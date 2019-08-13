 Berlin honors victims 58 years after the Wall was built | News | DW | 13.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Berlin honors victims 58 years after the Wall was built

Victims of Berlin’s former Soviet-era Wall, whose construction began 58 years ago, are being remembered in the capital. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned of 'new walls' in electoral thinking.

Watch video 03:10

Escape from East Berlin

Reunited Berlin's mayor Michael Müller told a memorial service Tuesday that the Wall's erection in 1961 and its fall during East Germany's peaceful demise in 1989 were "both memories that belong together.”

Berlin's message as a city of freedom was that "the will of people to live freely can never be defeated,” said the center-left Social Democrat (SPD) and head of today's 3.6-million metropolis.

Despite joy over the Wall's fall in 1989 — 28 years after its construction — the victims of Germany's division should not be forgotten, said Müller.

German President Steinmeier, hosting talks Tuesday at his Berlin residence, warned of what he termed "the poison of hate" creating metaphorical new walls — an apparent reference to elections in three eastern German regional states — in September and October — where far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is polling strong.

It was a "perfidious distortion of history" when "political groups today in electioneering" sought to turn the legacy of Germany's 1990 reunification into slogans of fear, said Steinmeier.

Wall along 'death zone'

Wall construction began on August 13 1961 under former East German GDR leader Walter Ulbricht in a city then-controlled by four post-World War Two powers — the Soviet Union, USA, Britain and France.

Read more: What Germany was like when the Wall was built

Two months earlier, Ulbricht has professed that "no-one has the intention to build a wall."

At least 140 persons were subsequently killed while trying to cross the 155-kilometer (100-mile) structure, guarded by East German forces and surrounding West Berlin – then isolated and only reachable by plane and via land corridors.

Outside Berlin, between Magdeburg and Hanover, the GDR also maintained a fortified 1,400-kilometer-long border, where at least 327 more persons are thought to have lost their lives – a figure that is still subject to critical research — while trying to flee.

Tourist magnet

Müller spoke in a memorial chapel erected in 2000  standing among widely-visited Wall remnants at the intersection of Berlin's Benauer and Acker streets. It was here that a 19th century church was situated inside the former "death zone," a structure which was demolished in 1985 by the GDR regime.

Pavement plaques mark where would-be escapees were stopped or dug tunnels to reach the West.

The Berlin Wall Memorial site draws hundreds of international visitors daily, many of them young tourists.

Near the former US-controlled Checkpoint Charlie, mourners were also due to remember Peter Fechter, then 18 years old, who bled to death after being shot by East German guards and despite a crowd calling for him to be rescued. 

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was also due to visit another former Wall checkpoint, the Glienicker Bridge, near Potsdam (on Berlin's western fringe), where numerous spy swaps took place during the Cold War.

Marathon retracing Wall route

Next weekend, sports enthusiasts hold their eighth 100 mile Berlin Wall Race, a marathon tracing — this time counter clockwise — the former barrier's more-or less circular route.

The event, first held in 2011 and open to individuals as well as relay teams of two and four, is this year dedicated to Dieter Wohlfahrt,  a West Berlin chemistry student who helped East Germans escape, often through sewers.

Visiting, using his Austrian passport and bolt cutters on December 9 1961, he cut a border fence for escapees on December 9 1961 but was shot dead by GDR forces who hindered rescue bids by West Berlin police and British military police.

  • The Berlin Wall Trail

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall divided West and East Berlin for 28 years. Just as many years have gone by since reunification in 1990, progressively erasing the differences between both former cities. Still, one of the best ways to explore the remaining traces of the Cold War is the Berlin Wall Trail. This round tour covers some 160 kilometers, identified with the sign "Berliner Mauerweg."

  • The Berlin Wall Memorial, Bernauer Strasse

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    The Berlin Wall Memorial

    The tour can easily be started anywhere you want, as bikes can be brought on Berlin's public transport network. An interesting place to begin is the Berlin Wall Memorial. Following the Wall's former location on Bernauer Strasse along 1.4 kilometers, it shows how the border fortifications were set up and pays tribute to the people who fled East Berlin as well as to the victims of the death strip.

  • Mauerweg

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Cobblestone markings

    These lines of cobblestones will help you recognize the exact former location of the Wall in the center of the city. However, it is not continuously documented this way throughout the urban part of the border, which covered some 40 kilometers. When the Wall came down on November 9, 1989, East and West Germans were eager to get rid of all traces of it.

  • Bicycles at the Brandenburg Gate

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    The Brandenburg Gate

    Following the bike path down towards Mitte, you will reach the government district by the Spree River and the Brandenburg Gate. This famous Berlin landmark landed in a no-man's land after the Wall was built. Although the Wall officially blocked it from West Berlin, a smaller wall also restricted access to the monument for East Germans as well.

  • Checkpoint Charlie

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Checkpoint Charlie

    Checkpoint Charlie remains the most famous former crossing point between East and West Berlin. Tourists now stop there to get their picture taken with actors dressed as military policemen and of a replica of the famous sign: "You are leaving the American sector." If ever you're tempted by a Red Army hat or a gas mask sold there, be aware that many rather see this spot as a Cold War Disneyland.

  • Berliner Mauerweg DDR-Grenzwachturm

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Watchtower near Potsdamer Platz

    More than 300 watchtowers used to overlook the Berlin Wall, allowing border guards to catch people trying to flee East Berlin. Only a few were left standing, such as this mushroom-shaped surveillance platform near Potsdamer Platz, now listed as an historical monument. Larger, square towers later replaced this model from 1966. An example of this type of tower can be found near Treptower Park.

  • BdT Deutschland Berliner Mauer Jahrestag Selfie

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    East Side Gallery

    Another classic attraction that can't be missed on the Berlin Wall bike path is the East Side Gallery. International artists painted this 1.3-kilometer-long remaining stretch of the Wall in 1990, making it one of the longest open-air galleries in the world. This depiction of Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker kissing is one of the most iconic paintings of the gallery.

  • BdT Deutschland Berlin Glienicker Brücke vor Vollsperrung

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    The Glienicke Bridge

    Beyond the urban section of the bike path, the route continues through the suburbs of Berlin. Just before reaching Potsdam is the Glienicke Bridge, where spies used to be exchanged during the Cold War. A 1962 trade of a KGB agent for an American pilot that took place here is featured in Stephen Spielberg's recent film, "Bridge of Spies." Many villas can be spotted in that area too.

  • Watchtower Museum in Hennigsdorf

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Watchtower Museum in Hennigsdorf

    Large parts of the bike route are in the middle of the forest, allowing you to realize how green Berlin and its surroundings still are. Right on the bank of the Havel River, this watchtower in Hennigsdorf, about 20 kilometers northwest of Berlin, houses a small museum on the history of the Wall and how it affected that town. It is free to visit.

  • Mauerweg

    10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

    Cherry tree avenue in Pankow

    Returning to the city, you'll be greeted by a cherry tree avenue in Pankow, which is most spectacular towards the end of April, when the trees are in full bloom. The Japanese donated some 10,000 trees "to bring peace in the hearts of the people." They were planted in different sections of the former Wall. This avenue is right by Bösebrücke, the first crossing to open on the day the Wall came down.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Remembering history

The sociologist Martina Gille of the German Youth Institute in Munich has observed changes to the way Germany's 15-to-24-year-olds, who were born after German reunification in 1989, see the 28 years of partition.

She has found that while they all drew on memories of their parents and grandparents those born east and west now seemed to have a similar knowledge base. Whereas older generations from former East Germany expressed less trust in state institutions than their West German peers, today's young adults tended to share similar views, she said.

The federal statistical office Destatis said last year young adults across reunited Germany benefited from an unprecedented labor market, with only 6.2 percent joblessness in their age group — compared to 15.2 in 2005.

Lives unimproved

How the young generation in the east viewed politics and society depended very much on whether their parents were "winners” or "losers” of the economic turmoil that followed the Wall's fall, added the Berlin research institute Pollytix.

A Forsa Institute survey published Monday by commercial RTL television showed that among 55-to-60-year-olds who saw their lives an unimproved were ready to vote for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

ipj/rg (dpa, epd)

DW recommends

1961: What Germany was like when the Berlin Wall was built

Construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961 – the same year birth control was introduced in Germany. It was also the beginning of what would become one of the biggest names in music history: The Beatles. (13.08.2019)  

East German refugee eligible for compensation over dramatic escape

An East German refugee had applied for compensation after being traumatized during a hair-raising escape. He was trapped on a barbed wire fence when border guards found him. (24.07.2019)  

Germany's AfD wins partial victory in court over candidate list

The far-right party was forced to reduce its number of candidates for an upcoming regional election in eastern Germany. A state constitutional court said part of that decision was "highly likely illegal." (26.07.2019)  

German state election body gets police guard amid right-wing threats

Election officials in Saxony are getting police protection due to concerns for their safety. The eastern state's election body began getting threats after it disqualified far-right AfD candidates from an upcoming poll. (09.07.2019)  

So much for "blossoming landscapes"

Politicians promised rosy development in eastern Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Instead, the price of real estate is falling, and industry has failed to bloom. (03.11.2014)  

10 highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail

Combining culture and nature, the Berlin Wall Trail follows the path of the former division of the city that was built on August 13, 1961. It's a great way to explore Berlin and discover the last remains of the Cold War. (13.08.2019)  

WWW links

Berlin Wall Race

100 miles following the traces of German history

Federal Government website (in German)

Ulbricht, June 15, 1961: 'no-one has the intention to build a wall'

Grenzerrinnerungen (border memories) website in German

Photo series documenting former 'German-German' border, 1,400 kilometers long

Berlin Wall Memorial

Berlin's central Benauer Street Wall memorial

Audios and videos on the topic

Escape from East Berlin  

Berlin Wall fell 30 years ago  

Related content

Mauerbau Berlin

1961: What Germany was like when the Berlin Wall was built 13.08.2019

Construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961 – the same year birth control was introduced in Germany. It was also the beginning of what would become one of the biggest names in music history: The Beatles.

Ausstellung Point of no Return

Exhibition 'Point of No Return' shows how art anticipated change in East Germany 24.07.2019

"Point of No Return" in Leipzig is the first exhibition to look into the way East German artists expressed their vision of the state and their hopes for change ahead of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Ausstellung Very British - ein deutscher Blick im Haus der Geschichte in Bonn

From the Beatles to Brexit: Exhibition explores German perspectives on the Brits 10.07.2019

While many are focused on the UK's exit from the EU, a new exhibition titled "Very British" looks at the way sport, pop culture, the Cold War and the Queen bring Germany and Britain together.

Advertisement