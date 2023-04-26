Berlin International Congress Centre searched by police

A massive police deployment took place at the Berlin International Congress Centre following a warning from an emergency caller.

An emergency call reporting armed individuals at the Berlin International Congress Centre (ICC) triggered a large police response on Wednesday, Berlin police confirmed to DW.

The call, received at 9 a.m. local time (0700 UTC), said two people with dangerous items had been sighted at the Centre.

A police spokesperson said officers, including from SEK units specialized in dealing with hostage sieges, searched the building and surroundings.

The spokesperson did not confirm media reports that people with "long weapons" had been seen, saying that the emergency call had been somewhat vague in its details.

The search was ended after almost two hours after nothing suspicious was found, the spokesperson said.

The ICC is Europe's largest congress center.

tj/wd (dpa, Reuters)