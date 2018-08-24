Berlin fires may have been caused by arson

German authorities on Saturday said they had made progress fighting a major forest fire outside the capital Berlin, but an area surrounding two evacuated villages continued to be unstable.

The fire near the town of Treuenbrietzen in Brandenburg state started Thursday afternoon and quickly spread through pine forests that have been dried out due to drought and an unusually hot summer.

Read more: Climate change sets the world on fire

A senior local official in Potsdam-Mittelmark county, Christian Stein, said that "we managed during the night to get a grip on the fire," with some large areas extinguished.

Residents of a third evacuated village, Frohnsdorf, were allowed to return home on Friday, but around the villages of Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen, the blaze continued to flare up.

Some 600 firefighters are battling the flames, which took hold of about 400 hectares (100 acres) of sparsely populated woodland after starting some 50 kilometers (31 miles) south-west of the edge of Berlin.

Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation Villages evacuated The fires began on Thursday and soon threatened three villages in the state of Brandenburg, outside Berlin. The towns of Klausdorf and Tiefenbrunnen have been evacuated, with locals either fleeing to the homes of friends and relatives or being housed in local shelters. Residents in the village of Frohnsdorf were allowed to return to their homes Friday afternoon.

Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation Scorching heat While police have not yet confirmed the cause of the blaze, Germany has been suffering under a massive heatwave and drought for weeks, leaving forests and fields extremely dry. Many areas have had to enforce campfire and grilling bans.

Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation Seen for miles Reports suggested that smoke from the blaze could be seen as far away as 10 kilometers (around 6 miles). Social media users in Berlin said on Friday that they woke up to the sight of smoke in the distance.

Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation Danger unabated? By Friday morning, emergency services were reporting that the fire had spread to over 300 hectares of land and that smoke and ash would likely reach southern Berlin. They also warned that the conflagration was coming dangerously close to an area where there may be undetonated World War II munitions.

Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation No damage yet to dwellings More than 500 people have had to flee the fires. Christian Stein, the vice-regional councilor for the area, said, "The fire has not been beaten back, but as of yet no buildings have been destroyed."

Brandenburg forest fires force evacuation Unparalelled magnitude "We've had forest fires before, but never of this magnitude," said Mayor Michael Knappe of Treuenbrietzen, another town in the area. By Friday, the fire had spread to the size of 400 football fields.



Arson suspected

The cause of the fire was initially unclear, but authorities announced on Friday evening that "all indications" now suggest that the fire could have been caused by arson.

Raimund Engel, an official tasked with handling forest fires on behalf of Brandenburg, the state where the fire broke out, said the wind had dropped making it easier to contain the fire.

"The fire is currently not spreading further," Engel said. "I hope the wind will not start up again," he added.

Read more: Forest SOS: Earth's green lungs disappear

A fire department spokesman said the situation was unlikely to improve in the next few days either, with Brandenburg firefighters predicting it will take several days to completely extinguish the large blaze.

Residents in the capital have been told to keep their windows and doors shut as smoke from the fire continues to blow towards the city.

Unexploded munitions from World War II have complicated firefighting efforts with the fire causing some of them to go off.

Watch video 01:22 Now live 01:22 mins. Share Wildfire raging near Berlin Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33gu3 Firefighters battle wildfires near Berlin

law/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)