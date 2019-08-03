Berlin: Four killed in accident as car mounts sidewalk

Three adults and one child were killed when an SUV mounted a footpath in central Berlin on Friday evening, police and the fire department confirmed.

The driver died later, police reported. The child was between 3 and 4 years old.

The car, a Porsche sports utility vehicle, mounted a paved pedestrian walkway at the corner of Invaliden and Acker streets in Berlin's Mitte district. Police were called to the scene at 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).

The vehicle had been racing down the footpath when it struck the fencing surrounding a construction site and subsequently landed in a vacant lot.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died. Two others from the vehicle were also brought to hospital.

"Given the evidence so far, we assume this was a traffic accident and not a deliberate act," police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

Several people were in the car, according to initial reports, and it is possible passengers were thrown from the car as it crashed. It remains unclear whether the SUV also hit pedestrians.

The scene was heavily restricted to traffic in the hours following the accident, and Berlin's police force tweeted a request to "not hinder the rescue teams on site."

mmc/sms (dpa, AFP)

