Berlin: Fresh protests kick off against coronavirus curbs

An estimated 18,000 protesters descended on Berlin on Saturday morning, according to police estimates, for a new demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Germany, a day after a court overturned the capital's ban on the protest.

The crowd initially gathered around the Brandenburg Gate, news agency dpa reported. Demonstrators shouted "Open the gate" and "We are the people," echoing chants used in the pro-democracy movement in former East Germany.

DW's Thomas Sparrow, reporting live from the scene of the demonstration in Berlin, cited one protester as saying: 'Only dead fish swim with the current.'"

"There is a wide variety of people here: you have people here against vaccines, you have people that are conspiracy theorists. You have families saying they just want to have the right to protest," Sparrow continued.

"This is a protest that has been co-opted, to a large extent, by the far right. Although some people have told us that is not the case."

Far-right groups among attendees

Protesters are expected to march through Berlin to the Tiergarten district and the main road that cuts through the park of the same name.

Demonstration organizer "Querdenken 711" (Lateral Thinking 711) hasregistered for over 22,500 people to attend. Some 3,000 police officers have been deployed to control the crowds.

Previous "anti-corona" marches in Germany have attracted support from people across the political spectrum, including those from the far-left and far-right as well as anti-vaccination campaigners and conspiracy theorists.

Reporting on Twitter from Berlin on Saturday, DW correspondent Kate Brady said she'd spotted flags and T-shirts promoting far-right extremist groups among the crowd.

Court overturns ban at last minute

An administrative court in Berlin on Saturday morning ruled that the demonstration could go ahead, overturning an earlier decision from a lower court banning the protest.

The city had announced the ban earlier this week, citing the lack of health precautions taken by protesters at a similar demonstration earlier this month.

The new ruling requires organizers and participants to meet certain conditions, otherwise, police could shut down the protest. Barriers are required in place in front of stages where speeches are held and event coordinators must regularly remind those in attendance to keep a safe distance from each other. The judge did not include wearing masks in the guidelines.

Following the start of the protest, police on Twitter wrote that participants had ignored repeated instructions to follow social distancing measures. In response, the chief of police operations made it "obligatory" that protesters cover their nose and mouth.

The march would not be allowed to start until demonstrators were keeping a safe distance from each other, the tweet said.

