 Berlin: Four killed in accident as car mounts sidewalk | News | DW | 07.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Berlin: Four killed in accident as car mounts sidewalk

Among those killed were the driver and a toddler. Police have said they believe the fatal crash was a traffic accident, not a deliberate act.

Accident leaves four dead in Berlin

Three adults and one child were killed when an SUV mounted a footpath in central Berlin on Friday evening, police and the fire department confirmed.

The driver died later, police reported. The child was between 3 and 4 years old.

The car, a Porsche sports utility vehicle, mounted a paved pedestrian walkway at the corner of Invaliden and Acker streets in Berlin's Mitte district. Police were called to the scene at 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).

The vehicle had been racing down the footpath when it struck the fencing surrounding a construction site and subsequently landed in a vacant lot.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

Read moreDeaths on German roads increased in 2018

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died. Two others from the vehicle were also brought to hospital.

"Given the evidence so far, we assume this was a traffic accident and not a deliberate act," police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

Several people were in the car, according to initial reports, and it is possible passengers were thrown from the car as it crashed. It remains unclear whether the SUV also hit pedestrians.

The scene was heavily restricted to traffic in the hours following the accident, and Berlin's police force tweeted a request to "not hinder the rescue teams on site."

mmc/sms (dpa, AFP)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Deaths on German roads increased in 2018

Road deaths in Germany increased in 2018 after two years of decline. The largest increase was among cyclists, and with the introduction of e-scooters, advocacy groups are calling for change. (10.07.2019)  

Berlin police carry out massive raids against organized crime

The raid is the latest effort by German authorities to clamp down on crime families in large cities. Authorities searched more than a dozen establishments in the neighborhoods of Neukölln and Moabit. (29.03.2019)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Symbolbild Bierflaschen

German truck spills 10,000 bottles of beer on road 03.08.2019

Hundreds of cases of beer tumbled out of a truck and onto the autobahn in southwestern Germany, destroying an estimated €12,000 worth of beer. Emergency teams worked for over six hours to clean up the mess.

Symbolbild - Fahrradanhänger

Austria debates bike trailers for children after fatal road accident 07.08.2019

The debate on traffic safety broke out after two children died when a car hit the bike trailer they were riding in. The far-right is mulling a ban, while others say more limits are needed for cars — not for bicycles.

Ägypten Kairo - Schäden nach Explosion

Egypt: Cairo hit by deadly 'terrorist' explosion 05.08.2019

Authorities have cited a car driving against traffic and colliding with oncoming vehicles as the reason for the explosion. Rescue workers are searching for bodies in the Nile River, fearing some may have fallen in.

Advertisement