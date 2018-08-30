 Berlin hosts Lake Chad donor drive amid humanitarian crisis | News | DW | 03.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin hosts Lake Chad donor drive amid humanitarian crisis

An international donor conference for countries bordering Lake Chad aims to contain what Germany's foreign minister has called "one the greatest humanitarian disasters of our age." The region is a hub for terror groups.

Refguees in Lake Chad basin - here in northern Cameroon (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Harnik)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has pledged another €100 million in humanitarian aid for the Lake Chad basin, to be paid out until 2020. A further €40 million are to be invested in security and development projects in the region. Germany pledged the dame amount at last year's conference in Oslo.

Maas said that the Lake Chad countries have had some success in pushing back Boko Haram terrorists, who have killed more than 30,000 people, according to the German Foreign Ministry.

He warned, however, that there are signs that the terror group was regaining ground. "Recently, we've again had numerous attacks on security forces, street markets, mosques and churches," he said in Berlin.

Ahead of the two-day donor conference in Berlin, Maas had told newspapers of the Funke Media Group that the areas surrounding Lake Chad were seeing "one of the worst humanitarian dramas of our time unfold."

He pointed out that the region was "a hub for terror groups like Boko Haram and "Islamic State" (IS), which could also threaten security in Europe."

Map of Lake Chad basin

The EU's commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Christos Stylianides, told the same newspaper group that he was "very concerned" about the situation there.

Persistently high inequality and unemployment, poverty and land degradation have proved fertile ground for extremists as many people are lured by the terrorists' false promises.

The UN's World Food Programme estimates that more than 10 million people need "assistance and protection." Around 2.4 million are displaced within the region, more than 220,000 from the region are classed as refugees, according to the German foreign ministry.

The Berlin conference is being hosted by Germany, Norway, the UN and Nigeria. It follows on from last year's meeting in Oslo, Norway, where 14 countries pledged $672 million (€579 million) in aid, half of which has not been paid out yet. This year, humanitarian need stands at $1.56 billion, according to the UN Development agency.

Watch video 03:42
Now live
03:42 mins.

Fishermen watch in despair as lake vanishes

ng/rt (AFP, KNA)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'Climate change allows terrorists to thrive'

A report commissioned by the German foreign office shows how in scenarios of instability and conflict, climate change can contribute to the emergence and growth of terrorist groups such as Boko Haram or "Islamic State." (20.04.2017)  

Lake Chad: 'Countries need to recognize the gravity of the crisis'

The Lake Chad Basin crisis is now at a turning point. Boko Haram’s attacks and military counter-offensives have displaced at least 2.3 million people. (07.02.2017)  

Conflict as Lake Chad vanishes

Experts say Lake Chad could disappear this century. With water and vegetation retreating fast, communities around the lake are coming under pressure – and into conflict. (23.12.2016)  

15 UN envoys to assess Lake Chad humanitarian crisis

Amid a threat of famine and the Boko Haram insurgency, diplomats from the UN Security Council are visiting the troubled Lake Chad region. Around 2.3 million people have been displaced by the seven-year conflict. (02.03.2017)  

Donors meeting in Oslo pledge aid to crisis hit Lake Chad region

Donors at a one-day conference have pledged a third of the UN's humanitarian appeal for the Lake Chad region. More than half of the region's population are in need of humanitarian aid. (24.02.2017)  

Germany backs $1.5 billion aid call for Lake Chad region

A new funding appeal for the Lake Chad region is to be launched at an international donors' conference in Oslo on Friday. Two million people have been displaced and many more are trapped in a humanitarian crisis. (23.02.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fishermen watch in despair as lake vanishes  

Related content

Euro Dollar Rial Währung Iran

Germany urges SWIFT end to US payments dominance 27.08.2018

Germany’s foreign minister has reiterated calls for the EU to free itself from dependence on the US and adopting its own international payments channel is one way of doing that. But is he barking up the wrong money tree?

Türkei Istanbul Anti Terror Einsatz Symbolbild

Turkey arrests another German citizen 16.08.2018

According to official figures there are now nine Germans locked up in Turkey for "political reasons." The latest case happened when a Kurdish man from Hamburg visited his mother.

Mesale Tolu wieder in Deutschland - Pressekonferenz

German journalist Mesale Tolu arrives home after Turkey lifts travel ban 26.08.2018

The journalist and translator, who was on remand in Turkey on terror-related charges, has flown home with her three-year-old son. Although a Turkish court lifted her travel ban, she still faces trial in October.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 