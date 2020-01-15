Berlin exhibition shows how BBC London became an enemy of the GDR

A democracy without freedoms of speech and the press is an oxymoron. Even more absurd is the name given to the socialist dictatorship created in divided Germany in 1949: the German Democratic Republic (GDR). Of course, the media was an arm of the government. Criticism of those in power and of the reigning status quo was both forbidden and dangerous. Those who made themselves unpopular in the eyes of those in power could quickly find themselves behind bars.

Despite this, many East Germans took the risk, sometimes with the help of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The BBC had already begun the German show by April 4, 1949 as part of its "German East Zone" programming. Its target audience was everyone living in the Soviet occupation zone, which would become the GDR six months later. Dissatisfaction with the political and economic situation was a fact of life for residents from the start, and the BBC was the right place to turn for anyone who wanted to air their grievances, especially on the show "Letters without Signature."

Read more: Merkel says East German upbringing influenced her leadership style

The letters came from all parts of the GDR

40,000 letters

This show is the subject of an exhibition of the same name, which will remain on display at the Berlin Museum of Communication through October. Visitors can hear the sonorous voice of presenter Austin Harrison, who for almost 20 years hosted the program, which ran weekly until 1974. "Write to us from wherever you are, with whatever you have on your mind," was the credo of Harrison and his German-English team.

The response to their call was overwhelming. Some 40,000 letters reached the BBC offices in London, via safe addresses from West Berlin, often from the same radio stations that had dared to broadcast the speeches of famous author Thomas Mann, then in exile, to German listeners during the Nazi era.

It was upon this tradition that the creators of "Letters without Signature" built their legacy. Only this time, listeners would not hear from a Nobel Prize-winning writer, but from ordinary citizens of the GDR putting their innermost thoughts to paper.

Read more: East German defector and his captor meet again

Behind the Berlin Wall, the writings of 'A Prisoner'

One East Berliner wrote in shortly after the Berlin Wall went up in 1961, describing how "deeply discouraged" she had become about the future. She condemned Soviet leader Nikita Khruschev for belittling the suffering of East Germans by referring to the concrete and barbed wire death trap that was the Berlin Wall as "somewhat of an inconvenience for people." She signed her anonymous letter "A Prisoner." The writer also called on Willy Brandt — then mayor of West Berlin and the future German chancellor, to explain the "tremendous suffering of his countrymen," to Khruschev personally.

Had the woman behind the letter ever been discovered, she risked severe consequences for herself and her family. But "A Prisoner" was a great number of letter writers who expressed their wish for more freedom to the BBC over the years. Now, thanks to author and translator Susanne Schadlich, the letters are available to read in their original German after being almost completely forgotten. Schadlich spent years combing through the BBC archives before publishing her book "Letters without Signature: How a BBC program challenged the GDR" in 2017, which in turn has inspired the new exhibition in Berlin.

Karl-Heinz Borchardt was arrested by the Stasi

A high price for a single letter

Teenager Karl-Heinz Borchardt was one of the letter writers who was caught by the Stasi, East Germany's infamous secret police — and he paid a dear price for it. He wrote several missives throughout the 1960s, telling the BBC that "no one you talk to around here is enthusiastic about the government," but that no one spoke out due to fear.

In 1970, he was found out and sentenced to two years in prison for "activities against the state." However, says Borchardt today, he does not see himself as a victim of the Cold War propaganda battle because he "had the chance to speak my mind" — something most were denied.

According to Schadlich, the letter includes everything about life in the GDR, from grand political statements to the "somewhat banal" aspect of everyday life. The letters came from every corner of the GDR and from every level of society, including children, farmers, workers, teachers, and academics. But one overarching concern tied a lot of the messages together: how many people felt abandoned by the West, especially after the Berlin Wall was built in 1961 and even earlier, after a popular uprising was suppressed in 1953.

Schadlich argues that the radio program was more than "pure propaganda," in that it included criticism of the West, such as of British politics or the US-led war in Vietnam. The show finally came to an end after 25 years, as the détente policy of Chancellor Brandt and the opening up of the East in the early 1970s made life slightly more relaxed for many in the GDR.

Read more: The stolen children of the GDR

Freedom always under threat

The author sees echoes of the old radio program in modern social media campaigns calling for freedom of speech and of the press. With the internet, she says, "you can exchange ideas, especially under regimes that are less free." And you can build networks to organize political resistance.

The new exhibition ties the past to the present, calling on modern cases of repression, such as that of German journalist Deniz Yücel, who was imprisoned in Turkey, the case of detained and tortured blogger Raif Badawi in Saudi Arabia, and how Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban for maintaining a blog about life under their control for the BBC.

"The call for freedom has always been there — earlier on the radio, now online," Schadlich says.

Watch video 02:39 Share Germany: The end of the Stasi 30 years ago Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3WOvN Germany: The end of the Stasi 30 years ago

Click here for more news from Germany.