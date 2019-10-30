 Berlin gets unwanted Ronald Reagan statue | News | DW | 07.11.2019

News

Berlin gets unwanted Ronald Reagan statue

Ronald Reagan is already an honorary citizen of Berlin, so city authorities have always deemed a statue inappropriate. Nonetheless, a bronze replica of the former president is set to be inaugurated at the US embassy.

Ronald Reagan in West Berlin

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will unveil a statue of former US President Ronald Reagan at the US embassy on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Pompeo is in the German capital to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Reagan, who passed away in 2004, became an honorary citizen of the city in 1992. Local officials felt that was sufficient.

However, thanks to a proposal by US ambassador Richard Grenell, the German capital is getting a bronze image of the former president anyway.

For over ten years, the United States has wanted to honor Reagan with a statue in Berlin. However, the administration of the capital had so far rejected numerous applications from US officials and dignitaries.

Despite this, the United States is going ahead with plans to erect a 7-foot (2.1-meter) statue of the late head of state on the balcony of their Berlin embassy. It overlooks the site of the old Berlin Wall and the Reichstag building that houses the German Parliament, the exact spot where Reagan gave a speech in 1987 where he called on Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev to join forces to bring the Wall down.

Watch video 01:59

My picture of the week | 30 years of the famous speech

