Berlin: German police carry out massive human trafficking raids

Police and customs officers launched a massive human trafficking raid in Berlin on Wednesday morning, prosecutors in the German capital said.

Around 1,900 officers are taking part in the operation and have searched over 100 apartments and businesses across the city, Berlin's prosecutor's office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The raids are targeting people and businesses suspected of "human trafficking for labor exploitation" as well as those who are believed to have smuggled in foreigners to work in the construction industry.

More to follow...

