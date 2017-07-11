Berlin halts AstraZeneca vaccines for under 60s

The city-state of Berlin is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for both men and women under 60, Health Senator Dilek Kalayci said Tuesday.

Kalayci said she wanted to wait for the next set of recommendations from regulators following reports of side effects from the vaccine.

Earlier, Berlin's state hospitals stopped vaccinating women under 55 years of age with AstraZeneca's jab, amid reports of rare but serious side effects.

In some cases, patients who received the AstraZeneca vaccine later went on to develop an unusual form of blood clot in the head. Of the few cases recorded, younger women have been primarily affected.

Several European countries briefly suspended use of the vaccine earlier this month, but resumed jabs after EU regulators said the shot was safe for use.

What did the hospitals say?

The Charite and Vivantes hospital groups, which operate hospital networks in the German capital, said the move was a precautionary measure.

"From the Charite's point of view, this step is necessary because in the meantime further cerebral venous thromboses have become known in women in Germany," a spokeswoman said in a statement sent to several German media outlets.

The move primarily affects the hospital's staff and employees — as coronavirus vaccinations in Germany are currently largely limited to people over 80 and health care workers.

Germany has so far given out the most AstraZeneca vaccine doses in Europe

The newspaper Tagesspiegel, reported that around two thirds of the staff at Charite hospitals have been vaccinated — with AstraZeneca jabs making up 70% of the shots given out.

What is Germany's stance on AstraZeneca?

Like many other European countries, Germany also briefly halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine pending a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On March 18, the EMA greenlit the jab again, saying it was "safe and effective" after reviewing data on the blood clot cases so far.

A day later, Germany resumed vaccinations with AstraZeneca. The vaccine, however, now comes with new advice on potential side effects.

Germany's medical regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, has said that 31 cases of cerebral venous thrombosis have have been reported so far following jabs with the Astrazeneca vaccine, news magazine Der Spiegel reported. Nine people have died.

The cases logged so far include two men and 29 women. The women ranged in age from 20 to 63-years-old, while the two men are 36 and 57.

