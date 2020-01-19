Berlin Libya summit agrees on commitment to UN arms embargo

World leaders attending the Libya peace summit in Berlin agreed on Sunday to uphold a UN arms embargo and end

military backing for the North African country's warring factions.

The agreement, signed by 16 states and organizations, also set out plans for international efforts to monitor the implementation of the restrictions, after failed efforts to implement the embargo for almost a decade but without much success in the conflict-blighted country.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave her endorsement of the declaration as she said: "We agreed on a comprehensive plan forward. I can say that all participants worked really constructively together."

"We all agree that we should respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo should be controlled more strongly than it has been in the past," she said.

She added that the leaders who attended the summit had agreed to continue to hold additional meetings to ensure the process continues in order that "the people in Libya get their right to a peaceful life."

Chancellor Merkel read out a statement to reporters with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, to her left, and the UN's Ghassan Salame and Antonio Guterres, to her right, in attendance

The head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, and Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), were both in Berlin but refused to sit or meet with each other as tensions remained between the two parties.

Chancellor Merkel and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held talks with the heads of Libya's warring sides separately prior to the conference getting underway but when asked whether Sarraj and Hifter were part of the discussions at the summit, Merkel said: "We spoke with them individually because the differences between them are so great that they aren't speaking with each other at the moment."

UN: 'We have a truce'

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged World powers to "refrain from interference" in the conflict in Libya.

Guterres told reporters at a news conference held at the summit's conclusion: "I cannot stress enough the summit's conclusion that there is no military solution to the conflict in Libya."

The UN chief continued: "I hope the commitments made today will contribute to a lasting solution to the Libya crisis. We need to have a cease-fire. We cannot monitor something that doesn't exist," Guterres said. "We have a truce.''

UN Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame and Chanellor Angela Merkel listen to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as he proclaimed a "truce" after the summit

What the talks set out to achieve

The main rivals in Libya's long-running conflict and their foreign supporters had been meeting for the conference as part of a bid to achieve stability in the region.

Parties discussed a slew of issues, with a draft of the final communique calling for foreign countries to avoid interference in the conflict, resuming talks for a more concrete cease-fire, as well as taking steps towards relaunching a political process to achieve peace in the region, all on the agenda.

"We call on all parties concerned to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, de-escalation and a permanent cease-fire," the draft communique stated.

There were 55 points in the draft communique that parties sought to agree on during Sunday's talks. The draft also called for all parties to halt hostilities towards Libya's oil facilities. The call came after Haftar-allied forces seized oil ports in eastern Libya on Friday.

Rebel general Khalifa Haftar (left) and UN-backed leader Fayez Sarraj (right)

Michaela Küfner, DW's chief political editor, had her take on proceedings at the end of the summit as she said: "In a nutshell: everyone but the warring factions have agreed on a cease-fire," but the conference showed "a clear undercurrent that Haftar's supporters, namely Russia, have agreed to exercise some pressure."

Küfner said it leaves "less room for maneuver for General Haftar if he wants to remain the strongman in Libya, who is after all, also depending on at least being tolerated by major international powers."

Johnson sideswipe for Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he welcomed Merkel's initiative to solve a "very worrying, important issue" but was also keen to use the summit to warn his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the 2018 Salisbury chemical attack that almost killed former spy Sergei Skripal.

"The prime minister said there will be no normalization of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilizing activity that threatens the UK and the safety of our citizens," Downing Street said in a statement.

Prime Minister Johnson just before the family picture during the summit. The British PM was especially critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin

UN-backed government 'doubts' Haftar's agenda

Just hours before the conference was due to begin, the head of the UN-backed Libyan government questioned his rival's agenda.

"Long experience makes us doubt the intentions, seriousness and commitment of the other side, whom everyone knows seeks powers at any price," Sarraj told news agency DPA.

Haftar's forces have been battling to seize the capital, Tripoli, from Sarraj's government since last April.

Sunday's conference in Berlin comes on the heels of similar talks in Moscow last Tuesday, which did not yield significant progress. Haftar ended up leaving Russia without signing a permanent cease-fire deal proposed by Russia and Turkey.

"He refused to sign the Russian-Turkish initiative although he had already known about its items before he went to Moscow," Sarraj said without giving details.

Erdogan calls summit 'important step'

While traveling to the summit on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hoped the talks in Berlin would help solidify a fragile cease-fire in Libya.

"We see the Berlin summit as an important step on the way to cementing the cease-fire and a political solution," Erdogan told reporters.

Turkey strongly supports Sarraj's government in Tripoli, and recently deployed Turkish troops to Libya — a move that drew condemnation from many in Europe.

Besides Erdogan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also attended the talks in Berlin.

Ahead of the conference, von der Leyen said the EU's executive arm is "fully committed" to supporting the outcomes of the conference in Berlin and would back efforts to implement the agreements.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited the leaders from 12 countries as well as the United Nations, the European Union, the African Union and the Arab League to the summit at the Chancellery.

Berlin on alert

Earlier Sunday, certain parts of Berlin were on lockdown as access to the Pariser Platz at the Brandenburg Gate was restricted.

Police officers, some of which were armed, were apparent across the city and hotels and embassies that had been hosting high-ranking officials were under strict surveillance.

Snipers on rooftops, sniffer dogs near hotels and officers patrolling along the Spree river, made it obvious that this was no ordinary day in the German capital.

Around 150 people met in front of the parliament in Berlin to vent their anger towards Libya's military general, Khalifa Haftar. "Haftar kills Libyan children," were the words on one placard held by a protester.

