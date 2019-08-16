Berlin: German police carry out massive human trafficking raids

Police and customs officers launched a massive human trafficking raid in Berlin on Wednesday morning, prosecutors in the German capital said.

Around 1,900 officers are taking part in the operation and have searched over 100 apartments and businesses across the city, Berlin's prosecutor's office said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The raids are being carried out on suspicion of "human trafficking for labor exploitation" and the "organized smuggling of foreigners into the construction industry."

Michael Kulus, a spokesman for the central customs office in Berlin, told the Germany daily Bild newspaper that the operation is expected to last the entire day and that "construction sites, businesses and tax advisor offices" are specifically being searched.

Authorities did not immediately provide more details, saying more information would be made available later in the day.

More to follow...

rs/ng (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.