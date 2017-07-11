Berlin hospital says Alexei Navalny was likely poisoned

Berlin Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday that its data indicated Alexei Navalny was probably intoxicated by a substance in the cholinesterase inhibitors group of chemicals, but that it had not yet identified a precise substance.

The effects of such a chemical on Navalny had been "shown several times and in separate laboratories," the hospital said. Cholinesterase inhibitors are found in several drugs, but also pesticides and nerve agents.

Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was brought to Berlin on Saturday via a German-operated flight to receive treatment and has been in a coma for several days.

''The patient is in an intensive care unit and is still in an induced coma. His health is serious but there is currently no acute danger to his life,'' Charite hospital said. Doctors are currently treating Navalny with the antidote atropine.

But doubts remain about the 44-year-old's health in the future. "The outcome of the disease remains uncertain and after effects, especially in the area of the nervous system, cannot be excluded at this time," the hospital statement read.

Under police protection

Earlier on Monday, the German government had said that Navalny was likely poisoned and confirmed that he was under police protection. ''It was obvious that after his arrival, protective precautions had to be taken,'' Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert said.

Berlin police and federal agents are both providing security for the Russian opposition figure at Charite hospital, which is located in downtown Berlin.

The government of Russia has not yet commented on the Navalny's health status or allegations that he was poisoned made prior to Charite's statement.

Russian doctors on Monday said two laboratories found no poisonous substances in his system. ''If we had found poisoning confirmed by something, it would have been much easier for us,'' said Anatoly Kalinichecnko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, where Navalny was initially treated.

The hospital's chief doctor, Alexander Murakhovsky, has denied allegations that doctors in Omsk may have been acting in coordination with Russia's security services to keep the poisoning hidden.

jcg/mh (Reuters, dpa, AFP)