalization of cannabis. Germany's new coalition government, sworn in last week, has agreed to legalize the recreational use of cannabis.

"We are against any kind of drug use — whether illegal or legal," the company said. However, it added: "We are for a more open approach to completely harmless substances."

"Hemp oil is in principle just as harmless as sunflower, pumpkin seed or olive oil."

BVG has become known for some of its quirky marketing ploys. Hundreds of people braved long early-morning queues in 2018 when BVG launched a limited-edition pair of Adidas sneakers that could also be used as an annual metro ticket.

The shoes, fitted with an annual ticket normally worth € 761, retailed at € 180 and carried the same design as Berlin's U-Bahn train seat covers.

